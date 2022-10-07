Matt Rhule won two games at Temple during his first season as head coach in 2013. The Owls posted 10 victories in 2015 and 2016. He won just a single game at Baylor in 2017, his first year there. The program was dealing with the fallout of sexual assault scandal, the firing of longtime coach Art Briles and the transferring of just about everybody of note. Two seasons later, they were 11-3.

NFL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO