Enter to Win a Halloween Trick or Treat in the Village Family 4 Pack from Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

wnypapers.com
'Fall-i-day' shopping event happening at the Wurlitzer
Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo have teamed up again for the second annual “Totally Sweet Buffalo Fall-i-day” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the historic Wurlitzer Building in North Tonawanda. The event will feature more than 60 vendors selling unique merchandise for fall, Halloween,...
buffalorising.com
Art and Holiday Cheer @ The Firehouse and Moriarty Café & Bar
Firehouses just aren’t what they used to be, as we can see from photographer Glenn Murray’s images of the historic Fire House Engine No. 36. Incredibly, a good number of these beauties remain, scattered throughout Buffalo’s various neighborhoods. As for the one seen here, located at 1650...
Popular Store In Buffalo, New York Goes All Christmas
It's beginning to look a lot like...Halloween! The calendar says that it is mid-October but that isn't stopping one popular store in Western New York from getting ahead. Way ahead!. Over the weekend, our family was out running a few errands and one of them called for a stop at...
Top 5 Old Restaurants That Buffalonians Dearly Miss [LIST]
Whether you grew up in the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s or even the 2000s, you probably have some personal favorite restaurants that used to be in Western New York, but closed down for whatever reason. I grew up in the '90s and early '2000s, which meant I straddled the era...
stepoutbuffalo.com
3 Trip-Worthy Coffee Spots Hiding in Livingston County for Your Next Fall Adventure
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Western New York is full of locally owned coffee shops to fall in love with (and trust us, we have). From the city to the suburbs, we are lucky to...
Surprise October Snow Storm In Buffalo: A Look Back
Do you remember where you were on October 12th, 2006?. Ask anyone who was living in Western New York, and they can tell you exactly where they were on that date. Because on October 12th, 2006 was the start of a massive snowstorm that leveled parts of Western New York.
WIVB
Thousands travel in to Ellicottville’s annual Fall Festival
ELLICOTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– As the leaves begin to change, the Village of Ellicottville is ready for their fall festival. The streets and slopes are filled with people who traveled in from all over, with every one having their very own reason of what brings them back each year. “Just...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Shop 80+ Small Businesses Under One Roof at Buffalo Gift Emporium’s New Location
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Here in Western New York, our small business scene is the real deal. From independent artisans who sell beautifully handcrafted creations at festivals and events to all of the adorable brick-and-mortar storefronts that line our streets, all of our small businesses are incredibly special and unique in their own ways.
stepoutbuffalo.com
New Shop: Mix & Match Designer Thrifts & Brand-New Trends at Chic Buffalo Boutique
When it comes to finding the right pieces to include in your wardrobe, it is all about finding what speaks to you and your own individual style. Curating a look isn’t always easy though, especially if you’re looking for quality items that’ll last more than a single season. If you’re looking for that high-end designer look without breaking the bank, Chic Buffalo Boutique might be your new favorite place to shop.
New Sports Bar Opening Soon in South Buffalo
While Buffalo isn't a city where it will be confused with the high-class dining of New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago, one thing it does do better than anyone else are bars and amazing bar food. After all, the city is known best for chicken wings; with beef on...
Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York
There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Best Nightlife Spots in WNY
Looking for a boozy night out? Once it hits 5pm on a Friday, it is the freakin’ weekend and the bars are calling!. While there are plenty of places to grab a drink, when it comes to finding the best nightlife spots in our region, 3 main areas come to mind:
Purina celebrates 50 years in Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Purina pet food manufacturing plant is celebrating 50 years in Dunkirk. The company marked the anniversary with past and present employees as well as their families. Purina, which is located on Middle Road, began production in Dunkirk in 1972. It currently employs more than 500...
Snow Could Be In the Forecast For Buffalo Next Week
It's so hard to believe that the third week of October will be this Saturday. It truly feels like summer not only went by in the blink of an eye, but that we went straight from 75-80 degree days to 50-55 degree days, overnight. Mid-to-late October is really when the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
What's with Hamburg's new Red Fish?
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Each year, 22 million pounds of plastic wash into the Great Lakes, according to data from the Rochester Institute of Technology. That plastic breaks down and enters the food chain, as well as the water 40 million people drink. Enter the following non-profit in Hamburg and a Buffalo-area artist.
Rihanna at Country Music Venue in Buffalo, New York
The 2022 halftime Super Bowl performer stopped in Buffalo for a performance at a self-proclaimed 'country music' bar in Western New York and ALMOST NOBODY CAME. Rihanna was recently named the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer for the big game in Arizona this coming February. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime performance is constantly criticized as it is one of the most anticipated parts of the game. Listening to some people complain about Rihanna being the halftime entertainment reminded me of a story.
commUNITY spotlight: Niagara Falls elementary school now honors Dr. Bloneva Bond
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls elementary school gives honor to the first Black woman to serve on the school board. Dr. Bloneva Bond was a triple threat. She was a civil rights activist, a community leader, and a board member from 1979-1984. Bond died in 2004, but she...
wnypapers.com
The Guess Who set to perform at Riviera Theatre
Legendary rock group The Guess Who will bring “Clap For the Wolfman,” “No Sugar Tonight,” “These Eyes” and more to the historic Riviera Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. A press release noted The Guess Who has “connected with the masses throughout an...
Dog Bit Off 9-Year-Old’s Finger In Cheektowaga, New York
Shame on the owner of this dog. An owner cowardly left after this incident in 2016 and they are still looking for the owner of the dog. Nine-year-old Meech Mills was just "really sad" about his finger which is now, mostly, missing. He had to go get his finger operated on and also a series of shots. Now 15 years old, Mills is still missing his finger.
Missing West Seneca woman found safe
She was described as 5'1", about 120 lbs. and having blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair.
