Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX2now.com
St. Louis Woman honors the city’s legendary ladies
ST. LOUIS – Singer Yalkak “Laka” Huyette is performing at the Zack Theatre from now until October 22. Laka is the only performer in this show, where she portrays some of the most influential and successful women of St. Louis. Laka performs the tunes, the dance, and poetry of Josephine Baker, Tina Turner, Willie Mae Ford Smith, Katherine Dunham, Fontella Bass, Ann Peebles, and Maya Angelou.
thekirkwoodcall.com
What your St. Louis high school says about you
If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
Jane Goodall visits new exhibit at Saint Louis Science Center, speaks to students
ST. LOUIS — Thanks to Jane Goodall, we know that chimpanzees aren't all that different from humans. Her research taught the world that apes can communicate with one another and use tools to complete tasks. On Monday, the Saint Louis Science Center unveiled its new exhibit, "Becoming Jane: The...
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Construction starts on Topgolf in St. Louis City’s Midtown
ST. LOUIS – Construction has started on a Topgolf in St. Louis City, Topgolf Entertainment Group announced Tuesday morning. The Midtown venue will be the second Topgolf in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The other venue opened in Chesterfield in 2018. This new venue will be three levels with 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays. As […]
El Monstero announces winter concert series in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Are you ready to rock this December? The popular Pink Floyd tribute band El Monstero is bringing their annual winter concert series back to The Pageant this year. The group has been recreating the music of Pink Floyd since 1999 and its members are from the...
KMOV
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students
Advocates, families react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates found dead in 2019. The family of Daniel Stout won $1.2 million in a settlement against St. Louis County. However, advocates and other family members whose loved ones have died in that same jail said money isn’t justice.
Saint Louis Public Schools picks interim superintendent, launches national search for permanent job
ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Public Schools system chose an interim superintendent to take over the job after current Superintendent Kelvin Adams retires at the end of the year. In a press release Monday, SLPS announced Nicole Williams will take over the position on Jan. 1, 2023, following...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Seven Gates of Hell' rumored to transport visitors to underworld
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — It’s time to check out our next Spooky Spot. Our Today in St. Louis team is going to different haunted places around St. Louis throughout the month of October. This time, we’re taking you to Collinsville, where a local legend has spread like “hellfire."...
‘All Hands On Deck’ event aims to empower underserved St. Louisians
Resources like utility assistance, recruitment for city jobs and health checks were all set up Saturday for the "All Hands On Deck" community event. City leaders say they’re working to make a positive for underserved community members in St. Louis.
KOMU
Roots N Blues Festival helps support local businesses as it wrapped up Sunday
COLUMBIA - The Roots N Blues Festival came to an end Sunday night. The festival was projected to attract more than 8,000 fans a night for the three days of performances. All of those fans meant financial support for local businesses set up at the event. According to festival spokesperson...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations
Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
labortribune.com
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 officially dedicates new training center
Earth City, MO – Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 hosted a ribbon cutting at its state-of-the-art training center at 3755 Corporate Trail Drive to mark the official opening of the facility. The training center opened in the summer of 2020 but with COVID-19 restrictions, the official grand opening was delayed until Sept. 22.
KMOV
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...
missouribusinessalert.com
Incentives for entertainment venue in Midtown St. Louis get initial approval
A massive entertainment venue and residential development in Midtown is a step closer to receiving needed incentives. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday voted 19-4 with four aldermen voting present to authorize $4.7 million in tax increment financing for the proposed redevelopment of the Armory, a massive building on Market Street near Grand Avenue and Interstate 64. A final vote could come next Friday.
timesnewspapers.com
New Patients Accepted Now At Esse Health Family Focus Healthcare
Esse Health Family Focus Healthcare, located at 13303 Tesson Ferry Road in suite 105, is currently accepting new patients. With over 75 years of combined experience and acute same-day appointments, the physicians there will work to keep you and your family on the path to wellness. The board-certified family medicine...
KOMU
Playing 4 Hope golf tournament helps support hundreds of Missouri students
COLUMBIA - Playing 4 Hope hosted its first annual golf tournament Monday to raise money to help support its programs. The organization supports children in the hospital and gives schools supplies and promotes mental health awareness in public schools. "As we raise more funds, we're able to give, not only...
KOMU
Developer at U.S. Bank site to install pedestrian walkway on Broadway
A spokesperson for the developer constructing a new building at the corner of Broadway and Tenth Street said a covered walkway will be installed at the site by next week, restoring pedestrian access to that stretch of Broadway. The U.S. Bank building formerly stood at the site. It was demolished...
BNSF lifts embargo on St. Louis cargo after 5 weeks
ST. LOUIS – BNSF lifted its embargo on cargo destined for St. Louis ramps. The embargo was lifted on October 6. BNSF first suspended its movement along the eastbound Pacific Southwest lane into St. Louis on August 29 because of congestion caused by excessive volume and chassis shortages. Cargo destined for St. Louis saw longer travel times at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports and units were backlogged.
Comments / 0