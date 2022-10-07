2022 MLB uniform rankings

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playoff baseball is here, which is the perfect time to revisit one of great debates: MLB uniforms. A sport littered with history, some MLB  teams have their iconic looks — the jerseys and caps that fans love to see each season. And, unfortunately, other uniforms should probably be locked away for good... Here's a ranking MLB's 2022 uniforms:

30. Miami Marlins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36FxF5_0iQ8beRh00 Marlins shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

No primary logo or mention of their mascot. Just... Miami. A bit boring.

29. Arizona Diamondbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32MbRg_0iQ8beRh00 Diamondbacks center fielder Ketel Marte (4)  Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Bring back the old purple, Diamondbacks. Most can appreciate the uniqueness.

28. Cleveland Guardians

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCDAr_0iQ8beRh00 Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Guardians . (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Guardians got a new name in Cleveland. About time. They left the creativity there, though. The new uniforms just... are bland.

27. Tampa Bay Rays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AiECt_0iQ8beRh00 Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5)  Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Dark blue on grey--just meh looking for the Rays.

26. Texas Rangers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNYoU_0iQ8beRh00 Rangers left fielder DJ Peters (38) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3)  Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers switched up their look in 2020--for the worse. The old Texas aim was better.

25. Washington Nationals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBlod_0iQ8beRh00 Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22)  Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Nationals are a cool enough nickname. Kind of weird that the team has continued to keep their logo which makes non-baseball fans wonder why they like Walgreens pharmacy so much...

24. Cincinnati Reds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5oRY_0iQ8beRh00 Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Reds have a logo that's a bit iconic, we'll admit. Even the home whites aren't bad, but the large Reds on red can be better.

23. Minnesota Twins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZtMm_0iQ8beRh00 Twins center fielder Max Kepler (26)  Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Not far off from the Reds, truthfully. Another city logo that's pretty cool. Just have to get a bit more creative around it.

22. Houston Astros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0FNk_0iQ8beRh00 Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27)  Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Not a bad logo and some solid alternate looks. The Astros' usual home and away looks aren't that great, though. Could get more adventurous with the orange.

21. Kansas City Royals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxGS8_0iQ8beRh00 Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16)  Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The arm logo where they spice things up with a bit of a crown is a nice touch. More of that, Royals.

20. San Francisco Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386TGk_0iQ8beRh00 Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants' road unis drag them down. The SF is a known commodity, but other teams have some more pull in that regard.

19. Colorado Rockies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8kzB_0iQ8beRh00 Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19)  Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Love the purple. Ends there for the Rockies.

18. Los Angeles Angels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11SXKM_0iQ8beRh00 Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The halo has always been a staple.

17. Chicago White Sox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CbfwI_0iQ8beRh00 White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7)  Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Black and white lines up as something that could be no fun. The White Sox make it work.

16. Seattle Mariners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFaBk_0iQ8beRh00 Mariners relief pitcher Casey Sadler (65) Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

A fun color scheme plus the lettering has always stood out. The Mariners' base home and aways leave a little to be desired, but their alternates are sweet.

15. Baltimore Orioles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNmYT_0iQ8beRh00 Orioles right fielder Austin Hayes and center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Slightly a classic, the Orioles have a fun nickname and tie it together well with the colors.

14. New York Mets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eosqn_0iQ8beRh00 Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20)  Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have a nice mix of coloring in their lettering and the orange pops on most occasions.

13. Boston Red Sox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTFZL_0iQ8beRh00 Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (19)  Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Love them or hate them, there are few who won't recognize the iconic Red Sox uniforms. The lettering has always been a nice twist.

12. Chicago Cubs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QoIUF_0iQ8beRh00 Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward (22)  Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

You know the C, you love the C of the Cubs, admit it. Too bad their road greys aren't a bit better.

11. Pittsburgh Pirates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q9Olz_0iQ8beRh00 Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings (58) greets center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10)  Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pirates might not invest much into their roster but the uniform look is sleek. Also a cool Pittsburgh thing to have every pro sports team wearing the same colors.

10. Philadelphia Phillies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ji8L_0iQ8beRh00 Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The uniform lettering and red pinstripes really bring it for the Phillies. Some solid alternate uniforms as well.

9. Atlanta Braves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jp5ax_0iQ8beRh00 Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13)  Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The "A" is iconic. The tomahawk can be retired any time now... See: Guardians, Cleveland, for reference.

8. Milwaukee Brewers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y86Vt_0iQ8beRh00 Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22)  Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers have a cool nickname and perhaps one of the best logos in all of sports.

7. Los Angeles Dodgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWZwq_0iQ8beRh00 Dodgers left fielder AJ Pollock (11) and center fielder Chris Taylor (3) and right fielder Mookie Betts (50) Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it" comes to mind for the Dodgers. A classic we all know.

6. Detroit Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8sWp_0iQ8beRh00 Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Another simple and iconic letter for a team, the Tigers stick to their guns and we can appreciate that. Check out a photo of Ty Cobb, he'll look almost the same as the team looks today in their uniforms.

5. San Diego Padres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ao0uW_0iQ8beRh00 Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23)  Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Home, away, alternate, the Padres know how to bring the good threads out.

4. Oakland Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLHsD_0iQ8beRh00 Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5)  Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Kelly green and yellow blend together well for the Athletics. Gotta' love their "A" as well.

3. New York Yankees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DiQSG_0iQ8beRh00 Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99)  Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Again, love or hate, you know the look. The Yankees transcend a sport, as does their uniform.

2. Toronto Blue Jays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pyb7p_0iQ8beRh00 Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27)  Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

How can anyone dislike anything about the Blue Jays' look? Getting the Canadian in there is a beautiful touch on the logo.

1. St. Louis Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GyLKI_0iQ8beRh00 Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28)  Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Not only does the logo connect well, the mixing of Cardinals and baseball across the chest is perfect.

