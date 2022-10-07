Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
WLWT 5
Police: Man with machete shot, killed by police at Walmart in Indiana
Police fatally shot a man at a southern Indiana Walmart who they say charged at them with a machete. Indiana State Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed by Clarksville Police at the Walmart located on Veterans Parkway. According to a spokesperson for ISP, after the Walmart...
Wave 3
Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart
Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting. The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west Louisville restaurant owner David “YaYa” McAtee plead guilty in court on Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Some residents cite...
Wave 3
Man struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on I-64 in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was struck on I-64 East in a hit-and-run on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., officers responded to I-64 East near Alta Vista Road on reports of a pedestrian who was struck at the location, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff.
wdrb.com
Man critically injured in hit-and-run while walking on I-64E near the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was hit on Interstate 64 East by a vehicle that didn't stop. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Police, said officers with the department's 5th Division were called to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on the interstate, near Alta Vista Road in the Highlands, around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Wave 3
Police: Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Chickasaw
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Calls came in around 3:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue on reports of a shooting in the area, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. When...
Machete-wielding man shot dead by cop in Clarksville Walmart
A man who police say charged at a police officer while armed with a machete was shot to death late Monday inside a southern Indiana Walmart.
104.1 WIKY
Police Involved Shooting At Walmart Being Investigated
Detectives from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are investigating a police involved shooting inside a Clarksville Walmart. This occurred around 11:15 Monday night just after the store closed. Employees notified officers of a suspicious male, walking inside the store and appeared to have severe lacerations to his neck. 30...
wnky.com
Walmart reopens following suspect death in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A southern Indiana Walmart is back open this midday after police shot and killed a man inside late last night. The incident took place around 11:15 p.m. last night in the store on Veterans Parkway. Indiana State Police say the store was closed, but 30-year-old Daniel Scott was still inside.
wdrb.com
Teen shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue, near South 36th Street, around 3:30 p.m. The teen, whose exact...
wdrb.com
Bond set at $250,000 for man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old on West Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a 25-year-old on West Broadway faced a judge Wednesday morning. Alex Foster is charged with murder. Police said he shot Shadarrion Youngblood several times in the 1700 block of West Broadway, near Dixie Highway, in August. Youngblood died at...
Wave 3
LMPD working crash involving JCPS school bus; injuries confirmed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are working a crash on Rangeland Road at Ridgecrest Road involving a JCPS school bus. The crash was reported at 4:10 p.m. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed there were multiple injuries. This is a developing story that will be updated.
wdrb.com
3 men sentenced in connection to murder of man who was shot to death while waiting at Louisville bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three men will spend five years each in prison in connection to the murder of Devon Robinson in 2020. D'Montray Rox, Kelvonnie Harris and Amontre Eastern were each sentenced on Tuesday to five years. The three pleaded guilty in September to an amended facilitation of murder...
Wave 3
Three men sentenced in connection to homicide of Louisville 19-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville men will be facing time in prison in connection to the death of 19-year-old Devon Robinson back in July 2020. Kelvonnie Harris, D’Montray Rox and Amontre Easton were each sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years on the amended charge of criminal facilitation to murder, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
953wiki.com
ISP Sellersburg Investigating Police-Involved Shooting at Clarksville Retail Store
This investigation is ongoing. Clarksville, Ind. - Monday, October 10, 2022: Detectives from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred inside the Clarksville Walmart late Monday night. Detective Matt Busick said the preliminary investigation reveals that around 11:15 pm Monday, store employees notified officers...
WLKY.com
3 suspects sentenced after pleading guilty in killing of 19-year-old at TARC stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three of the suspects who pleaded guilty in the killing of a man at a TARC bus stop received their sentences on Tuesday. Amontre Easton, Kelvonnie Harris and D'Montray Rox were sentenced to five years in prison for complicity to murder, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
wdrb.com
Former Louisville police officer facing federal civil rights charge pleads guilty to misdemeanor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer who was facing a felony civil rights charge from the night David McAtee was killed has instead pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor deprivation of civil rights under the color of law. Katie Crews admitted she used "unreasonable force"...
WLKY.com
Former LMPD officer pleads guilty in connection to death of David McAtee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police Department officer has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection to the death of David "YaYa" McAtee. Katie Crews pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday to deprivation of rights under the color of law as part of an agreement with the Department of Justice.
Wave 3
‘I just don’t understand why’: Car windshields busted in Germantown-Schnitzelburg neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several neighbors in the Germantown and Schnitzelburg neighborhoods spent the latter part of their weekends sweeping up after their rear car windshields were busted out in an alleged overnight vandalism spree. Neighbors told WAVE News the crimes happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. At...
WKYT 27
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Elizabethtown on Tuesday morning has been canceled. Kentucky State Police Post 4 Trooper Scotty Sharp confirmed Julissa Lovick had been found in Louisville after being reported missing out of Elizabethtown. Lovick was last seen getting...
Wave 3
New Direction tenants union protest ‘unlivable’ conditions
Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting. The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west Louisville restaurant owner David “YaYa” McAtee plead guilty in court on Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. The UofL Health...
