Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in Alabama
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
3 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
WALA-TV FOX10
Upcoming events in Downtown Mobile with ASM Global
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 with a look at what’s coming up at the Mobile Saenger Theater and the Mobile Civic Center. Black Jacket Symphony “Van Halen – 1984″ on 10/14 at Saenger. Taylor Tomlinson – 10/15 at...
WALA-TV FOX10
The Fairhope Witches Ride returns
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Fairhope Witches Ride returns, and it’s all for a good cause. Several hundred witches will be riding through the streets of beautiful downtown Fairhope followed by a Witches Ball at The Halstead Amphitheater. This year’s festivities will include music provided by the fabulous Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters. Several food trucks will be on the premises throughout the evening.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile business says goodbye to Carnival Ecstasy for the final time
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Carnival Ecstasy officially set sail for the final time Monday afternoon after three decades of service and millions of passengers. And while it’s the end of an era for passengers, it’s also an end of an era for some downtown businesses. In the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Halloween at OWA
Halloween at OWA – Where there’s something for everyone!. Join us weekends in October for Halloween events at OWA. Whether it’s a good old-fashioned haunt you’re looking for or more age-appropriate activities for the whole family, there’s something for everyone. Why wait until Halloween night...
WALA-TV FOX10
Little Sisters of the Poor Lawn Party
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Little Sisters of the Poor are hosting their 51st Annual Little Sisters of the Poor Lawn Party on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm. Their main entertainment is the Mobile Big Band Society and other local talents. They say they’ll have delicious food, giant slides, games, candy, baked goods, white elephant sale, plant sale, and so much more! Their very popular Mega-Raffle, Cash Raffle, and Sister’s Raffle will also be back! This years event will be outside for the first time since COVID.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Sunny Side Theater presents “James and the Giant Peach”
Sunny Side Theater proudly presents “James and the Giant Peach” October 14 & 15 at 7 pm and October 15 & 16 at 2 pm at the Lewis Copeland Auditorium at Davidson High School. The incredible tale of a young boy and his tragic life that turns around with the help of some magical green things! His bug friends grow larger than life and take James on a journey across the ocean!
WALA-TV FOX10
“We’re in a crisis.” Community Facilitators hope to help cut back on violent crime
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With youth violence continuing around Mobile. The city is hiring three community facilitators to help turn things around by acting as liaisons between the city and its residents. “I think it’s important that you’re able to have communication between a community with people just like you,”...
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man sentenced to two years for smash and grab in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a New Orleans man to two years in prison for his role in an interstate theft thing that hit a pair of businesses in Mobile in 2018. Jerrell Maxon pleaded guilty in March to interstate transportation in stolen vehicles. In...
WALA-TV FOX10
“We’ve got to come together...” Discussions continue on plans to update Mobile Civic Center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council could be nearing a compromise when it comes to plans for the Mobile Civic Center. Tuesday, during a pre-council meeting, an amendment was proposed by District 2 Councilman William Carroll and District 6 Councilman Scott Jones. “It wasn’t lost on myself and...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Rally for Recovery’ with Wings of Life
The following information was provided by Wings of Life:. Wings of Life is a faith based recovery program for families struggling with addiction. Their mission- We serve families and individuals with resources and services to help break the cycles of addiction, poverty, incarceration and violence. Their vision- To see lives,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police highlight women in law enforcement
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are highlighting many women in law enforcement and encouraging others to join. This month’s spotlight is on Cpl. Dorothea Long, and she’s passionate for protecting children. Long is originally from Huntsville and graduated from Spring Hill College. She’s worked 11 years in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Corpus Christi Catholic School Boo Bash 22
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Corpus Christi Catholic School joined us on Studio10 to talk about their upcoming “Boo Bash”!. Bounce Houses; Middle School Haunted Hall; Games; Trunk Or Treat; DJ; Food; Drinks; Cake Walk, and More!. Cost:. Unlimited Play Wristbands with 5 Food Tickets. Presale: $20 Day of...
WALA-TV FOX10
BCBE Classified Job Fair set Thursday
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Board of Education Classified Job Fair will take place Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The job fair is the second of the year after the success of the annual teacher fair. Representatives from all departments will be on hand to talk to applicants. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
Loxley family loses everything in house fire
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A Loxley family could only watch their home burn as fire took it, and all their belongings. It happened early Monday morning, October 10, 2022. The family of four awoke to a notification from an outdoor security camera and escaped with just the clothes on their backs.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County SO: Missing woman found safe
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. According to BCSO 49-year-old Suzetta Hurley was last seen at her residence in the Foley area on October 8, 2022. Her vehicle was located at the Weeks Bay Reserve on Hwy 98 on October 10.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police arrest two in Navco Road homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department have arrested two people in the October 5 homicide of 23-year-old D’Angelo Wallace on Navco Road. According to Mobile Police a 17-year-old male and Kevin Sanders, 20, were identified as suspects in the murder. Both suspects have been arrested and charged...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prodisee Pantry’s Turkey Trot returns
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Prodisee Pantry’s Turkey Trot returns this month. 8am 5K Race, 9am One Mile Fun Run/Walk, Family Friendly Festival 7:30-10:00am. Register online at: https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Daphne/ProdiseePantryTurkeyTrot. Every Runner is a Turkey… for a family in need is our slogan for this annual event that has become a family tradition...
WALA-TV FOX10
Unsuspecting Baldwin County woman buys human fetus and cremated remains in storage unit auction
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - In a disturbing story which spans both sides of Mobile Bay, a Baldwin County woman found cremated human remains and a fetus in a jar after purchasing a storage unit in an online auction. It wasn’t until she got the boxes home from Mobile and began going through them that she made the bizarre discovery.
WALA-TV FOX10
Very humid with rain on the way
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The air has gotten much more humid and you’ll definitely notice that when you walk outside this morning. The moisture in the air will help to bring back much needed rain chances to the Gulf Coast today. Projected highs will reach the low 80s this...
WALA-TV FOX10
Wales West Pumpkin Patch Express
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wales West’s Pumpkin Patch Express is underway. Fri’s, Sat’s, Sun’s; 4 to 7 pm Fall Festival Train, 7 to 9 pm, Scary Night Train. Runs nightly starting Oct. 27. Can order tickets online @ waleswest.com/pumpkin.htm. *Includes train ride to the pumpkin patch,...
