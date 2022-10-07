ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Grow Your Own Way: 62 Pot Plants Seized, Resident Jailed In Hackensack Backyard Operation

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OH0uR_0iQ8PG6100
Anthony Dias Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: effeebee@morguefile.com/p/232748 / INSETS: Hackensack PD (car), BCJ (mugshot)

A tipster led Hackensack police to a small single-family home in a modest neighborhood where they said they found 62 mature marijuana plants in an "elaborate" outdoor grow.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team led a court-warranted raid on the Hamilton Place home near the Maywood border and seized the plants, along with resident Anthony Dias, 64.

Detectives "were acting on an anonymous tip received from the public regarding an illegal marijuana farm in operation within this quiet residential neighborhood" when they made the discovery, Hackensack Police Director Ray Guidetti said.

They "conducted a comprehensive investigation to identify the source of the illegal marijuana grow and culminated their investigation with the arrest of Dias" on Thursday, Oct. 6, the director said.

Dias was charged with two first-degree counts of maintaining and operating a drug-production facility -- specifically by producing more than 50 pot plants weighing more than 25 pounds, which Guidetti said is illegal in New Jersey.

He remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Daily Voice

