klkntv.com
Two men arrested after leading Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Omaha men were arrested Monday after leading troopers across three counties in a high-speed chase, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper then discovered...
2 arrested following multi-county pursuit north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
21-year-old arrested for Lincoln burglary
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested for a burglary after setting off the store's motion alarm. According to authorities, officers were dispatched to Exotic CBD, 4640 Bair Ave., for a reported burglary in process at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were contacted by the store owner after he had received a motion alert on his security system.
WOWT
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people, including children. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood describes how she allegedly made plans to meet...
WOWT
Nebraska corrections in-custody death investigation reveals critical medical care
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A new report just released is critical about medical care at the state prison for women in York. It’s a result of an investigation into the death of inmate Niccole Wetherell. She died in February 2021 at the age of 40 while serving a life sentence for murder in Sarpy County.
KETV.com
Kawasaki Rail Car named 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska'
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Chamber named Tuesday its "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska." This year, the award goes to the Kawasaki Rail Car. Votes were cast through a four-week, bracket-style competition. Other items up for the award were the Dorothy Lynch dressing from Columbus, the road zipper from...
News Channel Nebraska
Three unknown men break into Lincoln residence, attack two people
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman of Lincoln reported being robbed and assaulted in their home. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 2500 block of H St. Sunday at 2:35 a.m. for a reported robbery. Officers talked to the 37-year-old male victim and 33-year-old female victim.
North Platte Telegraph
'It was very tragic' — Week after deadly Lincoln crash, more questions than answers remain
Amanda Karr woke up in her Michigan home the morning of Oct. 2 to a Snapchat sent from hundreds of miles away. The panorama clip from her son Johnathon Kurth, sent the day before, showed “some kind of event place” with a big TV screen, but it was shot so fast it was hard to tell at first where or what he was doing.
klkntv.com
Man awoken from slumber after bullet hits couch inside home, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was awoken by the sound of gunshots late Saturday night, Lincoln Police say. Around 9:39 p.m., the 38-year-old man told police he heard multiple gunshots at his home near Ninth and Peach Streets. The victim saw that a bullet had gone through his...
News Channel Nebraska
Said's request for post-conviction relief denied
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A convicted murderer from central Nebraska has had his latest attempt to be freed from prison shot down. The Nebraska Court of Appeals denied Ahmed Said's request for post-conviction relief on Tuesday morning. Said was initially convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 for the murder of...
klin.com
Woman Assaulted During Lincoln Home Invasion
Lincoln Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that happened around 2:30 Sunday morning near 25th and H Street. LPD says a suspect climbed up to the 3rd floor balcony of an apartment and knocked on the patio door. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the man who lives there heard a...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams
LINCOLN — The death of Nebraska prison inmate Niccole Wetherell from cervical cancer might have been prevented if she had received regular, preventive health examinations, according to a state prison watchdog. The Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, in a report Tuesday, said the Nebraska Department of Corrections...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man allegedly threatens to blow up building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An argument led to a Lincoln man reportedly threatening to blow up a building. Officers said they went to the 8600 block of Leighton Ave. on Oct. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a reported threats complaint. They talked to the 36-year-old female victim along with her 14- and 11-year-old children.
Norfolk man calls police after allegedly trying to kill his girlfriend
A Norfolk man allegedly called the police on himself during an incident in which he attempted to kill his girlfriend.
klkntv.com
12-pound pet lizard escaped cage, bit baby at Bennet home, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lizard escaped its cage Monday and bit an 11-month-old girl at a Bennet home, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The child’s mom had been working upstairs when she heard the 11-month-old begin crying, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said. She then went...
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
WOWT
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
thebestmix1055.com
Trespassing complaint results in arrest
At 7:37 Friday night, Fremont police responded to the 1000 block of North Morrell for a trespassing complaint. The complaint resulted in the arrest of Mallori MR Hamilton, 26, of Fremont for disorderly conduct.
News Channel Nebraska
Car crashes into south Lincoln house
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
Panhandle Post
