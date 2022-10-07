ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CoinDesk

Judge Ordered Independent Examiner to Produce Interim Report on Celsius

U.S. bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn ruled that the independent examiner in crypto lender Celsius Network’s bankruptcy will need to produce an interim report detailing Celsius’ financial management and handling of customer accounts. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De breaks down the ruling.
CoinDesk

Ooki DAO Case So ‘Egregious,’ CFTC Had No Choice, Chair Behnam Says

The controversial case against Ooki DAO was “so egregious and so obvious” that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) had to pursue it, said Chairman Rostin Behnam. People getting involved with a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) should be aware they’re not immune to government attention, Behnam said...
The Hill

Manufacturers among big 2022 lobbying winners: survey

Trade associations representing manufacturers were the most effective at lobbying Congress and the Biden administration this year, according to an APCO Worldwide report released Wednesday. The report, which surveyed more than 300 congressional staffers, executive branch officials and business executives, found that manufacturers successfully built strong relationships with top policymakers,...
CoinDesk

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption ‘Largely Underwhelming’: Researcher

September marks the one year anniversary of El Salvador recognizing bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender. LSE Public Policy Fellow Frank Muci discusses the outcomes of El Salvador’s bitcoin experiment. Plus, more insight on President Bukele’s plans to seek reelection as the country’s debt rating is downgraded by Fitch.
