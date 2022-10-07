Read full article on original website
Is There a Legal Age Limit for Trick-or-Treat in Massachusetts?
We're almost halfway through October and Massachusetts residents are preparing for the upcoming holiday. While hundreds of thousands of people flock to Salem, Massachusetts, another 1.5 million pass through the Berkshires for fall foliage. Visitors to our state come to embrace the autumn season and enjoy what residents know is the best time of the year in Massachusetts.
Annoying Virus Continues to Hang on in Massachusetts…Not COVID-19
Folks throughout Massachusetts must be getting tired of sickness and viruses. I know I am. I mentioned in a previous post how my wife, daughter, and I were all under the weather for about 10 days. Luckily our sickness turned out to be negative for COVID-19. There are actually some other viruses that are going around Massachusetts that seem like they could be COVID but are not. You can read more about that by going here.
Here’s When Massachusetts Residents Would Call ‘711’
One of my earliest childhood memories was learning the sign language alphabet. Yes, my grandmother was deaf, not hard-of-hearing, but 100 percent deaf, BUT, she could speak with little issue. As an 8 year-old, she was stricken with spinal meningitis and as a result of that, she permanently lost her hearing.
Lots of MA Spots Make Top Restaurants in New England…None in the Berkshires!
A list of the top 100 restaurants to eat at in New England, according to Yelp, was recently released. There is a crazy amount of restaurants that made the list in Massachusetts! While it's awesome that we have so many of them here in the Bay State, not one of those listed are in the Berkshires.
This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors
During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
It’s Almost Time To Change Those Clocks Again, Massachusetts!
Let's face it, most U.S. citizens want to do away with the changing of the clocks twice a year. Collectively, Americans feel that more daylight in the afternoon is benficial for safety and the conservation of energy. A proposed permanent "Daylight Saving Time" reached the federal government and passed in...
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Will MA Walmart and Target Stores be Open on Thanksgiving 2022?
We're getting deeper into the fall season which means the holidays are right around the corner. Berkshire County and the holidays are a fine pair. I mean really? Who wouldn't want the beautiful Berkshires as their holiday backdrop? One holiday, in particular, I look forward to is Thanksgiving. It's a great opportunity to catch up and break bread with family. Although some Thanksgivings can be a little crazier than others.
Famous Cousins Maine Lobster Visits Massachusetts Winery This Weekend
While summer may be in the rearview, residents in Massachusetts are still holding onto the taste of the past season, well into the fall. Fall is in full swing here in the Berkshires but because it's October doesn't mean we want to let our favorite things about summer go. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods.
LOOK: Hidden Ghost Towns in Massachusetts
It's that spooky of time of the year. Perfect time for exploring creepy and spooky sites. With Massachusetts being the first home to settlements, it's no surprise ghost towns lurk in the Baystate. Even though these towns were abandoned for decades, there is still plenty of history to explore on your next hike.
These 12 Massachusetts Town Names Are So Fake…But Are They?
Massachusetts is home to some of the most unique towns of any state throughout the country. They seem to have a capitalized on a certain niche and style for town names in the Bay State. While most of them have some sort of history behind them, there are some that you will hear and then think to yourself, "That town definitely sounds like it could only be in Massachusetts." But some towns just sound so fake, but are they really?
Did You Know a MA Governor Candidate is a Former Pro Hoops Star?
The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is just over a month away (November 8th). And while the candidates have been campaigning for the upcoming election, one of the candidates happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
Scene Filmed in Massachusetts Shows Up in New ‘Black Panther 2′ Trailer
It's always pretty cool when Massachusetts shows up in any movie whatsoever. It has been the setting or focal point in several films throughout the years. It's not as if the Bay State is any stranger to that idea. In fact, Bradley Cooper was filming his new movie, 'Maestro', a Leonard Bernstein biopic in western Massachusetts recently. But now, the biggest movie that the Marvel Universe has coming up showed some scenes that were obviously filmed in the Bay State.
Massachusetts Woman Gets 7+ Years In Prison For Drug Trafficking, Firearms, More
A 32-year-old Western Massachusetts woman is going to spend some time behind bars, according to the Department of Justice(DOJ) in Boston on Wednesday. The amount of prison time? 86 months. That's a little over 7 years. And what crimes is she serving time for? Excellent question. Drug trafficking, firearms, and...
Seven Massachusetts Cities Named on List of 20 Best Small Cities in the U.S.
Massachusetts is a great state to live in. Whether you were born and raised here, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer. Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, but publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.
Have You Noticed How Crazy Twitter is Going For the Berkshires Lately?
The Berkshires is one of the more awe-inspiring spots to be every Fall. And people are absolutely in love with everything about the spots we call home as of late. People have been taking to social media to gush over what they are seeing in the Berkshires so far this Fall season, in case you haven't noticed. Luckily, in the case that you haven't noticed, if you search social media late, especially Twitter, you may be very pleasantly overwhelmed by what you're seeing from our region.
MA Police Rescue Owl Trapped in a Soccer Net (4 photos & Video)
I have gone on and on about some of the most beautiful animals captured on video throughout Massachusetts. Thanks to technology and social media, it's much easier to snap photos of deer, bears, woodchucks, and even bobcats in your backyard. By the way, did you see the video I shared last year where a bobcat was marching off into the woods with a live woodchuck hanging from its mouth? If you missed that one, you can view the video by going here. It was quite the site.
MA Residents Will Get Some Help To Stay Warm This Winter
Massachusetts residents are STILL suffering from inflated prices all over the place, keep in mind winter is just around the corner and utility companies have already proposed massive increases where customers will be paying more in the long run to keep warm in their designated residences. As The Little River Band used to say: "Hang On: Help Is On It's Way!"
There Is Hope For MA Residents To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
Recently, we mentioned some distressing news regarding tax rebate checks regarding Chapter 62F as this is a vehicle to benefit ONLY the wealthiest in Massachusetts and once again working families will NOT see a rebate check that would be substantial to them. After all, $9 CAN'T buy much or assist in those who are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. However, there is a light at the end of this deep, dark tunnel that will reward the working class with some much needed MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
How Old Is Too Old to Trick or Treat in Massachusetts?
With Halloween just around the corner, it's that time of year where we start shopping for candy to pass out to the youngsters on the last night of October. For some reason there is one particular I had an addiction to around Halloween. That candy happens to be "Milk Duds". Why? I don't know. I think it has to do with the Chocolate with that Carmel texture. After all they're made by Hershey's. By the way speaking of candy, check out this candy you should not pass out in Massachusetts that Marjo wrote about.
