Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; head of IAEA says morning power station outage caused by Russian shelling
West meets to pledge more arms for Ukraine as Washington hails gains
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - More than 50 Western countries met on Wednesday to promise more weapons for Ukraine, focusing on its need for air defences after Moscow launched its most intense missile strikes since the start of the war.
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because electricity is needed to operate critical safety systems, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said Wednesday.
EU executive recommends Bosnia become candidate member
Bosnia-Herzegovina has moved a small step closer to the European Union
Trapped on the frontline in battle for Ukraine town
This week's Russian missile attacks on power plants threaten cities across Ukraine with blackouts, but many frontline communities have been under shellfire and without power or water for months. "No gas, no electricity for three months, no water.
Palestinians protest as Jerusalem refugee camp locked down
JERUSALEM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Palestinians protested at checkpoints into a major refugee camp in Jerusalem on Wednesday and shops across the West Bank closed, following an Israeli security crackdown after two soldiers died in shooting attacks this week.
Will Qatar really produce ‘the first carbon-neutral World Cup in history’?
Has there ever been a more contentious World Cup finals than Qatar 2022? Probably the last one, which allowed the football community to happily tickle the tummy of Russia’s bear in advance of it rearing up viciously to slice a bloody “Z” across the face of its neighbour Ukraine. Since being unveiled in December 2010 as the future host of this most coveted sporting event, the upcoming tournament has been beset by issues and allegations that have centred on anti-LGBTIQ+ laws and the treatment of migrant workers.
