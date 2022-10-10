Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
World Coon Hunt begins in Salem Monday; youth champion named over weekend
The World Coon Hunt gets underway in Salem Monday evening with over 1,200 dogs and their handlers expected to compete for the title and a first place prize of over $30,000. Roger Dale Carnegie who heads the sponsoring Professional Kennel Club says there have been some changes this year. “We...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem announces Leaf Vacuum will begin Monday, October 24th
The City of Salem will begin its fall leaf vacuum program on Monday, October 24th. The collection will run on the same schedule as the trash collection. Residents are reminded to only place piles of leaves up on the curb. Please make sure there isn’t any other debris mixed in the leaves and that the piles are not in the ditches or roadways.
southernillinoisnow.com
The 2022 Sentinel Power Tour comes to Salem to display the latest in firefighting technology
More than a dozen fire trucks were brought to the Pennington Chevrolet Parking Lot on West Main Street in Salem Monday for the 2022 Sentinel Power Tour. The display gave fire departments around the region to see what is new in technology not only in fire trucks but emergency equipment.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/13 – Linda Darlene Jones
Linda Darlene Jones, 77, of Centralia, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born June 19, 1945, in Centralia, the daughter of Harold LeRoy Smith and Maude Ellen (Roper) Smith. She married Virgil Jones on September 1, 1963, at the Demaree Methodist Church in Centralia and he survives her.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Head To Freeburg For Regional Semifinals Against Powerhouse Columbia
The Salem Wildcats soccer team will continue regional play today at Freeburg when they take on Sectional top-seed Columbia. Salem beat Wesclin on Saturday 2-0 to advance to today’s game. The Cats enter at 10-8-2 on the season. Kickoff today set for 4pm followed at 6 with Freeburg and Waterloo Gibault.
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Cats Knock Off EAWR On The Road
The Salem Lady Cats volleyball team traveled to East Alton Wood River and the varsity improved to 9-13 with their 25-20, 25-17 victory. The night began with the Salem Freshmen winning 21-10, 21-7 to improve to 9-4. The JV also won 25-11, 14-25, 15-11 to improve to 9-7. Also in...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/13 – Ferrell Foster Payne
Ferrell Foster Payne, 82, of Opdyke, Illinois, passed away at 2:18 am October 9, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born April 21, 1940, in Jefferson County, Illinois to the late Ferrell Glenn and Nellie Alice (Overby) Payne. Ferrell married Linda (Knox) Piercy on April 13, 2013, in Woodlawn, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Motorcyclist taken to St. Louis Hospital following weekend crash in Salem
A 31-year-old man who told Salem Police he was homeless has been airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital in the aftermath of a Saturday night motorcycle crash. Salem Police say 31-year-old Stephen Bryant left the 1500 block of Hawthorn Road and struck a tree. Responding officers saw the cycle on its side next to the tree.
southernillinoisnow.com
Jr Bobcats Soccer Falls Under Lights At New Baden
The Salem Bobcats 3rd/4th grade soccer team traveled to New Baden to play under the lights last night and lost 7-0. Kyler Bryan had a good game on the back line. Grayson Frazier and Micah Rollins made some solid passes in the midfield. Kaysen Findley and Addyson Nix both played well in net.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, October 9th, 2022
A 42-year-old Centralia man was arrested by Wamac Police on Saturday on an outstanding traffic warrant. Jeremy Watson of Copple Road was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a blue...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two drivers injured in head on crash on US 50 in Odin
Both drivers were injured in a head-on crash on US 50 in Odin Sunday night. Preliminary information from State Police indicates a car driven by 18-year-old Laci Lashbrook of Centralia was traveling east on US 50 approaching Odin when she crossed the centerline negotiating a curve and struck a Jeep driven by 29-year-old Rayann Mandrell of Centralia head-on in the westbound lane.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 11th, 2022
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged meth delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charie Brewer of Sanders Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 36-year-old Chaise Deadmond of South Sycamore Street in Centralia for domestic battery. Three others were arrested...
southernillinoisnow.com
Stroud 44th At 2a Golf Finals, CORLHS Parker Boehne 3rd In 1a Competition
Salem junior Jairen Stroud finished 44th at the 2a State Golf Finals. He shot 76 day one followed by an 83 on Saturday. It was Stroud’s first trip to state and coach Jason Harris is excited about the improvement in his overall game and expects big things out of him next fall.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, October 10th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 28-year-old Salem man on Sunday for violation of bail bond. Ethan Futhey of East McMackin allegedly went to a home where he is not allowed by court order. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Sides of West...
southernillinoisnow.com
Car destroyed by fire in Centralia
A car parked outside a residence in the 200 block of North Maple late Saturday morning was destroyed by fire. Centralia City Firefighters say the fire started in the driver’s wheel area and spread to the engine compartment. The cause of the fire was not determined. Firemen estimated the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Mann Competes At IHSA Girls State, Centralia’s Domethong 4th Overall
Mt Carmel won the 1a girl’s team state title shooting 600 with Boylan Catholic 2nd with a 635 and Saint Viator 3rd shooting 675. Columbia was 8th as a team. Madelyn Young of Mt Carmel was state champ shooting 69/68 for a total of 137. Centralia’s Chanany Domethong was 4th shooting 75/72 for a 147. Salem’s Makinzie Mann shot a 101 on Friday and didn’t make the Saturday cut.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Soccer Has Busy Weekend
Salem Soccer started out the weekend with 1st/2nd grade team traveling to Germantown. They pulled out an 8-1 victory. Jonah Findley scored a hat trick. Ethan Petrillo and Gavin Purcell each scored twice. Saide Holzhausen scored one goal. Petrillo, Purcell, Findley, and Libby Gozia did great in net. Hadley Michel had a solid game in the mid field.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Fairview Park Pool Committee holds first meeting Tuesday night
The Centralia Fairview Park Pool Committee will meet for the first time Tuesday night. Centralia Economic Development Director Derek Sherman is the Advisory Staff to the committee. He reports the initial meeting will be introductions and review of the purpose for the committee. “Introductions and go over the resolution that...
southernillinoisnow.com
Odin holds first Goose Creek Festival
The Odin Renewal and Development Corporation was surprised with the number of people who visited the first even Goose Creek Festival on Saturday. The event at the donated Hubbell Warehouse included craft and food vendors, music, and a number of other activities. Cheryl Soulon is a member of the board...
