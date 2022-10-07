Week 5 is more or less in the books, and hell has frozen over. I’m sitting here on a Sunday night wondering why we haven’t been talking more about the Dallas Cowboys. That “we” has no target, it’s a royal “we” — and unless you live in Texas the discussion around the team has more or less been relegated to ponding which poorly-run team will throw the farm at Cooper Rush in free agency next season. Those jokes are funny, sure, and the correct answer is the Carolina Panthers, but there’s far more to talk about when it comes to Dallas. With it the dawning realization that they might be the best coached team in the NFL this season.

