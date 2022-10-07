Read full article on original website
Breeders’ Cup president prepares for 2022 World Championships, discusses changes to Keeneland’s infrastructure
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As October winds on, you can increasingly feel fall in the air and see it in the trees. But in Kentucky, there’s another way this season can stimulate your senses. “There’s just something in the air in Kentucky,” said Drew Fleming, the president and CEO...
Eastern Ky. flood victims attend Kentucky Rising benefit concert
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night, Eastern Kentucky flood victims were set to take in a special benefit concert that will help people affected by the historic flooding. It’s called “Kentucky Rising” and it took place at Rupp Arena we were on the scene to talk to flood victims who were in attendance.
Tickets nearly sold out for Kentucky Rising concert; livestream tickets available
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tickets are almost sold out again for Tuesday night’s Kentucky Rising concert. Country music stars and Eastern Kentucky natives Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Tyler Childers will perform at Rupp Arena to raise money for flood victims. 100% of the proceeds will go to relief...
160th anniversary of the battle of Perryville
PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - This weekend marks the 160th anniversary of the battle of Perryville. This was the largest and last major battle of the civil war held in Kentucky leaving the state under union control. As Abraham Lincoln once said, “I’d like to have God on my side. “But...
Toyota gives a preview of what the engineering HQ in Georgetown is working on
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Toyota opened up its North American engineering headquarters in Georgetown to WKYT on Tuesday to see a preview of what they are working on. Executives at the Toyota Production and Engineering Center highlighted how they are “going places” not just here in Kentucky, but around the world. They say Toyota is all about creating the most high-quality vehicles that encourage those to live life to the fullest.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking more ups and downs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will climb through the middle of the week. Our pattern looks pretty good over the next few days. You will see highs reach the low-70s later today. Factor in some of the sunshine and we have ourselves a very pleasant day. I think that most of us will hover around the mid to upper-70s. That’s a pretty good run in the world of weather. It means that highs will actually come in above normal for a few days.
Ky. high school community mourns loss of student
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the school said a student passed away. We’ve learned the student, Jacoby Pittman, was a football player. According to the Jessamine County coroner, Pittman was just 14. The...
Bridge back open after fiery semi crash
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - A bridge near the Anderson-Woodford County line is back open after a fiery semi crash. The Versailles Police Department posted on Facebook that a semi caught fire on the Kentucky River Bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway, between Versailles and Lawrenceburg, early Tuesday morning. Fire officials aren’t...
Every NBA team represented at annual UK Basketball Pro Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Each year, Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari rolls out the blue carpet for the NBA brass with a pro day. This year, no exception, as every franchise was in Lexington for a look at this new group of Wildcats. The Joe Craft Center...
Lexington teacher healthy one day, then fighting for her life the next; how the community is rallying around her family
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “It’s all overwhelming and crazy. I mean to even think I would be having this interview because of the story going on.”. That’s because just 20 weeks ago, 46-year-old Emily Presley was completely healthy. A STEM teacher at Wellington Elementary School, wife to Jeff Presley, and mother to 13-year-old Jackson and 16-year-old Ella. In May, Presley came down with what she thought was a cold. A few days later, she knew something was really wrong.
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a gorgeous day across the Commonwealth, but big changes are just ahead. Another powerful fall cold front sweeps in here Wednesday night, bringing the potential for strong storms before another big blast of cold. Clouds will thicken on Wednesday as our big fall storm...
9 years later, father and son redeem birthday hot chocolate at a local coffee shop.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Cup of Commonwealth is taking one small sip, to bring the community together. They are filling mugs with kindness and a dash of sweetness. In return, some people are paying it forward to others by buying a beverage and leaving their message on a sleeve.
Funding announced to support grassroots efforts to stop gun violence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington says that they’re investing in grassroots efforts to stop gun violence. The city announced the start of annual investments in local nonprofits as a way of cutting down on violence. Tuesday morning, city officials said the role of government isn’t to...
Montgomery Co. family calls for change in honor of road worker killed on the job
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - A Montgomery County family and friends are calling for change after a loved one was killed while on the job. Allen Congleton’s fiancé Sarah Williams says he originally took a job in road construction to support his family. “On the back of his...
School board discusses impact of nationwide Adderall shortage on FCPS students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a nationwide shortage of the frequently used ADHD medicine Adderall. The Fayette County School Board discussed the situation during its meeting Monday night. Boardmember Stephanie Spires alerted school board lobbyists about the shortage of meds for students diagnosed with ADHD, ”I have talked with...
Ky. police departments warn of scams on their Facebook pages
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new warning as you scroll through social media or before you open that new text or email. “When we posted for the Breast Cancer Awareness month, we put that patch on there. Then they started popping up. They made this shirt with our special patch for the breast cancer awareness month,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.
Father of Ky. shooting victim asks judge to let suspect visit victim in hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against the suspect in a shooting in downtown Lexington is moving forward. Police say Adrian Black Jr. shot on October 2 someone near the Fifth Third Pavilion. Black is charged with assault and two counts of wanton endangerment. The victim survived the shooting and...
Man accused of attacking girlfriend, her sister with a box cutter
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of attacking two people with a box cutter in Woodford County. Versailles police arrested Jordan Wilson on Sunday morning. Police say he assaulted his girlfriend and her sister at a home on Poplar Circle. Both victims were treated for lacerations and...
Deputies undergo training to better handle situations involving people with autism
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in Madison County are taking part in some unique training to better handle situations involving individuals with autism. In 2021, the CDC reported one in 44 children in the United States is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. Officials say this kind of training is long overdue.
