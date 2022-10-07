ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Man sentenced to 20 years in deadly 2020 Myrtle Beach Cook Out shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, before the start of his trial, a Murrells Inlet man pleaded guilty to charges for a Myrtle Beach shooting. Niko Williams, 25, of Murrells Inlet, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature before his trial was scheduled to begin Monday, said Christopher D. Helms, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murrells Inlet, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Murrells Inlet, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
wpde.com

Police investigating another incident at Pee Dee Center in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating another criminal incident at the Pee Dee Center for Disabilities and Special Needs on National Cemetery Road in Florence. Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept. said this past weekend responded to the facility regarding a stolen vehicle. Brandt said the...
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Attempted Murder#911#Violent Crime#Hcpd
wpde.com

Atlantic Beach community reacts after councilman killed

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The small town of Atlantic Beach is on around 100 acres of land near North Myrtle Beach. A somber mood surrounded the town on Tuesday as the streets were quiet after one of their councilmen was found dead on Monday. James "Jim" Dewitt and...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Deputies search for "person of interest" after incident at Florence CVS

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office say they need your help in locating a "person of interest" in an investigation. The incident took place around 12:42 p.m., on October 1, at the CVS Drug Store located on Second Loop Road in Florence, according to deputies.
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

31-year-old man shot to death in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Lumberton, police said. Lumberton police found Brandon Leonard of Fairmont dead at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday after officers were called to the 200 block of Rozier Street to investigate a shooting. No additional information was immediately available from authorities. Anyone with information […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Deputies: Body found near Timmonsville, investigation underway

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Car chase ends in crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A chase that started on I-95 and went onto I-20 ended Monday morning in a crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the deputy tried to stop the driver for a traffic...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

19 students on board Florence County school bus during crash, official says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus wreck on Smith Street in Timmonsville. According to Mitchell Washington, the Florence 1 Schools Director of Transportation, bus 53 was slowing down on East Smith Stree to make a stop to unload a student when a vehicle following the bus did not stop and ran into the back of it.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WMBF

2 hurt after early Saturday crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in Horry County early Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck in the area of Highway 22 near Highway 905 at around 3:45 a.m. One vehicle and a guardrail were involved, officials said.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy