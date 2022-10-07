MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Little Sisters of the Poor are hosting their 51st Annual Little Sisters of the Poor Lawn Party on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm. Their main entertainment is the Mobile Big Band Society and other local talents. They say they’ll have delicious food, giant slides, games, candy, baked goods, white elephant sale, plant sale, and so much more! Their very popular Mega-Raffle, Cash Raffle, and Sister’s Raffle will also be back! This years event will be outside for the first time since COVID.

MOBILE, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO