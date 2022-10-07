Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Turns 'Perfume Salesman,' Says Will Take Dogecoin For Upcoming 'Omnigender' Burnt Hair Fragrance
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk was seen touting a $100 bottle of perfume on Twitter Tuesday evening in his new role as “perfume salesman" and said Dogecoin DOGE/USD payments would be accepted for the product. What Happened: Musk promoted The Boring Company’s “Burnt Hair” perfume on Monday. The...
Portnox Debuts First Cloud-Native IoT Fingerprinting and Profiling Solution
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Portnox, a proven leader in cloud-native, zero trust access and endpoint security solutions, today announced the general availability of the first cloud-native IoT security solution to help mid-market and enterprise businesses address rising Internet of Things (IoT) security threats. Now available via the Portnox Cloud, Portnox’s new IoT fingerprinting and profiling capabilities empower organizations to easily and accurately identify, authenticate, authorize, and segment IoT devices across their network to ensure an effective zero trust security posture. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005038/en/ Portnox can now detect and identify all your IoT devices, giving you real-time visibility into every device that’s on your network. No more wondering if that random MAC address is the 3rd floor printer, or a hacker trying to break through the firewall. Easily see the device type, manufacturer, OS, version, and more! We recognize over 260,000 unique IoT device models across 27,000 different brands and 30,000 operating systems, with more being added every day. Portnox NAC-as-a-Service uses multiple different passive fingerprint methods that combine to give us 95% accuracy in profiling IoT devices.
Saint-Gobain Pilots Gypsum Wallboard Circular Economy Program in New York, Opens Door for Post-Consumer Recycling Efforts at the Buchanan Gypsum Plant
BUCHANAN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Saint-Gobain North America, through its building products subsidiary business unit CertainTeed Gypsum, in collaboration with three New York partner companies, has launched a circular economy initiative. The company has begun reclaiming waste gypsum wallboard at its Buchanan, New York facility and reusing the waste as feedstock for new product. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005307/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Where Ya Gonna Book? Vacasa and Sony Pictures Open a Ghostbusters Firehouse in Portland for the Stay of an Afterlife-Time
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, is offering the getaway of an afterlife-time at a Ghostbusters Firehouse in Portland, Oregon, in collaboration with Sony Pictures. One group of up to five lucky guests will have the opportunity to experience a three-night stay, Oct. 28-31, 2022, in an immersive recreation of where the Ghostbusters first studied and contained the spooky specters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005332/en/ Exterior of a Ghostbusters Firehouse in Portland, managed by Vacasa (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hims & Hers appoints Chief Communications Officer & VP of Fulfillment Operations
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has added two high-profile executives to its leadership ranks as the company continues to deliver improving financial performance, including rapid topline growth and increasing scale. Silicon Valley communications veteran Brian O’Shaughnessy has been appointed the company’s first Chief Communications Officer. Josh Krueger has been named VP of Fulfillment Operations, bringing over a decade of experience in fulfillment leadership roles at Walmart and Amazon. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005091/en/ Silicon Valley communications veteran Brian O’Shaughnessy has been appointed Hims & Hers’ first Chief Communications Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Readers Are Sharing Their Simple, Practical Money-Saving Tips You Can Start Doing ASAP
Savings (that's what I want).
Comments / 0