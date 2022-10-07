Read full article on original website
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS
Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.
MLB playoffs 2022: Division series schedule, TV information, and predictions
And then there were eight. The MLB playoffs have progressed to the Division Series, with the Cleveland Guardians, the Seattle Mariners, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the San Diego Padres having advanced out of the Wild Card Series:. Now, the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros, the Atlanta Braves and the...
MLB Playoffs: Yordan Alvarez’s walk-off homer gives Astros a comeback win over Mariners
The Mariners advanced past the Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card Series after an incredible comeback win in Game 2. That saw them advance to the ALDS against the Astros where they were on the other end of one. Seattle led from the first inning, putting up six...
Darnell Mooney submits his entry for the NFL’s Catch of the Year
Earlier this season, it looked like Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens had all but locked up the NFL’s catch of the year award, with this incredible effort against the Cleveland Browns. Someone forgot to tell Darnell Mooney. It has been a rough start to the year for...
Justin Tucker taunted, made jokes, and kicked another game-winning field goal for Ravens
Justin Tucker went unselected in the 2012 NFL Draft coming out of Texas. Ten years into his pro career, he’s now widely considered the greatest field goal kicker of all-time for the Baltimore Ravens. Tucker is the most accurate kicker in league history with a minimum of 100 attempts (he’s made 91.3 percent of his kicks for his career), he’s a five-time All-Pro, and he has the longest made field goal in league history with his 66-yard game-winner in 2021.
NFL Awards 2022: MVP, Rookie of the year and others coming into focus
Well folks, we’ve officially made it to a quarter of the way through the NFL season. At least I think so, 17 games makes the math weird, it would be like 4.25 games, which would’ve been like in the first quarter of the early games on Sunday, but I digress.
Matt Rhule fired by Panthers after 2.5 seasons
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, in the wake of the team’s loss Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers. The loss dropped the Panthers to 1-4 on the season, and 11-27 over the course of his time in Carolina. Ian Rapoport broke the news. Steve...
Joe Burrow and the Bengals still can’t figure out NFL defenses’ go-to coverage
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals knew going into the season the biggest question they would need to solve on offense this year. After five games they are still searching for the answer. After Sunday night’s 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals sit at 2-3 on the season,...
We thought the dubious roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady was the worst call of the week. We were wrong.
As football fans, thought nothing could top the roughing the passer penalty called on Grady Jarrett during his fourth-quarter sack of Tom Brady during Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We were wrong. During Monday night’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Kyler Murray wore an electric green suit pregame and got immediately roasted
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in one of their most important games of the season. Hey man, say man. What on Earth is that fit? I need to know who or what inspired Kyler to go with the electric neon green power suit. He looks like he’s about to give the most electrifying speech to local Glendale city government about why children should get unlimited hours of video game time each day.
George Pickens blasting cornerbacks off the line is wildly entertaining
Almost everyone agreed George Pickens had monster talent coming out of Georgia, but a torn ACL and concerns about his attitude and demeanor pushed him down NFL draft order boards until late in the second round. The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to end his fall at No. 52 overall, and Pickens has quickly made that seem like a very smart decision.
TikTok users have a new approach for sacking Tom Brady
Week 5 of the NFL season saw a pair of highly dubious roughing the passer penalties called, leaving football fans — and players themselves — wondering how to approach sacking the quarterback. On Monday night fans were treated to an NFL first, as Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was flagged for a penalty while sacking Derek Carr ... and with the football in his hands, having ripped it away from the quarterback on the play.
Ron Rivera is right about Carson Wentz, but he’s not the Commanders’ biggest problem
Carson Wentz played his best game of the year against the Titans, but still caught a stray from Ron Rivera when the Commanders coach was asked why his team is struggling while the rest of the NFC East is thriving. Rivera was quick to apologize, walking back his comments on...
Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. makes NFL debut six weeks after being shot
Brian Robinson Jr., the Washington Commanders rookie running back who was shot twice during an attempted robbery on August 28th, made his NFL debut on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at FedEx Field. Robinson was shot twice in the leg during the incident at the end of August, and was...
Giants overcome injuries and more in upset of the Packers
Overseas, with their starting quarterback hobbled with an ankle injury and bleeding from his right wrist, and with their best offensive weapon sidelined after a hard tackle in the second half, the New York Giants found a way to emerge victorious over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Is...
NFL winners and losers: The Cowboys are the best team nobody is talking enough about
Week 5 is more or less in the books, and hell has frozen over. I’m sitting here on a Sunday night wondering why we haven’t been talking more about the Dallas Cowboys. That “we” has no target, it’s a royal “we” — and unless you live in Texas the discussion around the team has more or less been relegated to ponding which poorly-run team will throw the farm at Cooper Rush in free agency next season. Those jokes are funny, sure, and the correct answer is the Carolina Panthers, but there’s far more to talk about when it comes to Dallas. With it the dawning realization that they might be the best coached team in the NFL this season.
Zac Taylor digs deep into the Bengals playbook against the Ravens and comes up empty
Late in the third quarter of Sunday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens, the visiting Bengals had a chance to take the lead. Cincinnati faced a 1st and goal at the Ravens’ 2-yard line, trailing 13-10. It was a tremendous opportunity for the Bengals to take control of the game.
