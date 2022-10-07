ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Homicide investigation underway at Oklahoma City motel, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning at a motel in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said the homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Police have not released any details. KOCO 5 will provide more information when...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
okcfox.com

Barricaded person in custody after standoff in Norman

NORMAN (KOKH) - Police are responding to a barricaded person in the Highland Park Village neighborhood in Norman. Officials are asking residents in the area to stay inside their residences. This is a developing story.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Violent Crime#Okcpd
okcfox.com

OKCPD investigating deadly shooting at Plaza Inn in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred earlier on Monday morning. OKCPD was called out to Plaza Inn at the I-35 access road near SE 29th around 9:30 a.m. after people reported hearing gunshots. Upon arrival to Plaza Inn, police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Dead In SE OKC Shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department is responding to a shooting near South I-235 Service Road and Southeast 29th Street. OCPD is still assessing the situation, but have confirmed one fatality. So far, there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

At Least 1 Hurt In Yukon Shooting

At least one person was injured during a shooting Monday night in Yukon, authorities said. Yukon police said this happened near Preston Park and Abigale Drive. Police said the victim went to a nearby convenience store for help. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, according to...
YUKON, OK
News On 6

OKC Woman Shoots, Kills Girlfriend In NW OKC

A deadly overnight shooting took a disturbing turn on Friday in northwest Oklahoma City. The suspect confessed to the shooting and partially dismembering 24-year-old Brianne Torres’ leg. Investigators initially booked Rana Sievert, 24, into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the first-degree. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

3 arrested in Garvin County for drug trafficking

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for marijuana trafficking. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Phi Hong Cai was found with 68 pounds of marijuana near Wynnewood. Documents allege Hong Cai was planning to sell it in Houston. Xing...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy