At Berkeley’s new game space for grownups, you can be a treasure-hunting, rope-swinging mole
During its 11 years of operation, Studio Grow was a drop-in, educational playspace that saw a generation of Berkeley children pass through its doors. Studio Grow grew from its original Berkeley location to three others in the East Bay. “Kids who are in junior or high school grew up in...
Critic John King: Architectural nostalgia shouldn’t stop change in Berkeley
In Berkeley, where cedar-shingled Craftsman homes are often held up as the epitome of the city’s architectural character, John King, the San Francisco Chronicle’s urban design critic and a 30-year Berkeley resident, urged the 30 or so audience members at the Hillside Club to broaden their definition of Berkeley architecture and not allow nostalgia to prevent change in the midst of a major building boom.
What makes Berkeley a hotbed of worker co-ops?
In 1968, Michael McGee was a 20-something with an engineering degree, disillusioned with corporate culture and the Vietnam War. Like many of his generation, he headed to Berkeley in search of like-minded peers. In Berkeley, he discovered an employer in sync with his values: the Cheese Board, a collective since...
6 Berkeley birds that climate change could drive away
Climate change isn’t just a problem for rare or endangered species: It threatens some of the East Bay’s most common backyard and shoreline birds. On Sunday, Oct. 16, the second annual Berkeley Bird Festival will feature free sidewalk chalk drawing, bird-related crafts, tours of the U.C. Museum of Vertebrate Zoology and — if you sign up in advance — free guided bird walks. (Berkeleyside is a media sponsor of the festival.)
Every worker-owned company in Berkeley
For its size, Berkeley boasts one of the largest numbers of worker-owned businesses in the state, likely due to its long progressive history. Co-ops in particular have established a foothold here — Berkeley has more per capita than any other city in the state — and they have been supported in recent years under a city-funded program that helps existing companies transition to worker-ownership as their owners retire.
Augie’s Montreal Deli permanently closes in Berkeley, The Damel shutters in Oakland
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Berkeley picks Police Accountability Board leader
The City Council has chosen the first leader for Berkeley’s Police Accountability Board. Hansel Aguilar, who is now the executive director of a similar law enforcement oversight agency in Charlottesville, Virginia, is set to become Berkeley’s Director of Police Accountability later this month. The City Council approved his hiring at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, following a search that began earlier this year by the consultant Bret Byers Group.
