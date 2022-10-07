ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

FOX2now.com

St. Louis Woman honors the city’s legendary ladies

ST. LOUIS – Singer Yalkak “Laka” Huyette is performing at the Zack Theatre from now until October 22. Laka is the only performer in this show, where she portrays some of the most influential and successful women of St. Louis. Laka performs the tunes, the dance, and poetry of Josephine Baker, Tina Turner, Willie Mae Ford Smith, Katherine Dunham, Fontella Bass, Ann Peebles, and Maya Angelou.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thekirkwoodcall.com

What your St. Louis high school says about you

If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Construction starts on Topgolf in St. Louis City’s Midtown

ST. LOUIS – Construction has started on a Topgolf in St. Louis City, Topgolf Entertainment Group announced Tuesday morning. The Midtown venue will be the second Topgolf in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The other venue opened in Chesterfield in 2018. This new venue will be three levels with 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays. As […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations

Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
MISSOURI STATE
labortribune.com

Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 officially dedicates new training center

Earth City, MO – Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 hosted a ribbon cutting at its state-of-the-art training center at 3755 Corporate Trail Drive to mark the official opening of the facility. The training center opened in the summer of 2020 but with COVID-19 restrictions, the official grand opening was delayed until Sept. 22.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Incentives for entertainment venue in Midtown St. Louis get initial approval

A massive entertainment venue and residential development in Midtown is a step closer to receiving needed incentives. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday voted 19-4 with four aldermen voting present to authorize $4.7 million in tax increment financing for the proposed redevelopment of the Armory, a massive building on Market Street near Grand Avenue and Interstate 64. A final vote could come next Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

New Patients Accepted Now At Esse Health Family Focus Healthcare

Esse Health Family Focus Healthcare, located at 13303 Tesson Ferry Road in suite 105, is currently accepting new patients. With over 75 years of combined experience and acute same-day appointments, the physicians there will work to keep you and your family on the path to wellness. The board-certified family medicine...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOMU

Developer at U.S. Bank site to install pedestrian walkway on Broadway

A spokesperson for the developer constructing a new building at the corner of Broadway and Tenth Street said a covered walkway will be installed at the site by next week, restoring pedestrian access to that stretch of Broadway. The U.S. Bank building formerly stood at the site. It was demolished...
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX2Now

BNSF lifts embargo on St. Louis cargo after 5 weeks

ST. LOUIS – BNSF lifted its embargo on cargo destined for St. Louis ramps. The embargo was lifted on October 6. BNSF first suspended its movement along the eastbound Pacific Southwest lane into St. Louis on August 29 because of congestion caused by excessive volume and chassis shortages. Cargo destined for St. Louis saw longer travel times at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports and units were backlogged.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

