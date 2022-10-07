ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, NE

klkntv.com

Two men arrested after leading Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Omaha men were arrested Monday after leading troopers across three counties in a high-speed chase, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper then discovered...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

2 arrested following multi-county pursuit north of Lincoln

LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

21-year-old arrested for Lincoln burglary

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested for a burglary after setting off the store's motion alarm. According to authorities, officers were dispatched to Exotic CBD, 4640 Bair Ave., for a reported burglary in process at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were contacted by the store owner after he had received a motion alert on his security system.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people, including children. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood describes how she allegedly made plans to meet...
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island, NE
Columbus, NE
Harvard, NE
Columbus, NE
Clay County, NE
Clay County, NE
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Nebraska State
KETV.com

Kawasaki Rail Car named 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska'

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Chamber named Tuesday its "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska." This year, the award goes to the Kawasaki Rail Car. Votes were cast through a four-week, bracket-style competition. Other items up for the award were the Dorothy Lynch dressing from Columbus, the road zipper from...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Three unknown men break into Lincoln residence, attack two people

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman of Lincoln reported being robbed and assaulted in their home. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 2500 block of H St. Sunday at 2:35 a.m. for a reported robbery. Officers talked to the 37-year-old male victim and 33-year-old female victim.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Said's request for post-conviction relief denied

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A convicted murderer from central Nebraska has had his latest attempt to be freed from prison shot down. The Nebraska Court of Appeals denied Ahmed Said's request for post-conviction relief on Tuesday morning. Said was initially convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 for the murder of...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klin.com

Woman Assaulted During Lincoln Home Invasion

Lincoln Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that happened around 2:30 Sunday morning near 25th and H Street. LPD says a suspect climbed up to the 3rd floor balcony of an apartment and knocked on the patio door. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the man who lives there heard a...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Police found two lost juveniles

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man allegedly threatens to blow up building

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An argument led to a Lincoln man reportedly threatening to blow up a building. Officers said they went to the 8600 block of Leighton Ave. on Oct. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a reported threats complaint. They talked to the 36-year-old female victim along with her 14- and 11-year-old children.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH

(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Trespassing complaint results in arrest

At 7:37 Friday night, Fremont police responded to the 1000 block of North Morrell for a trespassing complaint. The complaint resulted in the arrest of Mallori MR Hamilton, 26, of Fremont for disorderly conduct.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Car crashes into south Lincoln house

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
LINCOLN, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

