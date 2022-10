TAMPA, Fla. — For the second time in a week, someone ran out onto the field during an NFL game and was tackled by security. On Sunday, during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, the Associated Press reported that a boy ran onto the field during the second quarter as the team was lining up for a conversion against the Atlanta Falcons before he was taken down by security.

