The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial KillerJames PatrickStockton, CA
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
Does Stockton Have a Serial Killer?Anthony J LynchStockton, CA
Best Buy Retail Shop Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenRiverbank, CA
teslarati.com
Tesla’s fork in the road was made by Hunter Leggitt Studios
Tesla’s fork in the road was made by artist Hunter Leggitt for Burning Man 2022. As first reported by Gail Alfar in her blog, What’s Up Tesla?, Leggitt designed the giant fork art sculpture that Tesla showcased on AI Day. The artwork, “MetaFork in the Road,” is a...
teslarati.com
Honda picks Ohio for $4.4 billion EV Battery Plant
Honda announced today it has chosen Fayette County, Ohio, as the place it will build a $4.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in a joint venture with LG Energy Solution. After announcing a joint venture with LG Energy Solution in April, Honda has officially chosen Fayette County, located in Southwestern Ohio, as the location that will build batteries for the automaker’s future electric vehicles. The site will require a $3.5 billion investment from Honda and LGES, with an overall project cost of $4.4 billion. The plant is expected to create 2,200 jobs.
teslarati.com
Tesla held a celebration for its Latino employees
Tesla recently held a Tesla Fiestas celebration for its Latino employees. Tesla’s Senior Talent Management Leader, Lizette B., shared photos from the event on LinkedIn, noting how proud she was and that collaboration is at the heart of everything the company does. “Extremely proud of the Latinos@Tesla ERG and...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen aims to achieve 20-30% automation at its Trinity factory
Tesla is definitely not the only automaker that is looking to achieve more automation at its factories. As per recent reports, German automaker Volkswagen is looking to automate about 20-30% of the production at its upcoming Trinity EV plant, which is expected to produce electric cars. The update was related by the facility’s chief production officer on Tuesday.
teslarati.com
Stellantis secures battery materials ahead of 2030 electrification goal
Stellantis has announced that they have signed a non-binding preliminary agreement with mining company GME Resources to provide them nickel and cobalt sulfate for EV batteries. Stellantis has an aggressive electrification goal; 100% of European sales and 50% of US sales being electric by 2030. Reuters reports that the company...
teslarati.com
Canoo receives another order for their electric delivery vans
Canoo has received an order for over 5000 electric delivery vans from Zeeba, a fleet leasing provider. Canoo was on the edge of bankruptcy earlier this year as they struggled to get their electric van, the Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle, into production. But they have slowly been able to grow as Walmart, and now Zeeba, have made multi-thousand vehicle orders with the company. But the company isn’t out of the woods yet.
teslarati.com
The Tesla Model Y is becoming a formidable presence in China’s SUV segment
As it turns out, Elon Musk was not kidding when he stated that the Tesla Model Y could be the world’s best-selling vehicle, period. Despite its premium price and its lack of traditional luxury amenities, the all-electric crossover continues to make an impact in several key areas, including China, the world’s largest electric vehicle market.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model S Plaid delivery imminent as reservation holders in China get notified
The Tesla Model S Plaid and refresh Model S Dual Motor variant’s debut in China is increasingly becoming more likely. Some Model S Plaid reservation holders in China recently reported receiving delivery notices. Tesla reservation holders in China who ordered the refresh Dual Motor or Plaid Model S and...
teslarati.com
Tesla battery supplier CATL expects up to 200% profit increase
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. (CATL), the world’s largest producer of electric vehicle batteries and one of Tesla’s key battery suppliers, anticipates its net profits to rise as much as 9.8 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in the third quarter. The expectations come as the electric vehicle battery market benefits from the rise of EVs in the general automotive sector.
teslarati.com
The Tesla ‘Cyber-Roadster’ could be the coolest project car on the internet
Instagram user David Andreyev is currently working on what he calls the Tesla “Cyber-Roadster,” and it could be the most extraordinary Tesla project on the internet. From swapping a V8 into a Tesla Model S to electrifying classic cars, the internet is filled with Tesla/Tesla-powered project cars. Still, perhaps none have caught my attention more than the “Cyber-Roadster.” At a time when so many are waiting eagerly for the Cybertruck and the Tesla Roadster, this project could be what holds you over in the meantime.
teslarati.com
First Tesla Model S Plaid spotted in China
A Tesla Model S Plaid was spotted in China. Many Plaid reservation holders in China have been waiting for deliveries. The sighting of the first Model S Plaid in the country gives them a sneak peek at what to expect when deliveries of the flagship EV begin. The Model S...
teslarati.com
Tesla Autopilot and GM Super Cruise users treat their cars as autonomous vehicles: study
A recent study has revealed something unsurprising but still disappointing. As it turns out, drivers who use advanced driver assistance systems like General Motors’ Super Cruise or Tesla’s Autopilot often treat their cars as self-driving vehicles. This was despite their vehicles warning them about the systems’ limitations.
teslarati.com
Scalpers selling The Boring Company ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume for as high as $1k on eBay
As with most of Elon Musk’s quirky products, The Boring Company’s (TBC) Burnt Hair perfume as made it onto eBay. Scalpers aren’t pricing TBC’s perfume at 10x the price the tunneling company listed. The TBC’s perfume dubbed “The Essence of Repugnant Desire” has sold over 7,000...
