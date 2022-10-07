Read full article on original website
Family of teen girl fatally shot in Columbus park ‘heartbroken’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lovely Kendricks’ parents remember her as a cheerleader, as a Chinese language pupil, and as a “ball of fun.” Now, they’re trying to reconcile their memory of their daughter with the images of her death. Kendricks, 15, was fatally shot in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. She was transported in critical condition […]
Threat toward student prompts lockdown at Pickerington North, Lakeview Junior High
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington North High School and Lakeview Junior High were placed on lockdown for nearly two hours on Tuesday due to an "external threat" according to the school district. Superintendent Dr. Chris Briggs said the lockdowns were initiated at 1:15 p.m. after a threat was made toward...
City council passes ordinance to further protect Columbus poll workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council is putting more protections in place for Nov. 8 poll workers. “Certainly, as an elections official, we applaud that,” Franklin County Board of Elections PIO, Aaron Sellers, said. Sellers says the new legislation serves as a strong reminder for best practices at...
New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus. PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada. The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food...
Family of Ohio State student fatally shot in 2020 files lawsuit against university, fraternity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of an Ohio State University student who was fatally shot two years ago filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university and his fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi. Chase Meola, 23, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Oct. 11, 2020, as...
Join 10TV Friday for 'Light the Night' Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting its annual “Light the Night” walk in Columbus on Friday and 10TV is proud to be this year’s media sponsor. Join us a we gather to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancers. Light...
Federal drug trafficking case adds 12 new defendants from Columbus, Canton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Twelve individuals, including 10 from Columbus, face 28 new charges as part of a federal narcotics conspiracy case that now totals 23 individuals indicted. In July a federal grand jury indicted 11 defendants for distributing a mass amount of fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine in central Ohio within 1,000 feet of […]
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with a fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine and will appear in Franklin County Court on Friday. According to WSYX-TV in Columbus, Schlichter was found unresponsive at the Hampton Inn in Hilliard and was resuscitated with the help of...
Cameras were not in Franklin Park where 15-year-old girl was fatally shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just this year, 10TV has covered violence in at least seven public places, including Nafzger Park, Westgate Park, Saunders Park, and at Weinland Park. On Monday, Franklin Park was added to that list. “We're going to do whatever it takes to make sure this community feels...
Boy, 16, brings loaded gun to Columbus school: police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun with an extended magazine to a southeast Columbus school Monday. Officers responded to the Life Skills Center Southeast on the 2400 block of South Hamilton Road at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a student bringing […]
14-year-old arrested in connection to threats made at Pickerington school
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — A 14-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a threat that prompted Pickerington North High School and Lakeview Junior High to go into a lockdown for two hours on Tuesday. Pickerington Local School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Briggs said the lockdowns were initiated at 1:15...
Woman threatens shooting at Columbus elementary school
A woman was arrested Monday after threatening to “shoot someone” outside a Columbus elementary school, police said.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Columbus
Bojangles Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon.
Teenager arrested after bringing loaded gun to Life Skills Center Southeast
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A student has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun to the Life Skills Center Southeast in Columbus Monday morning. The 16-year-old was detained by school staff security at 10:15 a.m. after a security check found the gun in his waistband, Columbus police said. Police said...
15-year-old girl dies after shooting at Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old girl has died after being shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired.
Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
Evidence tampering charge surfaces out of shooting on I-71 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man faces tampering charges related to a shooting on Interstate 71 that injured two people and closed parts of the highway Friday night. Tayvion Taylor was charged with tampering with evidence in relation to the incident, according to the Columbus Division of Police. On Friday, police officers responded to a […]
Columbus police: Three pre-teens steal woman’s purse
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three pre-teens they said stole a 61-year-old woman’s purse from her vehicle. Police said the incident took place Monday on the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue at approximately 9:55 a.m. According to police, the three children, two of whom police said were boys about 12 years […]
Requests for help up 50% as Salvation Army prepares for annual fundraising event
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Salvation Army is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year to help struggling families. The annual “Need Knows No Season” fundraiser is on Thursday. This year, requests for help are up by about 50%, according to the Salvation Army, due in large part to inflation.
Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
