2022 MLB uniform rankings
Let the MLB debate...beginPlayoff baseball is here, which is the perfect time to revisit one of great debates: MLB uniforms. A sport littered with history, some MLB teams have their iconic looks — the jerseys and caps that fans love to see each season. And, unfortunately, other uniforms should probably be locked away for good... Here's a ranking MLB's 2022 uniforms:
30. Miami MarlinsNo primary logo or mention of their mascot. Just... Miami. A bit boring.
29. Arizona DiamondbacksBring back the old purple, Diamondbacks. Most can appreciate the uniqueness.
28. Cleveland GuardiansThe Guardians got a new name in Cleveland. About time. They left the creativity there, though. The new uniforms just... are bland.
27. Tampa Bay RaysDark blue on grey--just meh looking for the Rays.
26. Texas RangersThe Rangers switched up their look in 2020--for the worse. The old Texas aim was better.
25. Washington NationalsThe Nationals are a cool enough nickname. Kind of weird that the team has continued to keep their logo which makes non-baseball fans wonder why they like Walgreens pharmacy so much...
24. Cincinnati RedsThe Reds have a logo that's a bit iconic, we'll admit. Even the home whites aren't bad, but the large Reds on red can be better.
23. Minnesota TwinsNot far off from the Reds, truthfully. Another city logo that's pretty cool. Just have to get a bit more creative around it.
22. Houston AstrosNot a bad logo and some solid alternate looks. The Astros' usual home and away looks aren't that great, though. Could get more adventurous with the orange.
21. Kansas City RoyalsThe arm logo where they spice things up with a bit of a crown is a nice touch. More of that, Royals.
20. San Francisco GiantsThe Giants' road unis drag them down. The SF is a known commodity, but other teams have some more pull in that regard.
19. Colorado RockiesLove the purple. Ends there for the Rockies.
18. Los Angeles AngelsThe halo has always been a staple.
17. Chicago White SoxBlack and white lines up as something that could be no fun. The White Sox make it work.
16. Seattle MarinersA fun color scheme plus the lettering has always stood out. The Mariners' base home and aways leave a little to be desired, but their alternates are sweet.
15. Baltimore OriolesSlightly a classic, the Orioles have a fun nickname and tie it together well with the colors.
14. New York MetsThe Mets have a nice mix of coloring in their lettering and the orange pops on most occasions.
13. Boston Red SoxLove them or hate them, there are few who won't recognize the iconic Red Sox uniforms. The lettering has always been a nice twist.
12. Chicago CubsYou know the C, you love the C of the Cubs, admit it. Too bad their road greys aren't a bit better.
11. Pittsburgh PiratesThe Pirates might not invest much into their roster but the uniform look is sleek. Also a cool Pittsburgh thing to have every pro sports team wearing the same colors.
10. Philadelphia PhilliesThe uniform lettering and red pinstripes really bring it for the Phillies. Some solid alternate uniforms as well.
9. Atlanta BravesThe "A" is iconic. The tomahawk can be retired any time now... See: Guardians, Cleveland, for reference.
8. Milwaukee BrewersThe Brewers have a cool nickname and perhaps one of the best logos in all of sports.
7. Los Angeles Dodgers"If it ain't broke, don't fix it" comes to mind for the Dodgers. A classic we all know.
6. Detroit TigersAnother simple and iconic letter for a team, the Tigers stick to their guns and we can appreciate that. Check out a photo of Ty Cobb, he'll look almost the same as the team looks today in their uniforms.
5. San Diego PadresHome, away, alternate, the Padres know how to bring the good threads out.
4. Oakland AthleticsThe Kelly green and yellow blend together well for the Athletics. Gotta' love their "A" as well.
3. New York YankeesAgain, love or hate, you know the look. The Yankees transcend a sport, as does their uniform.
2. Toronto Blue JaysHow can anyone dislike anything about the Blue Jays' look? Getting the Canadian in there is a beautiful touch on the logo.
1. St. Louis CardinalsNot only does the logo connect well, the mixing of Cardinals and baseball across the chest is perfect.
