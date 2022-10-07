2022 MLB uniform rankings

Let the MLB debate...begin

Playoff baseball is here, which is the perfect time to revisit one of great debates: MLB uniforms. A sport littered with history, some MLB teams have their iconic looks — the jerseys and caps that fans love to see each season. And, unfortunately, other uniforms should probably be locked away for good... Here's a ranking MLB's 2022 uniforms:

30. Miami Marlins

No primary logo or mention of their mascot. Just... Miami. A bit boring.

29. Arizona Diamondbacks

Bring back the old purple, Diamondbacks. Most can appreciate the uniqueness.

28. Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians got a new name in Cleveland. About time. They left the creativity there, though. The new uniforms just... are bland.

27. Tampa Bay Rays

Dark blue on grey--just meh looking for the Rays.

26. Texas Rangers

The Rangers switched up their look in 2020--for the worse. The old Texas aim was better.

25. Washington Nationals

The Nationals are a cool enough nickname. Kind of weird that the team has continued to keep their logo which makes non-baseball fans wonder why they like Walgreens pharmacy so much...

24. Cincinnati Reds

The Reds have a logo that's a bit iconic, we'll admit. Even the home whites aren't bad, but the large Reds on red can be better.

23. Minnesota Twins

Not far off from the Reds, truthfully. Another city logo that's pretty cool. Just have to get a bit more creative around it.

22. Houston Astros

Not a bad logo and some solid alternate looks. The Astros' usual home and away looks aren't that great, though. Could get more adventurous with the orange.

21. Kansas City Royals

The arm logo where they spice things up with a bit of a crown is a nice touch. More of that, Royals.

20. San Francisco Giants

The Giants' road unis drag them down. The SF is a known commodity, but other teams have some more pull in that regard.

19. Colorado Rockies

Love the purple. Ends there for the Rockies.

18. Los Angeles Angels

The halo has always been a staple.

17. Chicago White Sox

Black and white lines up as something that could be no fun. The White Sox make it work.

16. Seattle Mariners

A fun color scheme plus the lettering has always stood out. The Mariners' base home and aways leave a little to be desired, but their alternates are sweet.

15. Baltimore Orioles

Slightly a classic, the Orioles have a fun nickname and tie it together well with the colors.

14. New York Mets

The Mets have a nice mix of coloring in their lettering and the orange pops on most occasions.

13. Boston Red Sox

Love them or hate them, there are few who won't recognize the iconic Red Sox uniforms. The lettering has always been a nice twist.

12. Chicago Cubs

You know the C, you love the C of the Cubs, admit it. Too bad their road greys aren't a bit better.

11. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates might not invest much into their roster but the uniform look is sleek. Also a cool Pittsburgh thing to have every pro sports team wearing the same colors.

10. Philadelphia Phillies

The uniform lettering and red pinstripes really bring it for the Phillies. Some solid alternate uniforms as well.

9. Atlanta Braves

The "A" is iconic. The tomahawk can be retired any time now... See: Guardians, Cleveland, for reference.

8. Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers have a cool nickname and perhaps one of the best logos in all of sports.

7. Los Angeles Dodgers

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it" comes to mind for the Dodgers. A classic we all know.

6. Detroit Tigers

Another simple and iconic letter for a team, the Tigers stick to their guns and we can appreciate that. Check out a photo of Ty Cobb, he'll look almost the same as the team looks today in their uniforms.

5. San Diego Padres

Home, away, alternate, the Padres know how to bring the good threads out.

4. Oakland Athletics

The Kelly green and yellow blend together well for the Athletics. Gotta' love their "A" as well.

3. New York Yankees

Again, love or hate, you know the look. The Yankees transcend a sport, as does their uniform.

2. Toronto Blue Jays

How can anyone dislike anything about the Blue Jays' look? Getting the Canadian in there is a beautiful touch on the logo.

1. St. Louis Cardinals

Not only does the logo connect well, the mixing of Cardinals and baseball across the chest is perfect.

