kuathletics.com
🎾 Jayhawks to Play in ITA Regional Championships and W25 Fort Worth
LAWRENCE, Kan. – After a weekend at the Northwestern Invitational in Chicago, the Kansas Tennis team will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to play in the ITA Regional Championships from October 13th-17th and Fort Worth, Texas to participate in the W25 Fort Worth from October 17th-23rd. The pair of tournaments...
kuathletics.com
🏈 No. 19 Kansas Travels to Norman to Take on Oklahoma
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks are set to play their first road contest in 28 days when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Dave Fleming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon on the call.
kuathletics.com
🏐 Volleyball Returns to Horejsi for TCU Match
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 12-5 (2-3 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will return to Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena to take on the 8-8 (3-2 Big 12) TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday (October 12) at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can also watch the match on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. Quick...
kuathletics.com
🎾 Jayhawks Participate in Northwestern Invitational
Evanston, IL. – Kansas Tennis continued its fall season this weekend with Carmen Roxana Manu, Silvia Maria Costache, Mariana Manyoma Velasquez, and Jocelyn Massey in action at the Northwestern Invitational in Chicago, Illinois this weekend. Day 1. The Jayhawks won both doubles matches with Manu and Costache beating Iowa...
kuathletics.com
🏈 No. 19 Kansas Set for 11 a.m. Kickoff at Baylor on Oct. 22
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m. on ESPN or ESPN2, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The matchup with Baylor will be the second straight road trip for the Jayhawks, as Kansas travels to Norman, Oklahoma on October 15 to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. The October 22 matchup with Baylor will be Kansas’ fifth day game and third 11 a.m. kickoff this season.
kuathletics.com
Ameer Robertson
Ameer Robertson joined the Communication team in August 2022 as a communication specialist. Robertson will work with the Communication department for the 2022 school year. Ameer comes to Lawrence after playing college tennis at North Carolina A&T State University and pursuing her master’s degree in Business Administration. Though she is working at the University of Kansas, she is working as an independent contractor through the McLendon Foundation as a fellow.
