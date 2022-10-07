Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Tough Week for Layer 1 as Solana, BNB Chain Suffer Outages; Bitcoin Trades Flat as October Doldrums Continue
Prices: Bitcoin and other cryptos have yet to receive much inspiration in what has historically been a strong month. Insights: Layer 1 protocols Solana and BNB had a difficult week, reminding crypto observers that they are not yet ready to challenge Ethereum. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for...
The astounding impact and reach of long Covid, in numbers and charts
Earlier this year, CDC researchers pored through millions of American health records looking for patients who might have long Covid. But figuring out who has the condition isn’t easy. That’s because there is no test for long Covid. In fact, scientists still don’t know what exactly causes it....
CoinDesk
Judge Ordered Independent Examiner to Produce Interim Report on Celsius
U.S. bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn ruled that the independent examiner in crypto lender Celsius Network’s bankruptcy will need to produce an interim report detailing Celsius’ financial management and handling of customer accounts. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De breaks down the ruling.
CoinDesk
Ooki DAO Case So ‘Egregious,’ CFTC Had No Choice, Chair Behnam Says
The controversial case against Ooki DAO was “so egregious and so obvious” that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) had to pursue it, said Chairman Rostin Behnam. People getting involved with a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) should be aware they’re not immune to government attention, Behnam said...
RELATED PEOPLE
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Mining Is Cool Again; We Can Thank Africa, Prudence and Growing Hashrate for That
Crypto mining companies have struggled mightily in 2022. But over the last week or so the tide may be turning. One shred of evidence came from Barclays, which initiated equity research coverage on Core Scientific (CORZ) earlier last week, issuing an “overweight” rating. Now, an “overweight” rating isn’t...
Manufacturers among big 2022 lobbying winners: survey
Trade associations representing manufacturers were the most effective at lobbying Congress and the Biden administration this year, according to an APCO Worldwide report released Wednesday. The report, which surveyed more than 300 congressional staffers, executive branch officials and business executives, found that manufacturers successfully built strong relationships with top policymakers,...
CoinDesk
El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption ‘Largely Underwhelming’: Researcher
September marks the one year anniversary of El Salvador recognizing bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender. LSE Public Policy Fellow Frank Muci discusses the outcomes of El Salvador’s bitcoin experiment. Plus, more insight on President Bukele’s plans to seek reelection as the country’s debt rating is downgraded by Fitch.
Comments / 0