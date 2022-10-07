Read full article on original website
Double Elvis Team Grows Storytelling Success Through Podcasting Series ‘Disgraceland,’ ‘Dead and Gone’
From “The Shrink Next Door” to “We Crashed” to “Slow Burn,” the stock of podcasts as IP have soared over the past several years, with the most popular making the transition from audio stories to on-screen smash hits. But where podcast source material can and does serve as creative inspiration for successful TV and film adaptations —Amanda Seyfried nabbed an Emmy for her lead turn as Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s “The Dropout,” which was based on a podcast — there remains intrinsic educational, artistic and pop-cultural value in podcasts for podcasts’ sake. At Boston-based audio-first media company Double Elvis,...
NBCUniversal Inks Deal With Meta to Bring Peacock, ‘The Office’ and More to Quest VR
Ready to mingle with the Dunder Mifflin gang in virtual reality?. Meta, looking to spark broader interest in VR, announced a partnership with NBCUniversal under which the companies will team to bring the media company’s Peacock streaming app and a range of properties to the Meta Quest VR headsets. Meta announced the NBCU pact at Meta Connect 2022, its annual developers conference, alongside other content partnerships and product news.
Sydney Sweeney to Star in New ‘Barbarella’ Film at Sony Pictures
Sydney Sweeney has found another film project to add to her slate, setting plans to star in a new “Barbarella” movie for Sony Pictures, a source close to the project confirmed. The film remains in early development, with no director, producer or writer currently attached. More from Variety.
Netflix Signs Up to U.K. Ratings Body BARB in Huge Coup for TV Audience Measurement
BARB, an acronym for the Broadcasters Audience Research Board, claims to be the first industry-owned audience currency in the world that Netflix has joined. While BARB has technically been reporting on streaming numbers in the U.K. for a year now — numbers that have only been available to its broadcaster clients and prohibited from being published — it’s been doing so without the involvement of Netflix and Amazon as clients. (Disney+ is already signed up.)
Conmen, Neo-Nazis & Ice Worms: Deadline’s The Hot Ones Mipcom Dramas From BBC Studios, ZDF/Beta & Movistar Plus+
When you’re deep in among the cocktail parties and dinners or meeting up with much missed contacts at Mipcom next week, it might be easy to forget why everyone is there: the shows. To help you remember, we bring you Deadline’s The Hot Ones, our guide to some of the best TV being sold in Cannes in 2022. You may hear whispers along the Croisette about the next big global hit, and The Hot Ones is our pick of a wealth of programing, featuring some of the biggest names in television from the top players in distribution. Here are three...
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Looks to Book Ariel Elias After Comedian Goes Viral for Chugging Beer Thrown by Heckler
After Ariel Elias garnered online attention for a video of her handling a heckler during a standup set and chugging a beer that was thrown at her by an audience member, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is now looking to book the comedian for an appearance. A spokesperson for ABC’s...
Jeffrey Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Becomes Netflix’s Second-Biggest English TV Show
Netflix fans continue to flock to binge-watch “Dahmer,” the unsettling drama series starring Evan Peters as the infamous killer cannibal, in record numbers. Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” topped Netflix’s English TV Top 10 list for the third week in a row, with 205.33 million hours viewed for the week of Oct. 3-9. That means the limited series is now Netflix’s second most popular English-language series of all time in its initial release, with 701.37 million hours watched, behind only “Stranger Things 4,” which was watched 1.35 billion hours in its first 28 days. “Dahmer” has now garnered more watch-time than seasons 1 and 2 of Shonda Rhimes’ “Bridgerton” in their first four weeks on the service.
Angela Lansbury, Tony Winner and ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Star, Dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, the revered actor who won five Tony Awards and anchored the long-running smash TV series Murder, She Wrote, died on Tuesday, Oct. 11, The New York Times reports. She was 96. Lansbury’s family confirmed her death in a statement, though a cause was not given. Lansbury was just...
Miniseries ‘The Adrenalist’ Goes to Iceland’s RÚV, Denmark’s DR (EXCLUSIVE)
Miniseries “The Adrenalist” has been pre-sold to Denmark’s DR and Iceland’s RÚV. Produced by True Content Production in Norway, and with TV2 already on board, it will be shot in Norway. Currently casting, the show – budgeted at €10.5 million – is expected to gather...
Entries Open for Royal Television Society’s RTS Programme Awards 2023, Ceremony Date Set
The Royal Television Society’s annual RTS Programme Awards have been set for March 28, 2023. The awards ceremony, which is held at Grosvenor House every year, always attracts a sea of bold-face names from the world of television. (Pictured above: Jodie Comer attending in 2019). More from Variety. Last...
Netflix Italian Doc Series ‘Vatican Girl,’ Directed by Mark Lewis, Will Probe Mysterious Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi – Trailer
Netflix has announced high-profile Italian original documentary series “Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi,” written and directed by Britain’s Mark Lewis, who won an Emmy for the docu-series “Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.”. The streaming giant has also dropped a trailer...
