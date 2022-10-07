Read full article on original website
Freakling Bros. Horror Show
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back and scarier than ever!. It is their 30th year, after all. Joining us now with more is Warren Ross, director of operations and former actor for the famed haunt.
Blink-182 to return to Las Vegas as part of reunion tour with Tom DeLonge
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — All the small things will be back in Las Vegas next year. Blink-182 announced they will take part in the "When We Were Young" music festival planned for October 2023. The appearance is part of the rock band's reunion world tour, as guitarist Tom DeLonge...
G2E returns at pre-COVID attendance strength
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Global Gaming Expo, commonly known as G2E, has returned to Las Vegas for the 21st year, and based on observations from long-time exhibitors, attendance has returned to pre-pandemic numbers in the range of 27,000. Those attendance levels also reflect an important sign that the Las Vegas convention industry has returned to its important role of keeping hotel rooms occupied on weekdays.
Big Boys Toys at The Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Big boys toys, the world’s premier innovation & luxury lifestyle exhibition, is set to make its action-packed return to Las Vegas!. Joining me now with more is the chief executive officer, Biju Jayaraaj.
Circa Resort and Casino wins North American property of the year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circa Resort and Casino won the North American Property of the Year award at the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2022 for the second consecutive year. "It is an honor to receive this award from such a prestigious organization," said Derek Stevens, Owner, and CEO of Circa. "At Circa, we aim to provide guests with an elevated level of customer service and entertainment. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and partners, and we look forward to continuing to show our guests the time of their lives."
Sahara Las Vegas celebrates 70th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Sahara Las Vegas just hit a major milestone, hitting its 70th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip. The casino first opened its doors on October 7, 1952, during a vibrant decade that hosted many notable entertainers throughout the years. On Friday, October 7, 2022,...
Iconic rooftop ice rink returns to The Cosmopolitan this winter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A beloved and well-known elevated ice rink is making its return to the Las Vegas Strip for its eleventh season. The rink, located atop The Cosmopolitan casino, will be open to the public starting Tuesday, November 15, and will run through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Discovery Children's Museum to unveil new healthcare exhibit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Discovery Children’s Museum’s newest exhibit, sponsored by Intermountain Healthcare, is designed to spark the interest of the healthcare workforce and introduce children to a career in the healthcare field. The new exhibit will be unveiled on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. Children...
Melinda Sheckells talks Sahara's 70th anniversary, Eddie Vedder tour stop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There is always something to celebrate in Las Vegas. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to talk all about the fun, including the Sahara's 70th anniversary, new Raiders apparel and Eddie Vedder's tour stop in Las Vegas.
Hawaii visitor hits $717K jackpot on slot machine at Fremont Hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest visiting the "Ninth Island" will be returning home with a heavier wallet. The guest hit a jackpot of more than $717,000 at the Fremont Hotel and Casino on Friday, Oct. 7, according to a spokesperson for Boyd Gaming. The guest, a Boyd...
$5 bet turns into almost $3 million jackpot at The Venetian Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky visitor turned their single-digit bet into a seven-digit jackpot while playing a slot machine on the Las Vegas Strip. According to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the jackpot happened sometime last week to a guest who chose to remain anonymous. The lucky slot...
'Kids Town' local business allows kids to be adults
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is allowing kids to live out their adult dreams, at least for a few hours. Kids Town is an indoor child-sized town that has been in the Valley for about six months. The town features mini businesses, including grocery stores, restaurants, a...
Culinary residency unites Black restaurants at the Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mandalay Bay will soon be home to the country's top Black restaurateurs and chefs as it launches its first ever residency program. Pepsi Dig In is introducing the Restaurant Royalty Residency to celebrate Black-owned restaurants and cuisine across the country. The four-week-long residency will showcase...
Chip the poodle is looking for forever home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We had Chip in studio as he looks for a new permanent home!. Lori Heeren from the Nevada SPCA also joined us to tell us more.
M Resort in Henderson planning $206 million expansion
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The M Resort in Henderson is planning a $206 million expansion that would add a second hotel tower to the property. PENN Entertainment announced the development in a news release Monday, one of four new growth projects for its resorts around the U.S. The new...
Giving back with Downtown Summerlin 'Wine Walk'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Take a seat and 'wine' down with Downtown Summerlin's upcoming Wine Walk!. Nonprofit New Vista is raising money for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities with a night of wine. Guests can find their way through a variety of wine stations provided by Summit Spirits...
Indigenous Peoples' Day recognized at 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — County leaders and dignitaries helped celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign. The sign's yellow, orange and turquoise lightbulbs were ceremonially recognized with a proclamation during Monday's ceremony. Taking part in the event were representatives from the Nevada Indian Commission,...
11 dogs at Las Vegas shelter positive for contagious virus so far; 40 showing symptoms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Eleven dogs at the Animal Foundation's Las Vegas shelter have tested positive for the highly contagious Canine Pneumovirus. The foundation announced Monday that a total of 40 dogs at the shelter are showing signs of upper respiratory illness, with more test results pending. All dogs...
Man accused in deadly Las Vegas Strip stabbings to remain held without bail
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of killing two people and injuring six others in an unprovoked attack on the Las Vegas Strip last week returned to court on Tuesday. A criminal complaint was filed against Yoni Barrios, 32, during a brief appearance, and he was ordered to remain held without bail.
Fire torches building, vehicles in northeast Las Vegas valley lot
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy black smoke is visible from a fire reported in the northeast Las Vegas valley on Tuesday. Crews were called to a structure fire reported in the 4500 block of Carey Avenue, between Lamb and Nellis boulevards, at about 1:05 p.m., Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said in a statement.
