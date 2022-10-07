ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Shows Off His New ‘Bling’ on Vacation With Wife

By Alex Falls
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nScS_0iQ8YREt00

Yellowstone season five draws closer and closer to its November 13 premiere and fans cannot wait to see the next chapter of the Dutton family drama. In the meantime, the show’s stars have finished filming and some of them are taking some time to unwind. Including Rip Wheeler himself, Cole Hauser.

Recently, Hauser and his wife Cynthia got away from their busy lifestyle to enjoy some tropical surroundings. They both shared some peaks behind the scenes of their vacation and it looks like they’re living it up. Check out the photos below.

Hauser wrote a brief but loving message to his wife alongside the photos. “Vacation with my babydoll… good times @cynhauser thanks @davidyurman for the bling.” He also gave a shout out to jeweler David Yurman for some new bling he can be seen rocking in the photos.

Cynthia also posted her own photos and loving message to mark their happy vacation.

“Thank you @colehauser22 for always making time to nourish our relationship. I love you so much,” she wrote in her post.

Cole Hauser on Yellowstone’s Grassroots Success

Yellowstone has become a cultural milestone, and Rip Wheeler is a major part of it. People purchase t-shirts and mugs with “Send Rip” written across them. Hauser said the grassroots following is to thank for that kind of success. The actor recently sat down with Cigar and Spirits to talk about his time acting in such a memorable show and what it means to him to be involved with it.

“I think when you have a grassroots show like this, that started very small and is built from the interior of the country out, and now it’s finally seemingly hit California and New York, which took many years, then you’ve done it the right way,” Hauser said. “You’ve taken the stairs versus the elevator. Each year, we’ve taken those steps to really solidify not only our audience, but the love for the show.”

Hauser knows a thing or two about sticking to your roots. He comes from a famous family. His great-grandfather co-founded Warner Bros. Entertainment and established a dynasty similar to that of the Dutton family. He knows being part of such a pillar of the entertainment world is “a blessing.”

“When you think about what my family has been able to accomplish on the Warner side–they created sound and film,” Hauser said. “We wouldn’t be here doing this without Sam Warner’s innovation, the Vitaphone. In many respects, they changed Hollywood. I’m very proud of that side of my family. I never had the chance to sit in a room with any of them, unfortunately.”

Comments / 4

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Raise Red Flags After Kevin Costner’s Curious Absence From Recent Announcement

Season five of Yellowstone is quickly approaching, and fans are excited to see Kevin Costner reprise his role as John Dutton. To whet fans’ whistles, the show announced a new board game that folks will be able to play along with. Yellowstone is getting its’ own version of Monopoly. But the likeness of Kevin Costner is missing from the game, it seems. Fans are crying foul. Check out the announcement and the art work below.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher

There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rip Wheeler
Person
Cole Hauser
Person
Sam Warner
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS

Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bald Eagle Goes for Grizzly Bear’s Eyes in Shocking Attack on Banks of Alaskan River

In this viral video from August 2010, a bald eagle attacks a grizzly bear‘s eyes in this stunning encounter on the banks of Naknek River in Alaska. In the footage, a bear climbs up a steep hill as a man films from a boat on the river. As the bear makes its way up the incline, a huge bald eagle quickly swoops in the frame. It exits about as quickly as it moved in. The bear winces as the bird flies away.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Ac
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

This Huge Buck May Have the Most Bizarre Yet Incredible Rack You’ll See This Season: VIDEO

If you consider yourself an outdoorsman (or woman) by any measure, then you’ve certainly seen, at least in photos, some pretty cool non-typical white-tailed bucks before. However, with deer hunting season just kicking off in some states, we’re celebrating with this super awesome video of the most bizarre non-typical buck you’ll ever see. Pay close attention to the antler on the right side of the deer’s head facing out.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

570K+
Followers
63K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy