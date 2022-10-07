Read full article on original website
Since Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, married Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, she has primarily focused on the couple's philanthropy efforts, as well as creating content for their deals with Netflix and Spotify. But before becoming a royal, Meghan was best known as an actress who got her start as a model on Howie Mandel's game show "Deal or No Deal," per IMDb. She also had parts in movies such as "Remember Me," "Horrible Bosses," "A Lot Like Love," and "Get Him to the Greek" before landing her breakout role in the TV drama "Suits."
Every family has a little bit of drama — even royal ones. Following their shocking step away from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from their relatives across the pond. When the couple, who exchanged vows in May 2018, announced...
It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and preparing Meghan for royal life — for the first time during their engagement interview in November 2017.
When they stepped down from their roles as senior working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed their intention to continue living a life of public service — despite the queen's assertions that it couldn't be done, per People. In the years since, the celebrity couple has also scored lucrative deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify. However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have run into unexpected problems with their new careers.
Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn’t always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, Prince William, seemed inseparable, but as they got older, cracks began to form in their relationship.
She might have not been showbusiness' most sensational spotlight, but she was one of its warmest. Today Hollywood is mourning the loss of Angela Lansbury, whose multi-awarded acting career spanned more than seven decades. Dame Lansbury died at the age of 96, her family confirming the news in a statement.
A few details are beginning to emerge about the coronation of King Charles III. The formal ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, as it has done since 1066, and King Charles will be crowned with the St. Edward's Crown, which was made for Charles II in 1661. Queen Elizabeth wore it for her coronation, but the solid gold crown had to be resized from when her father King George VI wore it for his, so that's likely going to have to be updated again, according to Hello! Magazine.
Life for the royal family has not been the same since the passing of the United Kingdom's longest-ruling monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The family took time to mourn the passing of their matriarch, clearly struggling with the tragic loss (via Vanity Fair). Photos have surfaced of the royal family speaking with the public about the queen, as well as paying their own respects to their beloved family member by leaving flowers outside of her Buckingham Palace home and mourning her loss at the funeral.
Since they announced their engagement in November 2017, the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has been under scrutiny. It only intensified when the couple decided to step down from their royal duties in 2020, with the British media blaming Meghan for the decision and their subsequent move to the United States. However, sources revealed that Harry had been unhappy with his life as a royal before he even met his wife.
Last month, Spotify confirmed what we all suspected about Meghan Markle's podcast. In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, they paused the release of any new episodes out of respect for the dearly departed monarch (via People). After a considerable wait, "Archetypes" turned out to be a massive hit, with Meghan even giving podcast king Joe Rogan a run for his money when she knocked him off the top of the streaming charts, per Forbes.
The love story of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, could be a movie, but the truth about William and Kate's relationship is that things were harder than they seemed. Some don't realize the battle Kate had to wage while dating the prince, and all because of class differences.
As difficult as it has been for everyone to adjust to a world without Queen Elizabeth II, life — and the British monarchy — go on. The queen's eldest son got an instant promotion, becoming King Charles III and moving the rest of the royal family up in the line of succession (via the royal website). In a feat once thought impossible, the king's wife was also elevated to the role of queen consort, so people are getting used to saying "Queen Camilla."
It's no secret that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, had a difficult time adjusting to royal life after marrying Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. During the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed that she considered suicide because she was so upset over how the British press was portraying her, among other things.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, are often at the center of commentary from royal watchers and authors. It's no secret that the press has been especially hard on the duchess. KQED reported on the criticism Meghan received while in the United Kingdom for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Though she was trying to participate in traditions that come with a member of the royal family passing away, she just couldn't win.
King Charles spent the majority of his life as Prince of Wales, and was first crowned with this title at Caernarfon Castle on July 1, 1969, by his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II (via Washington Post). The title of Prince of Wales is reserved for the heir apparent of the British crown, and while the official ceremony did not occur until 1969, it is worth noting that Charles officially inherited the title in 1958 via letters of patent. The tradition of this title and role date all the way back to the son of King Edward I, also named Edward, who was first given this title as heir apparent in 1301.
Serena Williams is an epic tennis player who boasts over 850 career wins and an Olympic gold medal as well as 23 Grand Slams (via ESPN and WION). Alexis Ohanian co-founded Reddit and made a ton of money as a tech entrepreneur, counting a cool $70 million as his fortune (via People and The U.S. Sun). Before meeting, she had not used the social site, while he was not a fan of the sport she has dominated for decades (via Brides).
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II led to quite a few changes in the royal family, most notably her son, King Charles III, ascending to the throne. As a result, his eldest son, Prince William, inherited Charles's previous titles as the Duke of Cornwall — as well as Earl of Chester and Duke of Rothesay, when in Scotland — all while keeping his current title of Duke of Cambridge, per Cambridgeshire Live. In addition, Charles announced that he had named William the new Prince of Wales — a title Charles held for more than 60 years – and his wife Catherine as the new Princess of Wales.
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her successor, King Charles III, announced that William and Catherine would become the Prince and Princess of Wales, per People. Kate's new title is especially poignant as the last person to hold it was her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. But a source pointed out that while "the new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."
Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son automatically became king. But the more formal process is still to come: the coronation. The coronation as described by the Royal Household is "a ceremony marking the formal investiture of a monarch with regal power." King Charles III was four years old at his mother's coronation, and he got his own hand-painted invitation to the event (per People).
Right before the Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed their second child in 2015, the world was abuzz with speculation about what her name might be. Most folks in the United Kingdom guessed Prince William and Kate Middleton would call her Alice or Charlotte (via El Paso Times). Other top predictions for the new royal's name included Olivia, Victoria, Elizabeth, Alexandra and Diana.
