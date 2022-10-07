Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Odd substance check for ex-Pirates pitcher in playoffs; Browns make a trade; Pitt vs. Penn State alumni showdown
Monday’s “First Call” features a strange occurrence surrounding a former Pittsburgh Pirate in the Major League Baseball playoffs. The Cleveland Browns are making a trade. A Cincinnati Bengals star is struggling. And a Pitt versus Penn State alumni battle lives up to the billing. Messin’ with Musgrove...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: The Steelers stink, and a fix could be years away
The Pittsburgh Steelers stink, and the horse manure is flying. Mike Tomlin threatened changes after Sunday’s 38-3 loss at Buffalo, be it to personnel or staff. But any change Tomlin makes will be to something he put in place. Kenny Pickett’s performance in his first NFL start is being...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Source: Raiders' Adams could be suspended for shove
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could be suspended or fined for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following Monday night’s loss at Kansas City. A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league is reviewing Adams’ actions...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tim Benz: Time for national media to stop pretending that the Steelers' lousy start is a surprise
Regarding his team’s dreadful 1-4 start, I agree with at least one point Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin made during his press conference Tuesday afternoon. “We didn’t dig ourselves into this circumstance in one day, so we’re not going to dig ourselves out of this circumstance in one day or one performance,” Tomlin said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Steelers work out former Pitt wide receiver; Bills praise Kenny Pickett; Logan Cooley update
Wednesday’s “First Call” features a Pitt Panther who got a tryout with the Steelers. Kenny Pickett got the attention of some Buffalo Bills stars. We have a Logan Cooley update from Minnesota. And the NHL season is underway. Pickett draws praise. In advance of their 38-3 victory...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Chargers hang on to beat Browns despite coach's failed gamble
CLEVELAND — Rookie Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left as Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns after Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley inexplicably gambled on a fourth down. York’s kick sailed right and allowed the Chargers (3-2)...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Patrick Mahomes hits Travis Kelce for 4 TDs as Chiefs get past Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit along with a dubious roughing-the-passer penalty, and Kansas City extended its mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 victory Monday night. The Chiefs did...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steelers players help cook up healthy meals for cancer patients
Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams had a slight look of trepidation as he prepared to take his first bite of a quinoa burger slider he had just helped prepare. He made up his mind to dive in and try it. Suddenly a smile crept over his face. “Mmmm, I like...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
NFL Week 5: Saquon Barkley's late TD helps Giants edge Packers in London
LONDON — Saquon Barkley took a direct snap and ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the New York Giants’ 27-22 comeback victory over the Packers on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, spoiling Green Bay’s international debut. Aaron Rodgers drove the Packers to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baker Mayfield limped to the podium following the Carolina Panthers’ 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his left foot in a walking boot. The quarterback said he plans to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. The former No....
