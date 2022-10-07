Read full article on original website
The funk is necessary
I knew I was in a funk when I took myself on a lake walk last Saturday. While the cause was unclear at the time, I knew for sure my funk was triggered by something. Specifically, I knew it was triggered by my self-imposed “Snapchat Detox”: I would allow myself only 15 minutes of Snapchat per day and see how it made me feel.
FTT’s “Pippin” does remarkably well
“Pippin” revolutionized Broadway at the time of its debut in 1972. With a daring structure and an innovation of metalanguage, the musical won five Tony Awards for telling the tale of Prince Pippin, the heir to the throne of King Charlemagne, which follows a troubled existential journey in search of the meaning of life. Told by a theatrical troupe, the saga is led by a Leading Player and the music of Stephen Schwartz, author of “Godspell” (1971), “Wicked” (2003) and winner of Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe awards.
I Just Rewatched The Entire "The Lord Of The Rings" Trilogy To Determine The Top 40 Most Epic Lines
"There is some good in this world, Mr. Frodo, and it's worth fighting for."
The wizard of loneliness
My favorite moment in comedy television history happens in the “Smokers Allowed” episode of “Nathan for You.” If you haven’t seen the show, the general premise is a spoof on reality TV shows like “The Bachelor” and “Undercover Boss.” Comedian Nathan Fielder contacts small-business owners to be on the show under the guise of a serious business consultant but instead proposes ridiculous business plans. In this particular episode, Fielder helps a bar owner exploit a loophole about indoor smoking by turning her bar into an experimental theater performance.
Beyoncé Goes Western in Denim & R13 Cowboy Boots to Celebrate the Vinyl Release of ‘Renaissance’ in Los Angeles
You can now buy “Renaissance” at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, with the blessing of Beyoncé herself. The singer celebrated the release of the vinyl version of her latest album by going to the store and posting a photo to her Instagram Story on Oct. 9. The snapshots of Queen Bey see the star leaning against a counter, a wall of her vinyl albums pictured not too far behind her. Always one for making statements, Beyoncé commemorated the day in a stylish outfit complete with a casual band tee and a little Houston flair. The outfit began with a good pair of denim...
Book Nook: ‘Witchcraft’ as self-care
To set the mood for Halloween, I read Patti Wigington’s “Witchcraft for Healing: Radical Self-care for your Mind, Body, and Spirit.” I have no experience with witchcraft and didn’t know what to expect. I failed to connect well with the spookier aspects of the book, but its emphasis on self-care resonated with me. Its focus on the transformative power of self-care is applicable to all readers, regardless of the reader’s interest in witchcraft.
