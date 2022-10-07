Read full article on original website
Related
Von Miller Wears Amazing Brandon Beane Shirt; Bills Fans Want It
The Buffalo Bills are in an "all-out" type of season, as they want nothing less than a Super Bowl championship come early 2023. The Bills' biggest move in the off-season was signing star free agent edge rusher, Von Miller. Miller signed a six-year contract and figures to end his career...
Buffalo Bills Players Make Fun of James Cook’s Instagram Ad Post
The Buffalo Bills are so lovable because they're not only the best team in the NFL right now, but because of how awesome they are off the field. The Bills players support one another and support the Buffalo community. It's a special connection between a team and a region that is not matched in professional sports.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills Dismantle the Steelers
The Buffalo Bills went into Sunday's week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers as 14.5-point favorites, however, they were dealing with an array of injuries to key starters. Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Isaiah McKenzie, Tremaine Edmunds and Christian Benford all missed the game but it didn't matter in the slightest.
Josh Allen Saved the Day For Khalil Shakir at Highmark Stadium
Most Buffalo Bills fans are talking today about Josh Allen and Gabe Davis, which is for good reason. Allen threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns, while Davis caught three passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns; one was a 98-yard reception, which tied the Bills record set by Ryan Fitzpatrick and Terrell Owens in November of 2009.
RELATED PEOPLE
Buffalo Bills Fans Can Now Buy the Famous “Brandon Beane” T-Shirt
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller was the missing piece to an already Super Bowl-ready roster. The veteran star signed a six-year contract with Bills back in March and he's already proving to be an amazing player and teammate. Miller is tied for the team lead with four sacks in...
New Stadium Delayed For The Buffalo Bills?
The Buffalo Bills are getting a new stadium, but some legal issues may throw a wrench in that plan. Right now, Western New York is pretty excited about the Bills. They're at the top of the AFC East and are currently still Super Bowl favorites. They look like they could be pretty good for years to come. and they have a brand new stadium coming soon.
Steelers Fans Are Very Upset at Bills Player After “Late Hit”
The Buffalo Bills are handling the Pittsburgh Steelers to say the least, up 38-3 at the start of the fourth quarter in their week 5 game at Highmark Stadium. One of the aspects of the game that has been lost is the play of Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett...
Report: The Buffalo Bills Contact Team For Potential Big Trade
The Buffalo Bills are arguably the best team in the entire NFL and after Sunday's week 5 game blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's probably true. In fact, the AFC has not looked as impressive as we thought it would back in August. The AFC West has been a...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buffalo Bills Game Day Traffic Has Seemingly Gotten Worse
It's finally here -- the first 1 pm home game of the 2022 regular season for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon and it should be a beautiful day, as temperatures will hover in the mid-to-high 50's and bring us partly to mostly sunny skies.
Buffalo Bills Are 3-Point Favorites On The Road at The Chiefs
It's finally here. The 2022 NFL regular season matchup that every NFL fan has been looking forward to. The Buffalo Bills will play at the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. The week 6 game is the one game that CBS decided to hold on...
Buffalo Bills Rookies Pulled Off Lots Of Firsts On Sunday
Sunday's game was more than just a big win for the Buffalo Bills. Several Bills rookies made an impact and were able to pull off some memorable firsts on the day. Bills rookie running back James Cook scored his first-ever NFL rushing touchdown. Cook was a second-round draft pick by the Bills and has played sparingly so far this season. Coming into the game, Cook only had 13 rushing attempts for 58 yards in the first four games.
Bills Social Media Team Uses Famous Person To Troll Pittsburgh After Big Win
The Buffalo Bills were not the only team to have a big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Bills social media also won big by trolling the Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase with a post using the very nice and famous kid show superstar Mr. Fred Rogers. Yep..the very nice...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cowherd’s Josh Allen Comeback Comments Are Wrong; Bills Fans Mad
When it comes to sports talk, it can can pretty heated. If you decide to post your thoughts on your favorite team on social media, especially platforms such as Twitter, Instagram or TikTok, you should be prepared to face replies rival fans. It's been that way for a long time...
CNN Host Schooled About The Only NFL Team In New York [WATCH]
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a huge win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Not only did the Bills win, they smoked the Steelers 38-3 in a game that featured a ton of NFL firsts for players on the Buffalo Bills squad. Rookies, James Cook...
Buffalo Bills Sign a Wide Receiver on Tuesday
The Buffalo Bills will face their biggest challenge of the season so far and likely he biggest challenge of the 2022 regular season. The Bills will play at the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is 4:25. The Bills are hoping to get players back for this...
Could the Bills Be Going After Running Back Christian McCaffrey?
The Buffalo Bills are in a win-now mode. The Bills want nothing short of a Super Bowl in 2022 and even though having Josh Allen at quarterback means they will be a contender every season for the foreseeable future, the roster is maybe the best it's ever been and the AFC looks weaker than we assumed.
New York Women Are Furious At NFL Analyst’s Sexist Comments
A famous NFL analyst is getting slammed on Twitter after his sexist comments during Monday night football. The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium, and one of the commentators is facing harsh criticism for his controversial comments. Troy Aikman is a commentator that is...
Josh Allen Looks Like The Most Hated Man In Western New York
There is a photo that is circulating around the internet that Bills Mafia is going to hate. On Twitter, one Bills fan mentions that a certain photo of Josh Allen looks a lot like the most hated man in Western New York...one mister Tom Brady. **WARNING WHEN YOU SEE THIS...
Angle of Josh Allen’s 98-Yard TD Throw Becomes Internet Sensation
Sometimes it's easy to take for granted the incredible skill of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. If you watch most other NFL games, especially this season, you see some pretty bad football and quarterback play that is less than stellar. For Bills fans, most weeks we are treated to crazy...
NFL・
Bills Mafia Hilariously Troll Miami Dolphin Fans
The Buffalo Bills had a major win this past Sunday and it looks like Bills Mafia is really enjoying the fruits of the Bills' labor. Just two weeks after the Bills fell to the Miami Dolphins on the road, Dolphin fans came after Bills Mafia on Twitter. Remember this guy?
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1