Buffalo, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

Community mobilizing to support West Side Bazaar vendors impacted by fire

​​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​For 11 years, the West Side Bazaar stood on Grant Street as a center of cultural exchange. “I think every time you see it, it kind of hits you another time," said Carolynn Welch, the executive director of WEDI, the Westminster Economic Development Initiative, which runs the West Side Bazaar. “Everybody that is currently running a business at the bazaar is a refugee from another country. So they're bringing their culture to us.”
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Sports Bar Opening Soon in South Buffalo

While Buffalo isn't a city where it will be confused with the high-class dining of New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago, one thing it does do better than anyone else are bars and amazing bar food. After all, the city is known best for chicken wings; with beef on...
BUFFALO, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Newscaster Wins New York Emmy Award

It was a busy weekend but a winning one for a legendary broadcaster in Buffalo. Not only did Channel 4's Jackie Walker present some of the New York Emmy awards this weekend, but she also walked away with one herself. Walker is the longest-tenured news anchor in Buffalo broadcasting history...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Rihanna at Country Music Venue in Buffalo, New York

The 2022 halftime Super Bowl performer stopped in Buffalo for a performance at a self-proclaimed 'country music' bar in Western New York and ALMOST NOBODY CAME. Rihanna was recently named the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer for the big game in Arizona this coming February. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime performance is constantly criticized as it is one of the most anticipated parts of the game. Listening to some people complain about Rihanna being the halftime entertainment reminded me of a story.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda man guilty for role in debt collection scheme

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man pleaded guilty for his role in a debt collection scheme, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday. The Assistant U.S. Attorney said that between June 2011 and April 27, 2017, 56-year-old Greg MacKinnon operated a debt collection business called Vantage Point Systems. MacKinnon and others involved in the company fraudulently […]
TONAWANDA, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Shop 80+ Small Businesses Under One Roof at Buffalo Gift Emporium’s New Location

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Here in Western New York, our small business scene is the real deal. From independent artisans who sell beautifully handcrafted creations at festivals and events to all of the adorable brick-and-mortar storefronts that line our streets, all of our small businesses are incredibly special and unique in their own ways.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

'Fall-i-day' shopping event happening at the Wurlitzer

Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo have teamed up again for the second annual “Totally Sweet Buffalo Fall-i-day” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the historic Wurlitzer Building in North Tonawanda. The event will feature more than 60 vendors selling unique merchandise for fall, Halloween,...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York

There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What's with Hamburg's new Red Fish?

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Each year, 22 million pounds of plastic wash into the Great Lakes, according to data from the Rochester Institute of Technology. That plastic breaks down and enters the food chain, as well as the water 40 million people drink. Enter the following non-profit in Hamburg and a Buffalo-area artist.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Amazon Looking To Hire Over 600 In Western New York

The holiday shopping season is right around the corner and will more people will be shopping online, Amazon is looking to fill hundreds of openings here in Western New York. Earlier this year, Amazon completed the building of a massive warehouse and shipping facility in Hamburg off route 5 and now they are looking to fill that space will plenty of employees. They are also looking for employees at their other facilities in Tonawanda and Lancaster as well.
HAMBURG, NY

