Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Freakling Bros. Horror Show

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back and scarier than ever!. It is their 30th year, after all. Joining us now with more is Warren Ross, director of operations and former actor for the famed haunt.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

G2E returns at pre-COVID attendance strength

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Global Gaming Expo, commonly known as G2E, has returned to Las Vegas for the 21st year, and based on observations from long-time exhibitors, attendance has returned to pre-pandemic numbers in the range of 27,000. Those attendance levels also reflect an important sign that the Las Vegas convention industry has returned to its important role of keeping hotel rooms occupied on weekdays.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Big Boys Toys at The Las Vegas Convention Center

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Big boys toys, the world’s premier innovation & luxury lifestyle exhibition, is set to make its action-packed return to Las Vegas!. Joining me now with more is the chief executive officer, Biju Jayaraaj.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Circa Resort and Casino wins North American property of the year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circa Resort and Casino won the North American Property of the Year award at the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2022 for the second consecutive year. "It is an honor to receive this award from such a prestigious organization," said Derek Stevens, Owner, and CEO of Circa. "At Circa, we aim to provide guests with an elevated level of customer service and entertainment. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and partners, and we look forward to continuing to show our guests the time of their lives."
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Sahara Las Vegas celebrates 70th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Sahara Las Vegas just hit a major milestone, hitting its 70th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip. The casino first opened its doors on October 7, 1952, during a vibrant decade that hosted many notable entertainers throughout the years. On Friday, October 7, 2022,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Iconic rooftop ice rink returns to The Cosmopolitan this winter

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A beloved and well-known elevated ice rink is making its return to the Las Vegas Strip for its eleventh season. The rink, located atop The Cosmopolitan casino, will be open to the public starting Tuesday, November 15, and will run through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Discovery Children's Museum to unveil new healthcare exhibit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Discovery Children’s Museum’s newest exhibit, sponsored by Intermountain Healthcare, is designed to spark the interest of the healthcare workforce and introduce children to a career in the healthcare field. The new exhibit will be unveiled on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. Children...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Walt Disney
news3lv.com

$5 bet turns into almost $3 million jackpot at The Venetian Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky visitor turned their single-digit bet into a seven-digit jackpot while playing a slot machine on the Las Vegas Strip. According to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the jackpot happened sometime last week to a guest who chose to remain anonymous. The lucky slot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Kids Town' local business allows kids to be adults

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is allowing kids to live out their adult dreams, at least for a few hours. Kids Town is an indoor child-sized town that has been in the Valley for about six months. The town features mini businesses, including grocery stores, restaurants, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Culinary residency unites Black restaurants at the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mandalay Bay will soon be home to the country's top Black restaurateurs and chefs as it launches its first ever residency program. Pepsi Dig In is introducing the Restaurant Royalty Residency to celebrate Black-owned restaurants and cuisine across the country. The four-week-long residency will showcase...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

M Resort in Henderson planning $206 million expansion

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The M Resort in Henderson is planning a $206 million expansion that would add a second hotel tower to the property. PENN Entertainment announced the development in a news release Monday, one of four new growth projects for its resorts around the U.S. The new...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Giving back with Downtown Summerlin 'Wine Walk'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Take a seat and 'wine' down with Downtown Summerlin's upcoming Wine Walk!. Nonprofit New Vista is raising money for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities with a night of wine. Guests can find their way through a variety of wine stations provided by Summit Spirits...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Indigenous Peoples' Day recognized at 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — County leaders and dignitaries helped celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign. The sign's yellow, orange and turquoise lightbulbs were ceremonially recognized with a proclamation during Monday's ceremony. Taking part in the event were representatives from the Nevada Indian Commission,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fire torches building, vehicles in northeast Las Vegas valley lot

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy black smoke is visible from a fire reported in the northeast Las Vegas valley on Tuesday. Crews were called to a structure fire reported in the 4500 block of Carey Avenue, between Lamb and Nellis boulevards, at about 1:05 p.m., Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV

