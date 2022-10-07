Commanders vs. Titans GAMEDAY Preview: Can Washington Break Losing Streak?

The Washington Commanders, losers of three straight, have a chance to break the Tennessee Titans' two-game winning streak.

Two teams. Two opposite directions.

The Washington Commanders and their three-game losing streak host the Tennessee Titans and their two-game surge in a Week 5 battle from FedEx Field on Sunday.

It is the first time Washington will host Tennessee since 2014.

The Commanders offense looks to bounce-back after totaling just 18 points combined in the last two games. Quarterback Carson Wentz leads a struggling Washington offense ranked 25th in scoring through the first four games.

Who knows, maybe they got some scoring tips from soccer legend Wayne Rooney at practice this week?

Washington's defense faces a tough test in slowing Titans' running back Derrick Henry , who is fresh off a season-high 114 yards and one touchdown in a 24-17 road victory over division-rival Indianapolis last week. Henry has rushed for a touchdown in three consecutive games.

The Commanders, who haven't won since beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, are on a quest to get back in the playoffs after missing the postseason last season.

IMPORTANT INJURY NOTE: On Wednesday, Commanders' rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. returned to practice more than a month after being shot in a robbery attempt in Washington D.C.. Robinson's status is TBD for Sunday against the Titans.

RECORDS: Washington Commanders (1-3) vs. Tennessee Titans (2-2)

ODDS: Washington is 2.5-point underdogs to the Titans.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

LOCATION: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)

TV: CBS

THE FINAL WORD: Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen voiced his frustrations and empathy for fans in an interview with 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies .

“All those fans who aren’t here now and I get it, I understand the frustration. However many years, I understand. I’m not calling you out, I’m not saying none of that. But when things do get turned around, just understand. Cheer as loud as you’re booing.”

