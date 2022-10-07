Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Top 5 Old Restaurants That Buffalonians Dearly Miss [LIST]
Whether you grew up in the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s or even the 2000s, you probably have some personal favorite restaurants that used to be in Western New York, but closed down for whatever reason. I grew up in the '90s and early '2000s, which meant I straddled the era...
Popular Store In Buffalo, New York Goes All Christmas
It's beginning to look a lot like...Halloween! The calendar says that it is mid-October but that isn't stopping one popular store in Western New York from getting ahead. Way ahead!. Over the weekend, our family was out running a few errands and one of them called for a stop at...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Community mobilizing to support West Side Bazaar vendors impacted by fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For 11 years, the West Side Bazaar stood on Grant Street as a center of cultural exchange. “I think every time you see it, it kind of hits you another time," said Carolynn Welch, the executive director of WEDI, the Westminster Economic Development Initiative, which runs the West Side Bazaar. “Everybody that is currently running a business at the bazaar is a refugee from another country. So they're bringing their culture to us.”
New Sports Bar Opening Soon in South Buffalo
While Buffalo isn't a city where it will be confused with the high-class dining of New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago, one thing it does do better than anyone else are bars and amazing bar food. After all, the city is known best for chicken wings; with beef on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo Newscaster Wins New York Emmy Award
It was a busy weekend but a winning one for a legendary broadcaster in Buffalo. Not only did Channel 4's Jackie Walker present some of the New York Emmy awards this weekend, but she also walked away with one herself. Walker is the longest-tenured news anchor in Buffalo broadcasting history...
Mayor Brown announces city is now accepting American Rescue Plan applications
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is calling on local city organizations to help develop projects with funds from the American Rescue Plan.
Rihanna at Country Music Venue in Buffalo, New York
The 2022 halftime Super Bowl performer stopped in Buffalo for a performance at a self-proclaimed 'country music' bar in Western New York and ALMOST NOBODY CAME. Rihanna was recently named the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer for the big game in Arizona this coming February. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime performance is constantly criticized as it is one of the most anticipated parts of the game. Listening to some people complain about Rihanna being the halftime entertainment reminded me of a story.
Surprise October Snow Storm In Buffalo: A Look Back
Do you remember where you were on October 12th, 2006?. Ask anyone who was living in Western New York, and they can tell you exactly where they were on that date. Because on October 12th, 2006 was the start of a massive snowstorm that leveled parts of Western New York.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 716 Is Really Showing Its Talent On Homegrown Heat
There is so much talent in Western New York and Southern Ontario and that's why Power 93.7 WBLK is putting on some of the best tracks the 716 has to offer inside this week's edition of Homegrown Heat (The 716 Show). Your family at WBLK knows that being a music...
Tonawanda man guilty for role in debt collection scheme
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man pleaded guilty for his role in a debt collection scheme, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday. The Assistant U.S. Attorney said that between June 2011 and April 27, 2017, 56-year-old Greg MacKinnon operated a debt collection business called Vantage Point Systems. MacKinnon and others involved in the company fraudulently […]
When can kids trick-or-treat this year?
Here are the times for trick-or-treating in western New York.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Shop 80+ Small Businesses Under One Roof at Buffalo Gift Emporium’s New Location
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Here in Western New York, our small business scene is the real deal. From independent artisans who sell beautifully handcrafted creations at festivals and events to all of the adorable brick-and-mortar storefronts that line our streets, all of our small businesses are incredibly special and unique in their own ways.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to hold 'on the spot' hiring event October 25
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Nurses are in high demand across the country and in Western New York. The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is hosting an 'on the spot' hiring event for registered nurses on Tuesday, October 25 from 2 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Antonio's Banquet & Conference Center at 7708 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls.
Missing teen last seen in Buffalo’s Riverside area
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Missing West Seneca woman found safe
She was described as 5'1", about 120 lbs. and having blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair.
Rare Albino Deer Spotted In Western New York [PHOTO]
It’s not often when you see an albino deer. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever seen one in my entire life, so it was fascinating to see this picture of one that was shared on social media this weekend. The deer was spotted in Western New...
wnypapers.com
'Fall-i-day' shopping event happening at the Wurlitzer
Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo have teamed up again for the second annual “Totally Sweet Buffalo Fall-i-day” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the historic Wurlitzer Building in North Tonawanda. The event will feature more than 60 vendors selling unique merchandise for fall, Halloween,...
Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York
There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
spectrumlocalnews.com
What's with Hamburg's new Red Fish?
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Each year, 22 million pounds of plastic wash into the Great Lakes, according to data from the Rochester Institute of Technology. That plastic breaks down and enters the food chain, as well as the water 40 million people drink. Enter the following non-profit in Hamburg and a Buffalo-area artist.
Amazon Looking To Hire Over 600 In Western New York
The holiday shopping season is right around the corner and will more people will be shopping online, Amazon is looking to fill hundreds of openings here in Western New York. Earlier this year, Amazon completed the building of a massive warehouse and shipping facility in Hamburg off route 5 and now they are looking to fill that space will plenty of employees. They are also looking for employees at their other facilities in Tonawanda and Lancaster as well.
Comments / 0