Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart

Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting. The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west Louisville restaurant owner David "YaYa" McAtee plead guilty in court on Tuesday.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Man struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on I-64 in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was struck on I-64 East in a hit-and-run on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., officers responded to I-64 East near Alta Vista Road on reports of a pedestrian who was struck at the location, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man critically injured in hit-and-run while walking on I-64E near the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was hit on Interstate 64 East by a vehicle that didn't stop. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Police, said officers with the department's 5th Division were called to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on the interstate, near Alta Vista Road in the Highlands, around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police: Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Chickasaw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Calls came in around 3:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue on reports of a shooting in the area, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. When...
LOUISVILLE, KY
104.1 WIKY

Police Involved Shooting At Walmart Being Investigated

Detectives from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are investigating a police involved shooting inside a Clarksville Walmart. This occurred around 11:15 Monday night just after the store closed. Employees notified officers of a suspicious male, walking inside the store and appeared to have severe lacerations to his neck. 30...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wnky.com

Walmart reopens following suspect death in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A southern Indiana Walmart is back open this midday after police shot and killed a man inside late last night. The incident took place around 11:15 p.m. last night in the store on Veterans Parkway. Indiana State Police say the store was closed, but 30-year-old Daniel Scott was still inside.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Teen shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue, near South 36th Street, around 3:30 p.m. The teen, whose exact...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD working crash involving JCPS school bus; injuries confirmed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are working a crash on Rangeland Road at Ridgecrest Road involving a JCPS school bus. The crash was reported at 4:10 p.m. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed there were multiple injuries. This is a developing story that will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Three men sentenced in connection to homicide of Louisville 19-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville men will be facing time in prison in connection to the death of 19-year-old Devon Robinson back in July 2020. Kelvonnie Harris, D’Montray Rox and Amontre Easton were each sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years on the amended charge of criminal facilitation to murder, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

ISP Sellersburg Investigating Police-Involved Shooting at Clarksville Retail Store

This investigation is ongoing. Clarksville, Ind. - Monday, October 10, 2022: Detectives from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred inside the Clarksville Walmart late Monday night. Detective Matt Busick said the preliminary investigation reveals that around 11:15 pm Monday, store employees notified officers...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WKYT 27

Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Elizabethtown on Tuesday morning has been canceled. Kentucky State Police Post 4 Trooper Scotty Sharp confirmed Julissa Lovick had been found in Louisville after being reported missing out of Elizabethtown. Lovick was last seen getting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New Direction tenants union protest ‘unlivable’ conditions

Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting. The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west Louisville restaurant owner David "YaYa" McAtee plead guilty in court on Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY

