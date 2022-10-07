ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Salzburg draws at Zagreb, stays unbeaten in Champions League

Salzburg kept its unbeaten run in the Champions League going with a 1-1 draw at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday but relinquished the top spot in its group. Midfielder Nicolas Seiwald gave the Austrian champion the lead in the 12th minute on the counterattack with his first Champions League goal. Robert...
