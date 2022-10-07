ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Family of teen girl fatally shot in Columbus park ‘heartbroken’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lovely Kendricks’ parents remember her as a cheerleader, as a Chinese language pupil, and as a “ball of fun.” Now, they’re trying to reconcile their memory of their daughter with the images of her death. Kendricks, 15, was fatally shot in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. She was transported in critical condition […]
10TV

New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus. PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada. The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food...
10TV

Join 10TV Friday for 'Light the Night' Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting its annual “Light the Night” walk in Columbus on Friday and 10TV is proud to be this year’s media sponsor. Join us a we gather to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancers. Light...
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 16, brings loaded gun to Columbus school: police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun with an extended magazine to a southeast Columbus school Monday. Officers responded to the Life Skills Center Southeast on the 2400 block of South Hamilton Road at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a student bringing […]
10TV

15-year-old girl dies after shooting at Franklin Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old girl has died after being shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired.
NBC4 Columbus

Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police: Three pre-teens steal woman’s purse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three pre-teens they said stole a 61-year-old woman’s purse from her vehicle. Police said the incident took place Monday on the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue at approximately 9:55 a.m. According to police, the three children, two of whom police said were boys about 12 years […]
10TV

Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
