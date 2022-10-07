King Charles spent the majority of his life as Prince of Wales, and was first crowned with this title at Caernarfon Castle on July 1, 1969, by his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II (via Washington Post). The title of Prince of Wales is reserved for the heir apparent of the British crown, and while the official ceremony did not occur until 1969, it is worth noting that Charles officially inherited the title in 1958 via letters of patent. The tradition of this title and role date all the way back to the son of King Edward I, also named Edward, who was first given this title as heir apparent in 1301.

