Read full article on original website
Related
Biden says Democrats will keep Georgia Senate seat
President Biden said Wednesday that he thinks Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (Ga.) will hold onto his seat, while avoiding giving his reaction to the allegations against GOP candidate Herschel Walker that have roiled the race. “Negative. And yes,” Biden told reporters when asked about Walker and if Democrats can hold...
Black Farmers Sue The Federal Govt. For Unkept Promises Of Billions In Debt Relief
Black farmers relied on the federal government to keep its promise to fund $5 billion to the farmers in the American Rescue Plan Act. The post Black Farmers Sue The Federal Govt. For Unkept Promises Of Billions In Debt Relief appeared first on NewsOne.
Next January 6 hearing to focus on warnings of violence leading up to Capitol attack – live
Panel intends to detail how White House and Secret Service were told of potential for violence in days leading up to insurrection
Comments / 0