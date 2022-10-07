Read full article on original website
Angela Lansbury, Tony Winner and ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Star, Dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, the revered actor who won five Tony Awards and anchored the long-running smash TV series Murder, She Wrote, died on Tuesday, Oct. 11, The New York Times reports. She was 96. Lansbury’s family confirmed her death in a statement, though a cause was not given. Lansbury was just...
Jeffrey Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Becomes Netflix’s Second-Biggest English TV Show
Netflix fans continue to flock to binge-watch “Dahmer,” the unsettling drama series starring Evan Peters as the infamous killer cannibal, in record numbers. Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” topped Netflix’s English TV Top 10 list for the third week in a row, with 205.33 million hours viewed for the week of Oct. 3-9. That means the limited series is now Netflix’s second most popular English-language series of all time in its initial release, with 701.37 million hours watched, behind only “Stranger Things 4,” which was watched 1.35 billion hours in its first 28 days. “Dahmer” has now garnered more watch-time than seasons 1 and 2 of Shonda Rhimes’ “Bridgerton” in their first four weeks on the service.
Sydney Sweeney to Star in New ‘Barbarella’ Film at Sony Pictures
Sydney Sweeney has found another film project to add to her slate, setting plans to star in a new “Barbarella” movie for Sony Pictures, a source close to the project confirmed. The film remains in early development, with no director, producer or writer currently attached. More from Variety.
Wet Leg, adorably, have no idea what the Grammys are
The duo has come from nowhere — or, more precisely, the Isle of Wight — to delight U.S. rock fans with its offhand combo of pinpoint hooks and deadpan wit.
Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life
With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
‘Dune: Part Two’ to Debut Two Weeks Earlier in November 2023
It was revealed on Tuesday that the highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic will hit theaters on Nov. 3, 2023, instead of Nov. 17, 2023. “Dune” has taken the previous spot of Marvel’s “Blade,” which was delayed on Tuesday to Sept. 6, 2024.
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Looks to Book Ariel Elias After Comedian Goes Viral for Chugging Beer Thrown by Heckler
After Ariel Elias garnered online attention for a video of her handling a heckler during a standup set and chugging a beer that was thrown at her by an audience member, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is now looking to book the comedian for an appearance. A spokesperson for ABC’s...
Jonathan Majors Gained 10 Pounds of Muscle to Play MCU’s Kang the Conqueror: This Is ‘the Warrior Version of Kang’
Marvel has yet to debut a first look photo of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conquerer in the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” but expect some serious muscles whenever it does. As part of a Men’s Health cover story, Majors and his team revealed that he packed on 10 pounds of pure muscle to play the Marvel villain. The actor is set to become the new Thanos of the MCU, with Kang’s arc running from “Quantumania” to at least “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” in May 2025.
Miniseries ‘The Adrenalist’ Goes to Iceland’s RÚV, Denmark’s DR (EXCLUSIVE)
Miniseries “The Adrenalist” has been pre-sold to Denmark’s DR and Iceland’s RÚV. Produced by True Content Production in Norway, and with TV2 already on board, it will be shot in Norway. Currently casting, the show – budgeted at €10.5 million – is expected to gather...
Entries Open for Royal Television Society’s RTS Programme Awards 2023, Ceremony Date Set
The Royal Television Society’s annual RTS Programme Awards have been set for March 28, 2023. The awards ceremony, which is held at Grosvenor House every year, always attracts a sea of bold-face names from the world of television. (Pictured above: Jodie Comer attending in 2019). More from Variety. Last...
Netflix Italian Doc Series ‘Vatican Girl,’ Directed by Mark Lewis, Will Probe Mysterious Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi – Trailer
Netflix has announced high-profile Italian original documentary series “Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi,” written and directed by Britain’s Mark Lewis, who won an Emmy for the docu-series “Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.”. The streaming giant has also dropped a trailer...
Buckingham Palace Sets Coronation Date for King Charles III
Buckingham Palace has set a date for the coronation of King Charles III. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. The King’s coronation — which happens to fall on the same day as the fourth birthday of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s firstborn Archie — will take place almost eight months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8. The monarch was laid to rest on Sept. 19 with a funeral at Westminster Abbey, followed by a funeral procession in London, where Variety was on the ground. She was later buried in Windsor.
Warner Bros. TV Group Shutters Short-Form Shingle Stage 13, Ends Its TV Workshop Programs in Cost-Cutting Move
As Warner Bros. Discovery continues its belt tightening (with more layoffs expected imminently at Warner Bros. TV Group), the company has shuttered Stage 13, a shingle focused on diverse short-form programming, and will also pull the plug on the Warner Bros. Television Workshop, which had aimed to train new creative talent in both writing and directing.
First (New Tour) Dates: Here’s Where You Can Find Blink-182’s 2023 Reunion Concert Tickets Online
Blink-182 are back. It’s been nearly 30 years since the band got its start back in 1992, and over a decade since Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker released their last album. But this week the group announced its upcoming world tour — and their first new music together in years since DeLonge left the group in 2015.
Netflix Signs Up to U.K. Ratings Body BARB in Huge Coup for TV Audience Measurement
BARB, an acronym for the Broadcasters Audience Research Board, claims to be the first industry-owned audience currency in the world that Netflix has joined. While BARB has technically been reporting on streaming numbers in the U.K. for a year now — numbers that have only been available to its broadcaster clients and prohibited from being published — it’s been doing so without the involvement of Netflix and Amazon as clients. (Disney+ is already signed up.)
NBCUniversal Inks Deal With Meta to Bring Peacock, ‘The Office’ and More to Quest VR
Ready to mingle with the Dunder Mifflin gang in virtual reality?. Meta, looking to spark broader interest in VR, announced a partnership with NBCUniversal under which the companies will team to bring the media company’s Peacock streaming app and a range of properties to the Meta Quest VR headsets. Meta announced the NBCU pact at Meta Connect 2022, its annual developers conference, alongside other content partnerships and product news.
