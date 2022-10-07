Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Will the Real Martin Luther King Please Stand Up?Dr. Mozelle MartinAtlanta, GA
Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HSDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Harrison Earns Top Honors at Wolverine Marching ClassicDeanLand
Related
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
ESPN
Falcons lineman 'unnecessarily' threw Tom Brady to ground, ref says
TAMPA, Fla. -- Referee Jerome Boger said Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground as part of his explanation for the roughing the passer call on a key third down late in the Bucs' win Sunday. The Falcons were down...
Tom Brady Weighs in on Controversial Roughing the Passer Call vs. Atlanta Falcons
Although he has a massive role in determining the outcome of each game the Bucs play, Tom Brady can't control the officials, or so he claims.
How Kyler Murray, Cardinals Explained Miscalculation On Final Drive
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the rest of the offense thought quarterback Kyler Murray secured the necessary yards to reset the chains in the final minute, but upon failing to do so in the eyes of officials came to “a point of no return” in what ended as a 20-17 Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panthers on the verge of firing head coach Matt Rhule after dreadful 1-4 start?
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk tweets that “it’s a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if'” regarding Rhule being fired. He opines that owner David Tepper will make the move Monday. Doing so would come after a 37-15 loss to the 49ers, dropping his overall coaching record to 11-27.
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
Quinnen Williams Slams Tyreek Hill With Stiff Arm; Payback For 'Disrespectful' Comments
The Jets enjoyed this hit from Williams on Hill after recovering a fumble, getting the last laugh after the receiver's controversial comments this offseason
Matt Rhule failed in the NFL, but now college football has one of its coaching stars back in the mix
Matt Rhule won two games at Temple during his first season as head coach in 2013. The Owls posted 10 victories in 2015 and 2016. He won just a single game at Baylor in 2017, his first year there. The program was dealing with the fallout of sexual assault scandal, the firing of longtime coach Art Briles and the transferring of just about everybody of note. Two seasons later, they were 11-3.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bill Belichick Asked if Bailey Zappe Could Supplant Mac Jones
The Patriots coach gave an interesting answer when asked about the possibility.
Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: 3 ruled out for Tampa Bay
A trio of Tampa Bay Buccaneers will miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to injury, while two more players are still in doubt. Tight end Cameron Brate will miss Week 5 with a concussion, while defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and defensive back Logan Ryan are out with foot injuries.
Report: Shocking Price TMZ Paid for Draymond Green Punching Poole Video Revealed
The price number is much lower than you would expect.
Joel Embiid’s Tweet After Phillies Win Playoff Series
Joel Embiid is happy for the Philadelphia Phillies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Falcons RB Avery Williams Scores First Career Touchdown
Atlanta Falcons running back and return specialist Avery Williams scored his first career touchdown, putting the Falcons on the board against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
5 Takeaways From Chargers' 30-28 Week 5 Win Over Browns
What are the main takeaways we learned from the Chargers' Week 5 win over the Browns?
NBC Sports
49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury
The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
NFLPA implores NFL to accept changes to concussion protocol ASAP as Tua Tagovailoa investigation continues
There have been some interesting updates in the past couple of days to the situations surrounding both the progress of changing the NFL’s concussion protocols and the progress of the case surrounding the league’s handling of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury. on Thursday, former All-Pro cornerback and current member of the NFL Players Association’s Executive Committee Richard Sherman put forth the committee’s belief that “the concussion protocols were not followed” in Tagovailoa’s case, according to Mike Florio of NBC Sports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
BucsGameday is on-site to provide live updates as Tampa Bay looks to end a two-game losing streak.
WATCH: Olamide Zaccheaus Pulls Falcons Within a Score vs. Bucs
Atlanta Falcons receiver Olamide Zaccheaus scored his second touchdown of the season and brought the Falcons within one possession late against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Broncos HC Intimates Someone Else is Making Clutch Game Decisions
What did Nathaniel Hackett say that has people questioning the Denver Broncos chain of command?
Pro Football Rumors
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 0