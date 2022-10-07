LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will climb through the middle of the week. Our pattern looks pretty good over the next few days. You will see highs reach the low-70s later today. Factor in some of the sunshine and we have ourselves a very pleasant day. I think that most of us will hover around the mid to upper-70s. That’s a pretty good run in the world of weather. It means that highs will actually come in above normal for a few days.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO