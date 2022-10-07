Read full article on original website
Related
Treasury's Adeyemo: Counting on Russian oil price cap, not secondary sanctions
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States is counting on a price cap on Russian oil to help reduce Moscow's revenues, and will not pursue secondary sanctions on those who buy Russian oil, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Wednesday.
U.S. considering complete ban on Russian aluminum -Bloomberg
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering a complete ban on Russian aluminum in response to Russia's military escalation in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
European shares tumble as fears around inflation, earnings grip investors
Oct 12 (Reuters) - European shares tumbled on Wednesday as nerves about soaring prices and rising interest rates were aggravated by inflation data from the United States, while mixed earnings reports kept investors on edge about the outlook for corporate profits.
Belarus army would likely have little impact in Ukraine war
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko this week has reignited fears that his army could join Russian forces in the war against Ukraine
IN THIS ARTICLE
With Putin under pressure, Belarus edges closer to joining war in Ukraine
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A flurry of military activity in Belarus this week has caught the attention of Ukraine and the West as a potential sign that President Alexander Lukashenko may commit his army in support of Russia's flailing war effort in Ukraine.
Services, food boost U.S. producer prices; some relief could be on the way
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, but underlying goods prices posted their weakest reading in nearly 2-1/2 years as supply chains improved further, offering some hope in the battle against inflation.
Why Upstart Stock Was Gaining Ground Today
Despite the latest inflation data, investors regained some optimism for Upstart.
Comments / 0