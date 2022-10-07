ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Upcoming Series Will Explore Hmong People’s Experience in the Valley

An upcoming three-part event series at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will explore the the history and culture of Hmong people in the Chippewa Valley and beyond. The series, titled “Building Our Community: Hmong in the Chippewa Valley,” will take place Oct. 18, Nov. 1, and Nov. 15 from 1-4:30pm.
Does Fido Need a Place to Roam? Check Out This ‘Sniffspot’

Have you ever thought about renting out a park just for yourself and your dog? It turns out that you actually can!. Sniffspot is an app, often called “the Airbnb for dogs,” that has recently been growing in popularity. The platform allows you to rent an entire stretch of land that you and your dog can play and explore for an hour at a time.
(S)WING ON IN: River Inn Bar’s Iconic Jumbo Wings

The River Inn Bar has been a classic go-to in Chippewa Falls for decades, a local favorite earning one heck of a nod from OnlyInYourState.com in September when they called the spot home to the best wings in the whole state. Known for their jumbo broasted chicken wings, these bad...
