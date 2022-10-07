Read full article on original website
‘Cat Ballou,’ Broadway’s ‘West Side Story’ actor Michael Callan dies
Silver screen star Michael Callan has died. Callan had a long career on the stage and screen, appearing in such movies as “Cat Ballou” and “Gidget Goes Hawaiian.” He also was in the original Broadway production of the classic “West Side Story,” Deadline reported.
