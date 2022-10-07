Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Blazin’ Wings N More open for business
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In life when one feels a bit peckish, chicken wings fit the bill nicely, and there is a new spot for just that in Grand Island. Blazin’ Wings N More opened its doors to the public on Monday morning at 1023 West Second Street. While the business is new to Grand Island it’s no stranger to Central Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
foxnebraska.com
Winner of Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska announced
LINCOLN, Neb. — The winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska contest was announced Tuesday morning after a four-week vote. The Kawasaki New York City Rail Car was crowned by the Nebraska Chamber. Coming in second place was the Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication in Grand Island.
KSNB Local4
Hastings ‘Racino’ tries to make a comeback
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Plans for the Hastings Racino will see the Hasting Planning Commission once again on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It was just in March that the horse track casino came before the city council and was struck down because it did not have a majority vote. During its first run through the various city leaders, it was a hot topic among those who opposed the move.
Kearney Hub
Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg
KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
KSNB Local4
Hastings plant expanding, adding workers
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A company which makes truck and trailer supplies is expanding its Hastings plant and adding more workers. In a press release, Stellar Industries announced that they’re adding a 50-foot by 225-foot building with more than 11,000 square feet of manufacturing space for trailer frames, cabinets, fuel trailers and lube products.
foxnebraska.com
Local non-profit raises money for alcoholism and addiction prevention
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A local non-profit is serving up a new event aimed at fighting addiction. 20 teams signed up for the Inaugural Pickleball Tournament for the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addiction, which included matchups between local first responders and school principals. The money raised goes...
foxnebraska.com
Mental Health Awareness: Fire prevention
AXTELL, Neb. — This week is the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week, and mental health can have a significant impact on those who may be fighting fires. In this week's "Mental Health Monday" segment, UNK Psychology Professor and LOSS Clinical Director Krista Fritson joined NTV News to talk more about fire prevention and the emotional toll it can have.
KSNB Local4
Wreath’s Across America holds Third Annual Car Show
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wreath’s Across America held it’s third annual car and bike show, hosted at the United Veterans Club. Participants came from all across the region to show off bikes, classics and new cars. Attendees also were able to enjoy food from a local vendor, while learning about the cars and the history behind them.
klkntv.com
Man accused of intimidating police officers with a stick outside Nebraska church
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a man armed himself with a large stick when officers approached him Monday. This happened near St. Mary’s Cathedral on South Cedar Street around 3 p.m. Police say Othman Mohamed began swinging the stick around, struck a tree,...
News Channel Nebraska
Court documents outline central Nebraska woman's failed murder for hire plan
ELWOOD, Neb. -- New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a central Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller, of Elwood, describes how she allegedly made plans to meet up with an undercover investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol.
foxnebraska.com
Meals a thank you to farmers during challenging year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Hot, dry conditions are great for farmers picking corn, but the problem is we've seen too much weather like this. Amid this challenging year, some are saying thanks to farmers with a simple gesture. A cloud of dust kicks up everywhere as the Seim family...
foxnebraska.com
A new non-profit was born after Grand Island Northwest shut down their student newspaper
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On Monday, the Grand Island Northwest (GINW) school administrators heard from alumni and people requesting them to bring back their award-winning newspaper, Viking Saga. Multiple people from in and out of state are sharing their disappointment with the school's decision through letters. At the Monday's...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams
KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
Kearney Hub
New mini-golf, family fun center coming to Grand Island
A new “family entertainment center” is coming to Grand Island. Castaways will feature mini-golf, duckpin bowling, laser tag, redemption and an arcade, said project developer Brad Kissler. Construction is scheduled to begin next month. The undeveloped property, roughly 5.6 acres, is located at the corner of Faidley Avenue...
News Channel Nebraska
Said's request for post-conviction relief denied
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A convicted murderer from central Nebraska has had his latest attempt to be freed from prison shot down. The Nebraska Court of Appeals denied Ahmed Said's request for post-conviction relief on Tuesday morning. Said was initially convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 for the murder of...
foxnebraska.com
UNK sweeps Hornets and garners 400 career home win for coach Sqiuers
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The now eighth-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team had another strong night from the service line and got 14 kills from middle Bailee Sterling to sweep Emporia State (-16, -12, -16) Tuesday at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve...
foxnebraska.com
California man sentenced on federal drug charge related to I-80 traffic stop near GI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A California man facing a federal drug charge following a traffic stop on I-80 near Grand Island last year has been sentenced. Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha, 42, of San Francisco, California, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Rocha will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
