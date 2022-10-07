Read full article on original website
KOCO
Police identify person of interest in connection with shooting in Yukon neighborhood
YUKON, Okla. — Police have identified a person of interest in connection with a shooting Monday night in a Yukon neighborhood. Around 8:40 p.m., police responded to a report that shots were fired in a neighborhood near Abigale and Preston Park drives. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, police said.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
Police Arrest 1 In Connection With Yukon Shooting
Yukon and Oklahoma City police teamed up to arrest a man in connection with a shooting in Yukon Monday night. According to police, Camron Farmer was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant in west OKC. Farmer was initially a person of interest in the shooting. He was...
KOCO
Homicide investigation underway at Oklahoma City motel, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning at a motel in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said the homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Police have not released any details. KOCO 5 will provide more information when...
news9.com
Investigators Searching For Suspect In Deadly Shooting At SE OKC Motel Known For High Crime
UPDATE: Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim as 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred. Oklahoma City police are looking for clues in a man’s death at a motel known as a magnet for criminal activity. The man was found shot to death on Monday at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th...
KOCO
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during barricade situation in Norman, police say
NORMAN, Okla. — Authorities took an armed suspect into custody after they said he fired shots at officers during a barricade situation overnight in a Norman neighborhood. The situation started Tuesday evening at a home in the Highland Village neighborhood near Porter Avenue and Tecumseh Road. Police asked people in the immediate area to stay inside their homes.
okcfox.com
Barricaded person in custody after standoff in Norman
NORMAN (KOKH) - Police are responding to a barricaded person in the Highland Park Village neighborhood in Norman. Officials are asking residents in the area to stay inside their residences. This is a developing story.
Man shot to death at Oklahoma City motel identified
Officials have identified the man who was found shot to death at an Oklahoma City motel.
Family & Friends Looking For Answers After Man Brutally Beaten Outside OKC Bar
Close friends and family of a metro man who was found brutally beaten outside a northwest Oklahoma City bar over the weekend are asking for the public’s help. Oklahoma City police are working to identify suspects and what motivated the attack of Greg Simon who is fighting for his life at OU Medical Center.
okcfox.com
OKCPD investigating deadly shooting at Plaza Inn in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred earlier on Monday morning. OKCPD was called out to Plaza Inn at the I-35 access road near SE 29th around 9:30 a.m. after people reported hearing gunshots. Upon arrival to Plaza Inn, police...
okcfox.com
SILVER ALERT: OHP, OKCPD looking for missing 73-year-old woman with dementia
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old woman. Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on behalf of Oklahoma City police for Linda Staley. Staley was last seen on Oct. 10 around 7 p.m. in the 8000 block of Sleepy Meadows Dr....
1 Dead In SE OKC Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department is responding to a shooting near South I-235 Service Road and Southeast 29th Street. OCPD is still assessing the situation, but have confirmed one fatality. So far, there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.
OCPD Arrest Man Accused Of Hitting Son Multiple Times
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man on child abuse complaints. Donald Davis has been accused of hitting his teenage son in the face multiple times after officers said Davis found the teen smoking marijuana in his car.. Davis was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
One person killed in Plaza Inn shooting
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in south Oklahoma City.
Father of four found dead at troubled Oklahoma City motel
For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn.
At Least 1 Hurt In Yukon Shooting
At least one person was injured during a shooting Monday night in Yukon, authorities said. Yukon police said this happened near Preston Park and Abigale Drive. Police said the victim went to a nearby convenience store for help. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, according to...
Norman Police Respond To Semitruck Rollover On Highway
The Norman Police Department is responding to a wreck that happened at around 6:15 a.m. on I-35 near West Robinson Street. Police said a semitruck taking the exit off the highway to eastbound West Robinson Street rolled over, and the department has closed the exit. This is a developing story.
News On 6
OKC Woman Shoots, Kills Girlfriend In NW OKC
A deadly overnight shooting took a disturbing turn on Friday in northwest Oklahoma City. The suspect confessed to the shooting and partially dismembering 24-year-old Brianne Torres’ leg. Investigators initially booked Rana Sievert, 24, into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the first-degree. Oklahoma...
KXII.com
3 arrested in Garvin County for drug trafficking
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for marijuana trafficking. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Phi Hong Cai was found with 68 pounds of marijuana near Wynnewood. Documents allege Hong Cai was planning to sell it in Houston. Xing...
KOCO
Harrah family devastated after death of father, 7-year-old daughter in crash
HARRAH, Okla. — A Harrah family is devastated after the death of a father and his 7-year-old daughter in a car crash. His twin daughters were also injured in the accident. The story has cut Harrah to its core. People left flowers and stuffed animals under the damaged tree,...
