'Made in America isn't just a slogan, it's reality': Biden spotlights manufacturing 'boom' at Volvo factory

Germany's government tells citizens to brace for a recession while Biden tries to tamp down fears in the US
Germany is dealing with skyrocketing energy prices that the US is not. But the US has its own warning signs for a recession that Biden is downplaying.
NY1
Biden promises 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia after OPEC decision
The Biden administration is rethinking the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia after the Middle Eastern country voted last week to slash oil production, a White House official said Tuesday. What You Need To Know. The Biden administration is rethinking the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia after the...
Buttigieg: Rejected rail union deal is just the 'natural process of back-and-forth'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asserted his confidence in finalizing a deal between railroad unions and freight rail companies on Tuesday in a town hall at Georgetown University, per the newsletter Wake Up To Politics. This statement followed news that one of the largest unions in the negotiations rejected the deal on Monday, reigniting fears of a railroad strike. Buttigieg called the rejection part of "a very natural process of back-and-forth" and predicted that the agreement would be finalized after "a little more revision," reports Wake Up To Politics. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division (BMWED) announced they were rejecting the...
NY1
Tuberville, Greene slammed for racist rhetoric at Trump rallies
Democrats and advocates are condemning remarks made by Republican lawmakers Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during separate Donald Trump rallies over the weekend as racist. What You Need To Know. Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene are coming under fire for making racist comments during...
NY1
Supreme Court hears case that could raise price of pork
The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over a California animal cruelty law that could raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide. The case's outcome is important to the nation's $26-billion-a-year pork industry, but the outcome could also limit states' ability to pass laws with impact outside their borders, from laws aimed at combating climate change to others intended to regulate prescription drug prices.
