firststateupdate.com
Photos: Six Charged After Pursuit, Felony Car Stop, All But One Released
Delaware State Police have arrested one adult and five juveniles following a felony shoplifting investigation that began yesterday afternoon and ended with a vehicle pursuit, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., troopers were alerted to a shoplifting that had just...
WMDT.com
Six arrested following shoplifting, pursuit in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Six suspects were arrested after they shoplifted and led police on a chase Monday afternoon in Rehoboth Beach. At around 3:45 p.m., troopers received a report of a shoplifting that had just occurred at the Under Armor outlet. It was reported that the suspects had fled the area in a blue 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that had been seen traveling northbound on Coastal Highway. Troopers located the vehicle on Coastal Highway in the area of Broadkill Road and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Armed Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Felton convenience store early this morning. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:47 a.m., troopers responded to the Canterbury Shore Stop located at 8953 South Dupont Highway regarding an armed robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown black male suspect armed with a weapon approached the 36-year-old cashier and demanded money. The victim complied and the suspect fled from the scene on foot. The victim was not injured, and the unidentified suspect remains at-large.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Six Subjects Following Vehicle Pursuit
Delaware State Police have arrested one adult and five juveniles following a felony shoplifting investigation that began yesterday afternoon and ended with a vehicle pursuit. On October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., troopers were alerted to a shoplifting that had just occurred at the Under Armour outlet in Rehoboth Beach, located at 36698 Bayside Outlet Drive. Dispatchers advised troopers that the suspects had fled from the area in a blue 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that had been seen traveling northbound on Coastal Highway. Troopers located the Equinox on Coastal Highway in the area of Broadkill Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. However, the operator of the Equinox failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, troopers successfully deployed a tire deflation device near the intersection of Coastal Highway and Bakersfield Road. The Equinox subsequently became disabled and came to a stop in the 10000 block of Coastal Highway. All six occupants then fled from the vehicle on foot. With the assistance of the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit, troopers were able to locate and take all six individuals into custody.
WMDT.com
Frederica man charged with stealing multiple vehicles
FREDERICA, Del. – A Frederica man is behind bars after he was linked to several recent motor vehicle thefts. At around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to the Valero gas station located at 7865 Old Beach Road for a report of a suspicious person. When troopers arrived on scene, they made contact with 28-year-old Karl Jones, who was discovered to have active felony warrants for the theft of three separate motor vehicles, one of which had reportedly been stolen from the same Valero parking lot on October 6th.
WMDT.com
Two injured in Seaford shooting, investigation continuing
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that injured two people late Saturday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to Perkins Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that two victims had gone to TidalHealth for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were treated for their injuries.
WMDT.com
DSP investigating armed robbery of Felton convenience store
FELTON, Del. – An early morning armed robbery is under investigation in Felton. At around 1:45 a.m., troopers responded to the Canterbury Shore Stop for a reported armed robbery. It was determined through further investigation that an unknown male suspect armed with a weapon walked into the store and approached the 36-year-old cashier, demanding money. The cashier complied, and the suspect fled on foot.
WMDT.com
Virginia man charged with murder following weekend stabbing in Milford
MILFORD, Del. – A Virginia man has been arrested after police say he stabbed a man over the weekend. At around 11 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of North Rehoboth Boulevard for a report of a serious assault. Officers made contact with a 43-year-old male suffering from a stab wound to the chest and immediately began live saving measures until EMS staff arrived to continue the efforts and transport him to the Bayhealth Sussex Campus. The victim later died as a result of his injuries.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Conducting Criminal Investigation
Delaware State Police are currently conducting a criminal investigation in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway, Seaford. As a result, there is an increased police presence in the area. West Stein Highway in the area of Woodland Ferry Road is currently closed until further notice. At this time this...
WMDT.com
One injured in shooting at Dover pizza restaurant, investigation underway
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a local pizza restaurant Sunday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a report of a shooting at Roma’s Pizza, located at 1057 Walker Road. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
WMDT.com
Marydel couple sentenced for federal tax evasion
DELAWARE – A Marydel couple has been sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion. On Tuesday, Donald and Amy Gilliss were each sentenced to six months for conspiring to defraud the U.S. Government by evading taxes. According to court documents and statements made in open court, the Gillisses own...
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot at Dover pizza restaurant
A shooting at a Dover restaurant Sunday afternoon left a man injured and caused customers to scatter. According to Dover Police, a man was shot in his upper body while he was inside Roma Pizza Sunday at about 4:41 p.m. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. Police said that...
WBOC
Two Sent to Hospital Following Seaford Shooting
SEAFORD, Del.- Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Seaford late Saturday night. Police say the shooting happened just before midnight on Perkins Street. They tell us the shots came from a car that left the scene by the time officers arrived. The two victims were...
WBOC
Truck Crashes into Rehoboth Home after Driver is Ejected
REHOBOTH, Del.- A pickup truck ran into a house after the driver was ejected Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at a house on Warrington Rd. The driver of truck was found in the middle Warrington Rd. in front of the Arbor-Lyn subdivision.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police investigating shots fired complaint on Perkins Street
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a shots fire complaint that happened Saturday night. Police say around 11:56 p.m., they were dispatched to the call on Perkins Street. Investigators say two subjects were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone...
WBOC
Somerset Neighbors On Edge After String of Arsons
CRISFIELD, Md.- After another arson in Somerset County Sunday morning, neighbors say they are fearful of another fire. “I was in bed and got a phone call at 1:30 and uh I thought, I’m scared to death, who's hurt? And my neighbor said there is a fire!,” said one neighbor. “It does make me a little bit concerned, the break in the fires… there are some crazy people.”
WMDT.com
Caroline Co. house fire under investigation
HENDERSON, Md. – Maryland Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out at an abandoned house early Tuesday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., the Marydel Volunteer Fire Department responded to 27266 Mud Mill Road in Caroline County for a reported structure fire. The blaze was placed under control in approximately 45 minutes.
WMDT.com
MPO Tucker retires from Salisbury PD
SALISBURY, Md. – Master Police Officer Barry Tucker is retiring after 22 years of serving the community. Congrats to MPO Tucker and thank you for dedicating your time to help better the City of Salisbury. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cambridge woman caring for 5 young children is charged with child neglect
An Eastern Shore woman has been charged with child neglect after her 17-month-old baby showed signs of being under the influence of drugs.
A woman’s urn washed ashore in Ocean City, returned to daughter over a year after her death
A Georgia woman’s ashes in an urn washed up ashore in Ocean City and were found by a man who discovered who her family is and returned her remains to them. The Ocean City resident Ryan Leonard confirmed his kids recently found the purple urn in some seagrass, Philly Voice reported. The urn has the inscription “In Loving Memory Mom” with the woman’s name, Paulette Eva Ros,e on it.
