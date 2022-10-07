Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
BPD releases name of homicide victim while searching for person of interest
BEAUMONT — Jason West, 41, of Beaumont, has been positively identified as the man found dead following a house fire at a home on Friday, October 7. Police say his death has been ruled a homicide. Investigators are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, a man they describe as...
fox4beaumont.com
Mother of children involved in horrific I-10 crash: "I just want my son back"
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A fatal rollover on Interstate 10 near Smith Road claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy from the Atlanta area and forever changed his family's lives. Troopers say a driver cut off the SUV in which the child was a passenger early in the morning on Sunday, October 9, one of 11 family members who were traveling to Houston in the SUV.
fox4beaumont.com
BPD searching for person of interest in fire that led to discovery of man's body
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are searching for a person of interest in a house fire that led to the discovery of a man's body. Detectives say they need to speak with Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Investigators believe Ardoin has information about a structure fire that occurred Friday, October 7.
fox4beaumont.com
DPS searching for driver who left scene of fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 347
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a driver who left the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash. Troopers and Port Arthur Police responded to the crash at about 11 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 347 near Woodlawn Road. The preliminary investigation indicates that...
fox4beaumont.com
BPD investigating auto-pedestrian crash on College near I-10
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash in the 4500 block of College Street near O'Reilly Auto Parts. Police say it's a possible fatality. The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers are diverting all eastbound traffic to 23rd. Westbound lanes are open but police...
fox4beaumont.com
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Now it's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, Angel San Juan teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff to highlight a man or woman who's on the run. Here's Angel with this week's report on a suspect...
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
fox4beaumont.com
Owner of Exstasy Hookah Bar & Lounge says he's closing for now following shootings
BEAUMONT — Update: Arnell Siggers, the owner of Exstasy Hookah Bar & Lounge, announced on Facebook that the location would be closing down. I started this business to provide Quality, Safe, and Fun entertainment for Beaumont. It’s been a good 2 years. But life is too valuable to continue to put our lives and our customers lives in danger when we just want to have a good time. The events that happen this weekend are cowardly acts of uninvited guests. My heart goes out to anyone that was injured. I will not let anyone else get hurt on my watch. As of now I am closing Exstasy. Thank you for the support. God Bless."
fox4beaumont.com
Crime lab confronts crime spike
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Crime Lab is facing a challenge right now in doing what its name suggests, which is helping law enforcement officers solve crimes. It's difficult for the lab's small staff to keep up with the crime wave overwhelming our community. KFDM's Angel San Juan...
fox4beaumont.com
Deliberately set fires scorch land on 4 Oaks Ranch Road
ORANGE COUNTY — Flames lit up the night sky Tuesday in Orange County as first responders with Emergency Services District 1 rushed to put out two grass fires they say were deliberately set. A number of people have homes and camp houses along 4 Oaks Ranch Road northwest of...
fox4beaumont.com
First responders rescue men after boat overturns in Sabine Lake
PORT ARTHUR — First responders rescued two men after their boat capsized Tuesday night in Sabine Lake near the Pleasure Island Marina. The Port Arthur Fire Department says three men were in an 8-10 foot boat when the plug came loose. Water began pouring into the boat and it...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont Council votes 5-2 to pursue proposal that could bring Battleship Texas to city
BEAUMONT — Beaumont City Council has voted 5-2 to move ahead with developing a proposal that could lead to the Battleship Texas making the Neches River in Beaumont its permanent home. Councilman Audwin Samuel and Councilman Chris Durio voted against the motion. It's not a decision to bring the...
fox4beaumont.com
Indigenous People's Day prompts emails urging the removal of Port Neches Groves' mascot
PORT NECHES — More than 60 emails sent to the Port Neches-Groves ISD, shared with the KFDM news team, urge the district to change its longtime mascot. President Biden proclaimed October 10 as Indigenous People’s Day, the same day as Columbus Day. The e-mails from around the country,...
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur ISD adds smart board technology to classrooms for education and safety
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur ISD is using smart board technology to help not only keep students engaged in education but also increase safety protocols. Monday faculty and staff got extensive training on the best uses for these smart boards. Teachers were also offered the opportunity to earn a drone certification that could be useful in active shooter situations.
fox4beaumont.com
New businesses flocking to Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — Many new businesses are heading to Port Arthur, furthering the expansion of the city. Several businesses are hosting ribbon cutting ceremonies this week to celebrate the start of their journey. Skylar Williams spoke with the Chamber of Commerce president, and she talked with the general manager...
