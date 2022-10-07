WYOMISSING, Pa. - A spot in the mall is giving a gym more visibility, and the owner says he hopes it becomes a bright spot for kids in Berks County. Trainer Michael Melendez has been boxing since he was 8 years old, and he's hoping to share what he's learned with even more kids, now that's he's opened up a boxing club inside the Berkshire Mall.

WYOMISSING, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO