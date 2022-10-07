WATCH: Tesla catches fire in Florida after getting drenched by Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tesla submerged by Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters caught fire after its battery corroded, as seen in a video posted by Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis.

The video shows firefighters with North Collier Fire Rescue District trying to put out the vehicle fire.

According to a woman speaking in the video, the firefighters had put 1,500 gallons of water on the vehicle, but the fire kept going.

“They’re just going to continue to do what they can to drown this vehicle and cool it off as best they can,” the woman said.

Patronis said a lot of electric vehicles were got in the flooding from Ian, creating fire hazards in already hard-hit areas.

“There’s a ton of EVs disabled from Ian,” he wrote. “As those batteries corrode, fires start. That’s a new challenge that our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, electric vehicle batteries are safe from creating shock hazards, but submersion can cause damage to low and high-voltage components, especially in saltwater.

In rare occurrences, this can cause the battery to short-circuit and cause an electric fire once the vehicle is out of the water. The NFPA said high-voltage batteries can even create flammable gas once damaged.

