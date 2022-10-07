Read full article on original website
US companies staff up for holiday rush, hire seasonal workers
Ahead of the holiday rush, the search for seasonal workers could see some employers, including UPS, Amazon, Walmart, Macy's and others, competing for talent.
Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy
MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies.
