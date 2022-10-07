ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Iconic rooftop ice rink returns to The Cosmopolitan this winter

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A beloved and well-known elevated ice rink is making its return to the Las Vegas Strip for its eleventh season. The rink, located atop The Cosmopolitan casino, will be open to the public starting Tuesday, November 15, and will run through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Ballpark to host in-person job fair Wednesday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Baseball season may be over, but the Las Vegas Ballpark is looking to hire seasonal staff as they continue to host events throughout the property. The hiring event will take place at the ballpark on Wednesday, October 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Playstudios Club.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Holiday shop thrift store is here with all the deals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holidays are fast approaching, and if you're looking to save money while getting in the spirit of giving, this holiday shop thrift store might be for you. The shop, run by the Assistance League non-profit organization, had its grand opening on Saturday, supporting children...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Money Monday: Holiday shopping savings

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's Money Monday. Inflation has you paying more for just about everything, including holiday shopping this year. Thankfully you will see sales popping up earlier. Today, brands are slashing prices during a live stream called '10 10 Shopping Festival' and Tuesday there's the Amazon Prime...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Business
news3lv.com

Giving back with Downtown Summerlin 'Wine Walk'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Take a seat and 'wine' down with Downtown Summerlin's upcoming Wine Walk!. Nonprofit New Vista is raising money for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities with a night of wine. Guests can find their way through a variety of wine stations provided by Summit Spirits...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Circa Resort and Casino wins North American property of the year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circa Resort and Casino won the North American Property of the Year award at the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2022 for the second consecutive year. "It is an honor to receive this award from such a prestigious organization," said Derek Stevens, Owner, and CEO of Circa. "At Circa, we aim to provide guests with an elevated level of customer service and entertainment. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and partners, and we look forward to continuing to show our guests the time of their lives."
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

M Resort in Henderson planning $206 million expansion

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The M Resort in Henderson is planning a $206 million expansion that would add a second hotel tower to the property. PENN Entertainment announced the development in a news release Monday, one of four new growth projects for its resorts around the U.S. The new...
HENDERSON, NV
Person
Dean Martin
news3lv.com

Big Boys Toys at The Las Vegas Convention Center

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Big boys toys, the world’s premier innovation & luxury lifestyle exhibition, is set to make its action-packed return to Las Vegas!. Joining me now with more is the chief executive officer, Biju Jayaraaj.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Holiday Season#Newsweek#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
news3lv.com

G2E returns at pre-COVID attendance strength

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Global Gaming Expo, commonly known as G2E, has returned to Las Vegas for the 21st year, and based on observations from long-time exhibitors, attendance has returned to pre-pandemic numbers in the range of 27,000. Those attendance levels also reflect an important sign that the Las Vegas convention industry has returned to its important role of keeping hotel rooms occupied on weekdays.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Culinary residency unites Black restaurants at the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mandalay Bay will soon be home to the country's top Black restaurateurs and chefs as it launches its first ever residency program. Pepsi Dig In is introducing the Restaurant Royalty Residency to celebrate Black-owned restaurants and cuisine across the country. The four-week-long residency will showcase...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Discovery Children's Museum to unveil new healthcare exhibit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Discovery Children’s Museum’s newest exhibit, sponsored by Intermountain Healthcare, is designed to spark the interest of the healthcare workforce and introduce children to a career in the healthcare field. The new exhibit will be unveiled on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. Children...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

National Handbag Day with Max Pawn

Las Vegas (KSNV) — There is a day for everything, and today is national handbag day!. To celebrate, Max Pawn owner and luxury expert Michael Mack is here to talk all things handbags.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Economy
news3lv.com

Sahara Las Vegas celebrates 70th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Sahara Las Vegas just hit a major milestone, hitting its 70th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip. The casino first opened its doors on October 7, 1952, during a vibrant decade that hosted many notable entertainers throughout the years. On Friday, October 7, 2022,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Freakling Bros. Horror Show

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back and scarier than ever!. It is their 30th year, after all. Joining us now with more is Warren Ross, director of operations and former actor for the famed haunt.
LAS VEGAS, NV

