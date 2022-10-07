Read full article on original website
India's Wipro sees modest growth in IT services revenue
BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) on Wednesday forecast smaller sequential revenue growth for the December quarter amid a challenging macro environment, with companies bracing for a recession in their main markets, the United States and Europe.
Wall St futures pare gains as inflation data cements rate hike bets
Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Wednesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in September, in another hot inflation reading that boosted bets of more jumbo-sized interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
