WFMZ-TV Online
Police in Lower Saucon investigate hit-and-run crash
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash. A black SUV hit the back of a blue Mack truck Tuesday shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 378 at the Saucon Square Plaza in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
Police search for suspect in South Philadelphia double shooting
South Philly Shooting: Arriving officers were notified that two shooting victims had been taken by a civilian vehicle to Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after being shot in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. - A 22-year-old man died after being shot in Hazleton, Luzerne County. Felix Dini, of Freeland, was pronounced dead early Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Dini was shot Friday shortly before 6 p.m. at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges filed in serious crash, car fire caused by racing, police say
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The driver who was rescued from a burning car in Northampton County is now facing charges for causing the crash, police say. Nyjah Golphin, 23, was charged Tuesday with felony aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and driving offenses in the May 21 crash on Main Street in Palmer Township, police said.
Two dead in shooting outside Southampton’s Steam Pub
A Friday night shooting in the parking lot of Steam Pub, 606 Second Street Pike in Southampton, that left two people dead and a third injured is currently under investigation by detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Upper Southampton Police Department. At 11:31 p.m., Bucks...
59-year-old man charged with attempted murder after firing shots at Philadelphia police officers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 59-year-old man has been charged after shooting at multiple Philadelphia police officers last Friday. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Keith Blount with five counts of attempted murder and other related offenses in the incident. Officials say Blount allegedly jumped out of a car before firing at officers unprovoked near the 3300 block of North 10th Street on Oct. 7. He was eventually shot by police, suffering a graze wound to the head. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover. No officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting. Sources say Blount is linked to a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon outside a FedEx Facility near Philadelphia International Airport. Sources also tell CBS3 that the shooting outside the FedEx facility in Tinicum Township was a fight between workers, and the suspect waited for the victim in the parking lot.A 51-year-old man was shot in the face and killedThe deadly shooting outside the FedEx facility is being investigated by Tinicum Township Police and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.An investigation is also underway in Philadelphia.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Baby suffers brain injury during parents' fight in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Police say a baby in Easton suffered a fractured skull during an argument between her parents. It happened Sunday evening. According to court documents, the baby's father told the police that his girlfriend, 27-year-old Tiffani Hare, who's the mother, threw a pot lid at him during an argument.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading man dies after 2017 crash in Lower Alsace
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Reading man has died more than five years after being critically injured in a crash atop Mount Penn. David Nieves Jr. was one of four people inside a car on the night of Feb. 1, 2017, when the car struck an embankment and stone wall on Skyline Drive in Lower Alsace Township. The car rolled onto its roof.
WFMZ-TV Online
Exeter man, 21, dies in crash on Route 422, coroner says
EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash on Route 422 in Exeter Township. Nathaniel Stine, 21, died at the scene shortly after the crash around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the coroner's office said. His death was ruled accidental. The crash happened...
WFMZ-TV Online
Stretch of I-78 in Berks reopens after truck fire
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. — I-78 is back open after a tractor trailer fire Tuesday afternoon led to a massive backup and closed a stretch of the westbound lanes for hours. State police say the fire broke out in a construction zone in Greenwich Township, Berks County. The westbound lanes...
Two women charged in Luzerne County Walmart theft worth over $200
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two women after they were found shoplifting items worth over $200 at Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 14 around 5:19 p.m. police were called for a reported theft at Walmart in Hazle Township. PSP stated as a result, Patty Valeno, 38, of […]
fox29.com
Philadelphia DA: Men charged with kidnapping after stealing car with girl still in the back seat
PHILADELPHIA - A carjacking turned into a terrifying ordeal for a 12-year-old girl this weekend, and now two men are being held responsible, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. Jeremiah Thomas and Milan Dean-Brewer are both accused of kidnapping the girl during a carjacking at a gas station on...
PSP shuts down party, multiple teens arrested, cited
ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they shut down an underage drinking party that led to three teens being arrested and others cited. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 30, around 11:00 p.m., troopers were alerted to an underage drinking party in the 100 block of Homestead Driver in Roaring Brook Township. […]
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot in Head While Sitting in Car With 3-Year-Old Boy
A man was shot in front of a 3-year-old boy while sitting in a car near a Dunkin’ on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Feltonville, Philadelphia police said. A teenager was also struck. According to police, a 42-year-old man was shot twice in the head while sitting in a car...
sauconsource.com
Police Want to ID Men Who Allegedly Passed Counterfeit $100 Bills
The Quakertown Borough Police Department and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying two men suspected of passing counterfeit $100 bills recently at the Giant Food Store at 1465 W. Broad Street in Quakertown. In a post on Crimewatch Tuesday, Crime Stoppers said the men...
Trenton, NJ man dead after broad daylight fatal shooting
TRENTON — A man is dead after a weekend shooting in the capital city, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, was found by police on Kersey Alley shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. Trenton police arrived at the scene after the city's...
Police ID Woman Found Shot Dead In Philadelphia Basement
Police have identified the woman found unresponsive in a Philadelphia basement over the weekend, reports CBS3. Deja Monae Lewis, 25, was found with three gunshot wounds in the basement of the home in the 2000 block of Napfle Avenue shortly before noon on Saturday, Oct. 8, continues the outlet. Lewis...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 injured after vehicle towing boat overturns on I-78
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a boat tied things up on Interstate 78 Monday. It happened on I-78 West in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. State Police say a vehicle was towing the boat on a trailer when it overturned. We're told the driver was injured. Traffic...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 69, groped students at Palisades football game, police say
NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game. A 69-year-old man was arrested after he inappropriately talked to and groped several female students during Palisades' homecoming game Friday night, state police said. The man, identified as...
Police seek leads after driver seriously injured in Bethlehem hit-and-run
Lower Saucon Township police are asking for help identifying the driver of an SUV who hit another vehicle and fled the scene Saturday along Route 412. The driver of the vehicle that was struck suffered serious injuries, police said. The incident happened around 7:46 p.m. near the 1800 block of...
