Berks County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Firefighters, civilians honored for rescue in Reading fire

READING, Pa. — In a ceremony appropriate for Fire Prevention Week, the Reading Department of Fire & Rescue Services issued commendations for the rescue of a female civilian from the third floor of 417 N. 11th St. on July 19. Lt. Steven Ginder and firefighters Kurtis Knauss, David Rottmann,...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Some children still hospitalized after CO leak at Allentown daycare

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some children who got sick from a carbon monoxide leak at a daycare in Allentown are still in the hospital Wednesday. Some are receiving advanced treatment at hospitals in Philadelphia. Those children were flown down so they could receive hyperbaric oxygen. Lehigh Valley Health Network says it...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

SuperSets gym to open 3rd location at South Mall in Allentown

SuperSets gym, which vows to help customers "Get the Body You Deserve," will open its third location in the Lehigh Valley. The new lease at the South Mall in Allentown was posted on the Facebook page of the James Balliet Property Group. SuperSets has signed up to use a 19,000-square-foot...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Berks County, PA
Society
City
Reading, PA
County
Berks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Bethlehem Township concrete plant site sold; medical office building planned

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The former Star Crete site in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $1.58 million, perhaps clearing the way for a proposed medical office building. The five-acre site sits at the southwest corner of the intersection of Easton Avenue and Farmersville Road. Remnants of the former concrete business remain, visible mainly from Farmersville Road.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wyomissing boxing club dedicated to serving kids

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A spot in the mall is giving a gym more visibility, and the owner says he hopes it becomes a bright spot for kids in Berks County. Trainer Michael Melendez has been boxing since he was 8 years old, and he's hoping to share what he's learned with even more kids, now that's he's opened up a boxing club inside the Berkshire Mall.
WYOMISSING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emergency medical services 'broken,' Suburban EMS administrator says

PALMER TWP., Pa. – Suburban EMS, which provides emergency medical services and transportation, is struggling. That was the essence of a presentation made by the organization's officials during the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors meeting Monday night. "Make no mistake, there is a crisis in emergency medical services," said...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tree on wires closes Route 145 for hours

U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A downed tree and wires caused a road closure in part of Lehigh County for hours on Tuesday. Route 145, also known as Pike Avenue, was closed before dawn between Oakhurst Drive and E. Rock Road in Upper Saucon Township. PennDOT crews cleared the tree,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 injured in explosion at quarry in Schuylkill County

PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion at a quarry in Schuylkill County, authorities said. The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday, dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County. According to authorities,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WFMZ-TV Online

Plan for new Popeyes gets tabled by Allentown Planning Commission

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled a final plan proposal for a new fast food restaurant Tuesday afternoon at city hall. The plan, offered by Allentown PA Development LLC, involves a Popeyes restaurant with drive-thru at 701 N. 19th St. The proposal calls also for the demolition of the existing 4,525 square-foot structure occupied by the former Nostos Greek restaurant. The property is located in the Urban Commercial District.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

EASD considers new technology for school bus safety, classroom projectors

EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors heard a presentation Tuesday night on a program offered by BusPatrol LLC, a company that says its mission is to change the driving culture around school buses. Michael Sokoloski, chief financial officer for EASD, said district officials met...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Children, workers rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Allentown daycare

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Scary scenes at an Allentown daycare Tuesday morning as a carbon monoxide leak sent more than two dozen children and several workers to the hospital. Every ambulance in the city responded to Happy Smiles Learning Center in the 400 block of Wabash Street, off of S. Fourth Street on the city's South Side, said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown Fire Department.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading council hears plan for land bank to fight blight

READING, Pa. — At Monday's meeting of its committee of the whole, the Reading City Council heard a presentation from Jamal Abodalo, the city's community development director, about the possible creation of a land bank for the city. Land banks were established by Pennsylvania in 2012 to help communities...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through business in Schuylkill

DELANO TWP., Pa. - A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages apartments in Nesquehoning

NESQUEHONING, Pa. -- Fire broke out in a Carbon County apartment building on Sunday. Firefighters evacuated the residents from the building on East Catawissa Street in Nesquehoning around 6:30 a.m. The fire damaged two apartments, and the Red Cross was on scene to help. No one was hurt.
NESQUEHONING, PA

