Wisconsin State

Cybersecurity Awareness Month In Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – It’s cybersecurity awareness month and state consumer protection officials want you to keep your computers and devices up to date. October is cybersecurity awareness month, and state consumer protection officials want you to think about the passwords you’re using. Michelle Reinen with DATCP...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wausau Man Delivers Truckload of Supplies to Florida

FT. MEYERS, FL (WSAU) — A Wausau trucker is on his way home after dropping off a 53-foot trailer full of supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. Greg Baer dropped a load of non-perishable items including food, clothing, and pet supplies into the area. He says...
WAUSAU, WI

