San Luis Obispo Tribune
Salzburg draws at Zagreb, stays unbeaten in Champions League
Salzburg kept its unbeaten run in the Champions League going with a 1-1 draw at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday but relinquished the top spot in its group. Midfielder Nicolas Seiwald gave the Austrian champion the lead in the 12th minute on the counterattack with his first Champions League goal. Robert...
UEFA・
Wasps pull out of Exeter match and set to enter administration ‘within days’
Wasps are set to enter administration in the coming days and will be condemned to relegation from the Premiership as a result with Saturday’s Premiership match against Exeter also called off. The two-times European champions have all but admitted defeat in their pursuit of fresh investment before Monday’s deadline,...
