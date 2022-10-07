Read full article on original website
Charges listed for man accused of killing Atlantic Beach councilman, 2 family members
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The mayor of Atlantic Beach released a statement Tuesday morning following the shooting death of a councilman and two of his family members. James DeWitt, II, and Gloria DeWitt, both 52, were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in Richland County. Natasha Stevens, 52, was found dead at a home on Highway 319 in Conway.
Search underway for suspect after series of vehicle break-ins in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriffs Office is seeking help to find a suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins in the Andrews area. Deputies also say that the suspect is involved with the theft of the Infinity in the photo. Anyone with information about this...
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in connection to shooting on Front Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help to find a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Front Street in Georgetown on Oct. 1. Franklin Ezekial Grant Jr. is being charged with discharging a firearm in the city, aggravated breach of peace, malicious injury to real property and five counts of malicious injury to personal property, according to a release.
Man sentenced to 20 years in deadly 2020 Myrtle Beach Cook Out shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, before the start of his trial, a Murrells Inlet man pleaded guilty to charges for a Myrtle Beach shooting. Niko Williams, 25, of Murrells Inlet, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature before his trial was scheduled to begin Monday, said Christopher D. Helms, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
52-year-old found dead inside her Conway-area home; Homicide investigation underway
A 52-year-old woman was found dead Sunday evening at her home in the Conway area and a homicide investigation is underway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Natasha Stevens was found dead around 5:45 p.m. at her home along Highway 319, Willard said. The coroner’s office believes...
Police investigating another incident at Pee Dee Center in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating another criminal incident at the Pee Dee Center for Disabilities and Special Needs on National Cemetery Road in Florence. Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept. said this past weekend responded to the facility regarding a stolen vehicle. Brandt said the...
SC man accused of killing family members in triple homicide
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the two people found shot to death at a Columbia home. James Dewitt II and Gloria Dewitt were found dead in a house on the 400 block of Green Springs Drive after deputies went for a welfare check.
CCU shelter-in-place order lifted, scene cleared at off-campus apartments
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University issued a shelter-in-place order Tuesday evening. The order has since been lifted and law enforcement has left The Cove apartment complex area. The university said normal operations can resume and there is not threat to the campus at this time.
Atlantic Beach community reacts after councilman killed
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The small town of Atlantic Beach is on around 100 acres of land near North Myrtle Beach. A somber mood surrounded the town on Tuesday as the streets were quiet after one of their councilmen was found dead on Monday. James "Jim" Dewitt and...
5-year-old accidentally shoots self, sister at Dillon County home: Sheriff
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — A 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself and his 7-year-old sister after the child managed to get a hold of a gun and it discharged at a home off of Highway 301, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. He said the 7-year-old girl is being...
Deputies search for "person of interest" after incident at Florence CVS
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office say they need your help in locating a "person of interest" in an investigation. The incident took place around 12:42 p.m., on October 1, at the CVS Drug Store located on Second Loop Road in Florence, according to deputies.
Additional police at Robeson Co. schools after social media threat, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be at least eight officers at St. Pauls Middle and High Schools in Robeson County this week following a social media post, according to Lt. Bradley Rountree with St. Pauls Police Department. The school district released the following statement: "An anonymous threat...
1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family vacation...
31-year-old man shot to death in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Lumberton, police said. Lumberton police found Brandon Leonard of Fairmont dead at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday after officers were called to the 200 block of Rozier Street to investigate a shooting. No additional information was immediately available from authorities. Anyone with information […]
Deputies: Body found near Timmonsville, investigation underway
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
Car chase ends in crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A chase that started on I-95 and went onto I-20 ended Monday morning in a crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the deputy tried to stop the driver for a traffic...
19 students on board Florence County school bus during crash, official says
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus wreck on Smith Street in Timmonsville. According to Mitchell Washington, the Florence 1 Schools Director of Transportation, bus 53 was slowing down on East Smith Stree to make a stop to unload a student when a vehicle following the bus did not stop and ran into the back of it.
2 hurt after early Saturday crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in Horry County early Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck in the area of Highway 22 near Highway 905 at around 3:45 a.m. One vehicle and a guardrail were involved, officials said.
The fight against opioids & fentanyl: Georgetown Co. leaders launch new series on drugs
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Local leaders and community members in Georgetown County are working to fight the opioid and fentanyl epidemic plaguing our area and the nation. On Tuesday night, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, local medical specialists, lawmakers and community members gathered at the Pawley's Island Community...
