WFMZ-TV Online
Firefighters, civilians honored for rescue in Reading fire
READING, Pa. — In a ceremony appropriate for Fire Prevention Week, the Reading Department of Fire & Rescue Services issued commendations for the rescue of a female civilian from the third floor of 417 N. 11th St. on July 19. Lt. Steven Ginder and firefighters Kurtis Knauss, David Rottmann,...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Gram in the Window': Community honors Sinking Spring woman with final wave
Waving may seem like a simple gesture, but when a local community noticed someone who waved everyday wasn't at her normal spot, they realized how much those gestures meant. "Gram," "Betty," "Old lady in the window" -- She's known by a few names in the Sinking Spring area in Berks County, but her real name is June Wenrich.
WFMZ-TV Online
Some children still hospitalized after CO leak at Allentown daycare
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some children who got sick from a carbon monoxide leak at a daycare in Allentown are still in the hospital Wednesday. Some are receiving advanced treatment at hospitals in Philadelphia. Those children were flown down so they could receive hyperbaric oxygen. Lehigh Valley Health Network says it...
WFMZ-TV Online
SuperSets gym to open 3rd location at South Mall in Allentown
SuperSets gym, which vows to help customers "Get the Body You Deserve," will open its third location in the Lehigh Valley. The new lease at the South Mall in Allentown was posted on the Facebook page of the James Balliet Property Group. SuperSets has signed up to use a 19,000-square-foot...
WFMZ-TV Online
Versant Fine Jewelry Boutique in Bethlehem Township closing, to consolidate with Werkheiser Jewelers
Versant Fine Jewelry Boutique in Bethlehem Township is holding a going-out-of-business sale and will close later this year. Owner Gary Werkheiser will continue to operate Werkheiser Jewelers in Saucon Valley Square off Route 378, and the Versant business will be consolidated at that Lower Saucon Township location. No closing date...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Bethlehem Township concrete plant site sold; medical office building planned
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The former Star Crete site in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $1.58 million, perhaps clearing the way for a proposed medical office building. The five-acre site sits at the southwest corner of the intersection of Easton Avenue and Farmersville Road. Remnants of the former concrete business remain, visible mainly from Farmersville Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Smokey Bear convention held in Bethlehem
The Smokey Bear convention tours the country. This time, they're in the Lehigh Valley.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wyomissing boxing club dedicated to serving kids
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A spot in the mall is giving a gym more visibility, and the owner says he hopes it becomes a bright spot for kids in Berks County. Trainer Michael Melendez has been boxing since he was 8 years old, and he's hoping to share what he's learned with even more kids, now that's he's opened up a boxing club inside the Berkshire Mall.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emergency medical services 'broken,' Suburban EMS administrator says
PALMER TWP., Pa. – Suburban EMS, which provides emergency medical services and transportation, is struggling. That was the essence of a presentation made by the organization's officials during the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors meeting Monday night. "Make no mistake, there is a crisis in emergency medical services," said...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tree on wires closes Route 145 for hours
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A downed tree and wires caused a road closure in part of Lehigh County for hours on Tuesday. Route 145, also known as Pike Avenue, was closed before dawn between Oakhurst Drive and E. Rock Road in Upper Saucon Township. PennDOT crews cleared the tree,...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 injured in explosion at quarry in Schuylkill County
PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion at a quarry in Schuylkill County, authorities said. The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday, dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County. According to authorities,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two prominent Easton properties, retail center near river and former Catholic school, are sold
Growth in Easton keeps attracting investment, as two landmark properties have recently changed hands. The Easton Mall South on Larry Holmes Drive, a shopping center anchored by Wawa and Domino's, has been sold for $3.2 million. On the southside, the former Easton Catholic school and adjacent property on West Saint...
WFMZ-TV Online
Plan for new Popeyes gets tabled by Allentown Planning Commission
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled a final plan proposal for a new fast food restaurant Tuesday afternoon at city hall. The plan, offered by Allentown PA Development LLC, involves a Popeyes restaurant with drive-thru at 701 N. 19th St. The proposal calls also for the demolition of the existing 4,525 square-foot structure occupied by the former Nostos Greek restaurant. The property is located in the Urban Commercial District.
WFMZ-TV Online
EASD considers new technology for school bus safety, classroom projectors
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors heard a presentation Tuesday night on a program offered by BusPatrol LLC, a company that says its mission is to change the driving culture around school buses. Michael Sokoloski, chief financial officer for EASD, said district officials met...
WFMZ-TV Online
Children, workers rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Allentown daycare
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Scary scenes at an Allentown daycare Tuesday morning as a carbon monoxide leak sent more than two dozen children and several workers to the hospital. Every ambulance in the city responded to Happy Smiles Learning Center in the 400 block of Wabash Street, off of S. Fourth Street on the city's South Side, said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown Fire Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading council hears plan for land bank to fight blight
READING, Pa. — At Monday's meeting of its committee of the whole, the Reading City Council heard a presentation from Jamal Abodalo, the city's community development director, about the possible creation of a land bank for the city. Land banks were established by Pennsylvania in 2012 to help communities...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eric Hagarty visits 10th and Penn Elementary School in Reading
Pa. ed. secretary treats Reading students to song, story. The Department of Education streamed the event live on its Facebook page.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through business in Schuylkill
DELANO TWP., Pa. - A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages apartments in Nesquehoning
NESQUEHONING, Pa. -- Fire broke out in a Carbon County apartment building on Sunday. Firefighters evacuated the residents from the building on East Catawissa Street in Nesquehoning around 6:30 a.m. The fire damaged two apartments, and the Red Cross was on scene to help. No one was hurt.
