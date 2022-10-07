Read full article on original website
Maryland Substitute Teacher Removed From Elementary School Over Tweets Scolding Black Moms
A substitute teacher in Upper Marlboro, Maryland,. has been removed from an elementary school over controversial tweets that encouraged bullying, judged parents, and labeled herself as being “hood.”. The educator, identified as Bianca Robinson, has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School after upsetting parents with...
NBC News
Will Jawando on expanding Black parentage with ‘My Seven Black Fathers’ (Part 2)
Will Jawando, author of “My Seven Black Fathers,” recounts the influence of former President Barack Obama on his life in an interview with Lester Holt. Jawando, now a Montgomery County, Maryland councilmember, discusses the power of sharing his experience with young Black men and boys.Oct. 10, 2022.
Josh Kurtz: When will Alsobrooks start ‘bustin’ loose’ politically?
For all her accomplishments, a hallmark of the Prince George's County executive's tenure has been political caution. The post Josh Kurtz: When will Alsobrooks start ‘bustin’ loose’ politically? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Quad
We Will Not Go Back
On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
Women’s March in DC brings thousands together ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections. Women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in front of […]
DC Attorney General calls for overhaul of DC Housing Agency after federal audit
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Serious allegations of collusion and corruption are aimed at a D.C. agency meant to house the most vulnerable D.C. residents. WUSA9 continues to dig into a scathing federal audit by the Department of Housing and Urban Development which revealed systemic failures in the DC Housing Authority.
baltimorebrew.com
Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill
The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
texasmetronews.com
Morgan State will be the first HBCU in 45 years with new Medical School￼
Maryland is home to four historically Black colleges and universities, including Coppin State University, Bowie State University, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Morgan State University. Recently, the schools have been getting a lot of financial support, winning a $600 million lawsuit against the state for inadequate funding. The 15-year lawsuit just came to a close in favor of the schools.
hillrag.com
Donations Roll in For Eastern High’s Marching Band
This weekend alone, more than 540 contributions totalling more than $40,000 were donated to the Capitol Hill Community Foundation (CHCF), earmarked for Eastern High School’s Blue and White Marching Machine, the school’s noted and popular band. It happened as Homecoming was celebrated at Eastern High School (1700 East...
howafrica.com
5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now
Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
Probe of deputy mayor continues amid concerns from Bowser
Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday her deputy mayor is under investigation for his role in an assault case and about his actual residency but admitted she has "some concerns" about his behavior.
chesapeakefamily.com
Fun Events Happening This Week: Sailboat Show, Corn Mazes & Fall Festivals, and National Fossil Day!
A Jurassic Corn Maze & Fall Festival. Get lost in Everything Fall! $12.95 – $15.95. 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Maryland Corn Maze, Gambrills. mdcornmaze.com. BOO! Family-Friendly Halloween Experience. Looking for a day out with the little monsters and goblins? Six Flags America is offering family-friendly fall activities in one place with no frights, just fun delights. $39.99 – $74.99. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Six Flags America, Bowie. sixflags.com.
WJLA
Teacher Holly Seibold wins Democratic Caucus for vacant Virginia House District 35 seat
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Voting concluded vote tabulations in its House District 35 Democratic Caucus Saturday and voters chose Holly Seibold as the Democratic nominee to fill the vacancy. The seat is open following Mark Keam’s appointment to the Biden-Harris Administration. In announcing the results, Fairfax County...
fox5dc.com
Substitute teacher removed from District Heights Elementary School over controversial tweets
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Controversial comments from a Prince George’s County educator have landed her in hot water. Those upset on social media identified this educator as Bianca Robinson. When FOX 5 asked the Prince George’s County Public Schools spokesperson about Robinson, we were told she is a substitute teacher who has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School.
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, Maryland
This list is based on prior customer reviews. The donut flavors served are tremendous, and they have delicious and light vegan donuts. Their donuts are freshly made daily, and they have varying tastes, some light and others very sweet, so there’s a good variety. As you walk into this spot, you know you have entered a donut heaven. Additionally, the staff is friendly, and they assist guests by making suggestions.
coloradomusic.org
A Broke Marching Band Parades on Capitol Hill to Practice. Magic Ensues
Photo: Colorado State U’s marching band! | By Lizzie Johnson, Washington Post | Rush hour traffic slammed to a halt as the high school band director walked backward into the busy Capitol Hill intersection, followed by a line of teens gripping trombones, trumpets, french horns and flutes. The thunk-thunk-thunk of bass drums reverberated in the damp October air.
WTOP
Verizon FIOS customers could lose Nexstar stations
Verizon FIOS customers may not get some Nexstar stations if the companies do not reach a new agreement this week. In the D.C. area, channels that FIOS TV may pull include WDCW, a CW channel, WDCW antenna TV and the independent WDVM — which includes DCNewsNow. NewsNation would be the national station that FIOS would no longer carry.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Satiate your soul at Souvlaki
I can’t think of too many things in life that are better than Mediterranean food. We’re often spoiled by the consistent presence of the B’more Greek food truck on 34th Street and North Charles Street, but there are a multitude of other incredible Mediterranean restaurants around the city.
WAMU
Listen: New host of ‘It’s Been a Minute’ has roots in Washington
For about five years NPR’s “It’s Been a Minute” has helped listeners take a bit of a deeper dive into the latest cultural news. But, it’s also been a minute since the podcast has had a permanent host, after former host Sam Sanders departed in March.
massachusettsnewswire.com
Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
