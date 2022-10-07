Read full article on original website
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US
Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
New Tropical Depression Nine could hit Florida as Hurricane Hermine next week
Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Caribbean and is on course to hit Florida as a hurricane next week.The storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days into a tropical storm, at which point it would likely be named “Hermine”.The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) projects that the storm will swing north over the weekend and hit Jamaica on Sunday, Cuba on Monday and Florida by Tuesday. By the time it reaches the US, it could be a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds up to 109 miles per hour (175 kilometres per hour).Florida Governor Ron...
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week
A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian
Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
Meteorologists predict third La Niña year, and here's what that means
Soon it will be time to grab your mittens and ice scrapers with winter right around the corner. But this winter could be brutal again, as meteorologists have announced that La Niña is back for the third year in a row.
Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico
A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
Tropical Storm Karl Has Formed In The Gulf of Mexico, But Is It A Threat To Louisiana?
The National Hurricane Center is advising that Invest 93L, which originally spun off Hurricane Julia, has reached tropical storm strength. Tropical Storm Karl, as it is now referred to, is swirling around the southwestern part of the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to cause a lot of localized heavy rainfall and flflash flooding. The storm formed very quickly on Tuesday, starting as Invest 93L as it hit the Gulf and quickly reached Tropical Storm strength.
Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued
A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City.
IFLScience
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
Disturbance in the Atlantic now has 80% chance of development
The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is Julia.
Ominous Warning About Receding Water in Florida Is 'Stuff of Nightmares'
Officials are advising people against going out into receding water, which they warn will return once Hurricane Ian makes landfall.
What Hides at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in the World?
Island separating the Lakehead on Lake BaikalUnsplash/Sergey Pesterev. Things that reach the highest or lowest peaks across the world are always of great interest. There is always an intriguing narrative behind the tallest skyscraper or the deepest hole. Lake Baikal, though, is a little unique. The fact that it is the oldest and deepest lake in the world would be enough to draw tourists, but what makes it even more intriguing is that the lake is usually frozen completely. The lake has seldom thawed, and even when it did, the temperatures were still too low for anybody to plunge down to the bottom to locate the bottom.
scitechdaily.com
A Brand New Island Appears in the Pacific Ocean
The underwater volcano has again created a small island. In the southwest Pacific Ocean, a seafloor ridge with the highest density of underwater volcanoes in the world stretches from New Zealand to Tonga. On September 10, 2022, one of these underwater volcanoes awoke. Since then, the Home Reef seamount in the Central Tonga Islands has repeatedly ejected plumes of steam and ash, oozed lava, and discolored the surrounding water.
BBC
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean
Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
