4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Iconic rooftop ice rink returns to The Cosmopolitan this winter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A beloved and well-known elevated ice rink is making its return to the Las Vegas Strip for its eleventh season. The rink, located atop The Cosmopolitan casino, will be open to the public starting Tuesday, November 15, and will run through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Las Vegas Ballpark to host in-person job fair Wednesday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Baseball season may be over, but the Las Vegas Ballpark is looking to hire seasonal staff as they continue to host events throughout the property. The hiring event will take place at the ballpark on Wednesday, October 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Playstudios Club.
Holiday shop thrift store is here with all the deals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holidays are fast approaching, and if you're looking to save money while getting in the spirit of giving, this holiday shop thrift store might be for you. The shop, run by the Assistance League non-profit organization, had its grand opening on Saturday, supporting children...
Money Monday: Holiday shopping savings
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's Money Monday. Inflation has you paying more for just about everything, including holiday shopping this year. Thankfully you will see sales popping up earlier. Today, brands are slashing prices during a live stream called '10 10 Shopping Festival' and Tuesday there's the Amazon Prime...
Giving back with Downtown Summerlin 'Wine Walk'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Take a seat and 'wine' down with Downtown Summerlin's upcoming Wine Walk!. Nonprofit New Vista is raising money for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities with a night of wine. Guests can find their way through a variety of wine stations provided by Summit Spirits...
Circa Resort and Casino wins North American property of the year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circa Resort and Casino won the North American Property of the Year award at the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2022 for the second consecutive year. "It is an honor to receive this award from such a prestigious organization," said Derek Stevens, Owner, and CEO of Circa. "At Circa, we aim to provide guests with an elevated level of customer service and entertainment. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and partners, and we look forward to continuing to show our guests the time of their lives."
M Resort in Henderson planning $206 million expansion
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The M Resort in Henderson is planning a $206 million expansion that would add a second hotel tower to the property. PENN Entertainment announced the development in a news release Monday, one of four new growth projects for its resorts around the U.S. The new...
DISCOVERY Museum in Las Vegas opens new exhibit to inspire interest in healthcare
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — DISCOVERY Children's Museum in Las Vegas has opened a new exhibit to inspire interest in the field of healthcare. The museum hosted a grand opening ceremony in the ECO CITY gallery to unveil the new exhibit, which is sponsored by Intermountain Healthcare. Museum officials say...
Big Boys Toys at The Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Big boys toys, the world’s premier innovation & luxury lifestyle exhibition, is set to make its action-packed return to Las Vegas!. Joining me now with more is the chief executive officer, Biju Jayaraaj.
Subaru looks to hire qualified candidates for new Centennial-area dealership
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new Subaru location is looking to fill up its staff ahead of the car dealership's grand opening. The recently developed Las Vegas Centennial SUBARU will host a job fair at its sister dealership, Lexus of Las Vegas, on Thursday, October 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hawaii visitor hits $717K jackpot on slot machine at Fremont Hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest visiting the "Ninth Island" will be returning home with a heavier wallet. The guest hit a jackpot of more than $717,000 at the Fremont Hotel and Casino on Friday, Oct. 7, according to a spokesperson for Boyd Gaming. The guest, a Boyd...
Chip the poodle is looking for forever home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We had Chip in studio as he looks for a new permanent home!. Lori Heeren from the Nevada SPCA also joined us to tell us more.
G2E returns at pre-COVID attendance strength
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Global Gaming Expo, commonly known as G2E, has returned to Las Vegas for the 21st year, and based on observations from long-time exhibitors, attendance has returned to pre-pandemic numbers in the range of 27,000. Those attendance levels also reflect an important sign that the Las Vegas convention industry has returned to its important role of keeping hotel rooms occupied on weekdays.
Culinary residency unites Black restaurants at the Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mandalay Bay will soon be home to the country's top Black restaurateurs and chefs as it launches its first ever residency program. Pepsi Dig In is introducing the Restaurant Royalty Residency to celebrate Black-owned restaurants and cuisine across the country. The four-week-long residency will showcase...
Discovery Children's Museum to unveil new healthcare exhibit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Discovery Children’s Museum’s newest exhibit, sponsored by Intermountain Healthcare, is designed to spark the interest of the healthcare workforce and introduce children to a career in the healthcare field. The new exhibit will be unveiled on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. Children...
National Handbag Day with Max Pawn
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There is a day for everything, and today is national handbag day!. To celebrate, Max Pawn owner and luxury expert Michael Mack is here to talk all things handbags.
Sahara Las Vegas celebrates 70th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Sahara Las Vegas just hit a major milestone, hitting its 70th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip. The casino first opened its doors on October 7, 1952, during a vibrant decade that hosted many notable entertainers throughout the years. On Friday, October 7, 2022,...
Freakling Bros. Horror Show
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back and scarier than ever!. It is their 30th year, after all. Joining us now with more is Warren Ross, director of operations and former actor for the famed haunt.
Blink-182 to return to Las Vegas as part of reunion tour with Tom DeLonge
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — All the small things will be back in Las Vegas next year. Blink-182 announced they will take part in the "When We Were Young" music festival planned for October 2023. The appearance is part of the rock band's reunion world tour, as guitarist Tom DeLonge...
