Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills Dismantle the Steelers

The Buffalo Bills went into Sunday's week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers as 14.5-point favorites, however, they were dealing with an array of injuries to key starters. Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Isaiah McKenzie, Tremaine Edmunds and Christian Benford all missed the game but it didn't matter in the slightest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Josh Allen Saved the Day For Khalil Shakir at Highmark Stadium

Most Buffalo Bills fans are talking today about Josh Allen and Gabe Davis, which is for good reason. Allen threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns, while Davis caught three passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns; one was a 98-yard reception, which tied the Bills record set by Ryan Fitzpatrick and Terrell Owens in November of 2009.
BUFFALO, NY
New Stadium Delayed For The Buffalo Bills?

The Buffalo Bills are getting a new stadium, but some legal issues may throw a wrench in that plan. Right now, Western New York is pretty excited about the Bills. They're at the top of the AFC East and are currently still Super Bowl favorites. They look like they could be pretty good for years to come. and they have a brand new stadium coming soon.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Bills Rookies Pulled Off Lots Of Firsts On Sunday

Sunday's game was more than just a big win for the Buffalo Bills. Several Bills rookies made an impact and were able to pull off some memorable firsts on the day. Bills rookie running back James Cook scored his first-ever NFL rushing touchdown. Cook was a second-round draft pick by the Bills and has played sparingly so far this season. Coming into the game, Cook only had 13 rushing attempts for 58 yards in the first four games.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Bills Sign a Wide Receiver on Tuesday

The Buffalo Bills will face their biggest challenge of the season so far and likely he biggest challenge of the 2022 regular season. The Bills will play at the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is 4:25. The Bills are hoping to get players back for this...
BUFFALO, NY
Bills Mafia Hilariously Troll Miami Dolphin Fans

The Buffalo Bills had a major win this past Sunday and it looks like Bills Mafia is really enjoying the fruits of the Bills' labor. Just two weeks after the Bills fell to the Miami Dolphins on the road, Dolphin fans came after Bills Mafia on Twitter. Remember this guy?
BUFFALO, NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

