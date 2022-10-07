ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Tesla catches fire in Florida after getting drenched by Hurricane Ian

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02sIcs_0iQ8OlaR00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tesla submerged by Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters caught fire after its battery corroded, as seen in a video posted by Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis.

The video shows firefighters with North Collier Fire Rescue District trying to put out the vehicle fire.

VIDEO: Officer fired for shooting at 2 teens in McDonald’s parking lot

According to a woman speaking in the video, the firefighters had put 1,500 gallons of water on the vehicle, but the fire kept going.

“They’re just going to continue to do what they can to drown this vehicle and cool it off as best they can,” the woman said.

Patronis said a lot of electric vehicles were got in the flooding from Ian, creating fire hazards in already hard-hit areas.

“There’s a ton of EVs disabled from Ian,” he wrote. “As those batteries corrode, fires start. That’s a new challenge that our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, electric vehicle batteries are safe from creating shock hazards, but submersion can cause damage to low and high-voltage components, especially in saltwater.

In rare occurrences, this can cause the battery to short-circuit and cause an electric fire once the vehicle is out of the water. The NFPA said high-voltage batteries can even create flammable gas once damaged.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 5

Bull Moose
4d ago

Who woulda thought that water and electricity don’t mix?!? Here’s you sign, it read “total moron”.

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Hurricanes#Shooting#Accident#Hurricane Ian#Florida Cfo#Mcdonald#Nfpa#Nexstar Media Inc#Broadca
WFLA

Storms form ahead of Thursday’s front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It will be warm and muggy through the day today as humidity increases. Watch for a 50% chance of downpours this afternoon and evening. Despite some extra clouds around today, highs will still be in the upper 80s. A few showers linger overnight and into Thursday morning. There’s a 70% chance […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
WFLA

WFLA

103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy